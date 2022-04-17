Shanghai Reports 24,820 COVID-19 Cases, 722 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,238 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21,582 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, April 17.

That makes a total of 24,820 cases reported, 1,307 more than the 23,513 reported yesterday, but 2,899 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Of the 3,238 local cases reported today, 1,754 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 1,177 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 307 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 21,582 asymptomatic cases, 21,167 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 415 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 722 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 130 less than the 852 reported yesterday, and 642 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 307 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

136 in Pudong New Area

36 in Hongkou District

27 in Xuhui District

21 in Putuo District

18 in Jing'an District

16 in Minhang District

13 in Huangpu District

11 in Changning District

8 in Jiading District

7 in Baoshan District

5 in Yangpu District

3 in Chongming District

3 in Qingpu District

3 in Songjiang District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 415 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

290 in Pudong New Area

25 in Huangpu District

23 in Putuo District

20 in Xuhui District

17 in Chongming District

13 in Changning District

7 in Baoshan District

5 in Jiading District

5 in Jing'an District

3 in Minhang District

3 in Qingpu District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Songjiang District

1 in Yangpu District

0 in Jinshan District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



