SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

In an online survey recently conducted in Shanghai, 85% of foreigners said that the current round of lockdowns has made them rethink their future in China.

According to the survey, over the coming year the foreign community in Shanghai is set to halve, with 48% of the respondents saying they plan to leave, if not immediately, within the next 12 months, while 37% said they want to wait it out and see if the situation improves.

Of those surveyed, 31% said they are planning to go back to their home country, followed by 22% saying they would go somewhere else in Asia, 12% to Europe, 5% to the Americas and 14% elsewhere.

When it comes to jobs, 44% of respondents were in the education sector, so it looks like Thailand and Vietnam are about to have an influx of education professionals!

The exodus is also almost certain to leave an abundance of job openings for teaching positions. This could be good news for those who do weather the COVID era storm, as market forces should force salaries to rise.

Finally, foreigners in China are an educated bunch, with 55% of respondents holding a Postgraduate Degree or higher.

See the full results results of the survey click here or scan the QR…