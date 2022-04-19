Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,084 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (974 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 17,332 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 19.

That makes a total of 19,442 new cases reported, 2,806 less than the 22,248 reported yesterday, and 8,277 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Of the 2,110 new local cases reported today, 1,894 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 216 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 17,332 asymptomatic cases, 16,998 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 334 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 550 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 11 less than the 561 reported yesterday, and 803 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 216 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

54 in Pudong New Area

35 in Huangpu District

30 in Hongkou District

21 in Jing'an District

16 in Xuhui District

15 in Changning District

12 in Qingpu District

9 in Baoshan District

7 in Putuo District

6 in Jiading District

6 in Minhang District

3 in Chongming District

1 in Songjiang District

1 in Yangpu District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 334 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

174 in Pudong New Area

83 in Huangpu District

21 in Xuhui District

15 in Qingpu District

10 in Minhang District

7 in Changning District

6 in Hongkou District

4 in Baoshan District

4 in Jing'an District

3 in Chongming District

3 in Jiading District

2 in Yangpu District

1 in Putuo District

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



