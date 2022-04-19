  1. home
Detention for Those Found Refusing or Faking a COVID-19 Test

By Ned Kelly, April 19, 2022

Those refusing to take a nucleic acid test or an antigen self-test, or those who fake a test, can be detained for up to 10 days and fined up to RMB500, as well as face demerits on their personal credit account, reports Shine.

If a citizen refuses to accept quarantine measures, police can impose a punishment or apply mandatory measures.

And those who "cause an epidemic or severe outcomes" can be put behind bars for up to seven years.

According to China's Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, individuals and companies must accept the investigation, inspection, sample collection, quarantined treatment and other prevention and control measures.

A timely warning...

[Cover image via @新浪广东城市频道/Weibo]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Shanghai Lockdown

