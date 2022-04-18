Shanghai Reports 22,248 COVID-19 Cases, 561 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,417 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, April 18.

That makes a total of 22,248 cases reported, 2,572 less than the 24,820 reported yesterday, and 5,471 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

The fall in numbers marks the lowest cases reported in 10 days, and the lowest since 21,222 cases were reported on April 8.

Of the 2,417 local cases reported today, 1,409 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 853 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 155 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 19,831 asymptomatic cases, 19,425 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 406 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 561 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 161 less than the 722 reported yesterday, and 803 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The fall in numbers marks the lowest cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation this month, and the lowest since 286 cases were reported on March 27.

The 155 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

40 in Pudong New Area

22 in Huangpu District

16 in Changning District

15 in Hongkou District

15 in Putuo District

14 in Xuhui District

10 in Jing'an District

7 in Baoshan District

6 in Yangpu District

4 in Jiading District

3 in Minhang District

2 in Qingpu District

1 in Chongming District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 406 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

190 in Pudong New Area

55 in Huangpu District

40 in Xuhui District

21 in Chongming District

21 in Minhang District

19 in Changning District

17 in Putuo District

8 in Jiading District

8 in Songjiang District

7 in Qingpu District

5 in Jing'an District

5 in Fengxian District

5 in Yangpu District

4 in Baoshan District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Hongkou District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]