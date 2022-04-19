  1. home
Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, April 19, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,084 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (974 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 17,332 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 19.

That makes a total of 19,442 new cases reported, 2,806 less than the 22,248 reported yesterday, and 8,277 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Of the 2,110 new local cases reported today, 1,894 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 216 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).

Of the 17,332 asymptomatic cases, 16,998 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 334 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 550 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 11 less than the 561 reported yesterday, and 803 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 216 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 54 in Pudong New Area

  • 35 in Huangpu District

  • 30 in Hongkou District

  • 21 in Jing'an District

  • 16 in Xuhui District

  • 15 in Changning District

  • 12 in Qingpu District

  • 9 in Baoshan District

  • 7 in Putuo District

  • 6 in Jiading District

  • 6 in Minhang District

  • 3 in Chongming District

  • 1 in Songjiang District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

The 334 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 174 in Pudong New Area

  • 83 in Huangpu District

  • 21 in Xuhui District

  • 15 in Qingpu District

  • 10 in Minhang District

  • 7 in Changning District

  • 6 in Hongkou District

  • 4 in Baoshan District

  • 4 in Jing'an District

  • 3 in Chongming District

  • 3 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Putuo District

  • 1 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-42-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

