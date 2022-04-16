  1. home
Shanghai Reports 23,513 COVID-19 Cases, 852 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, April 16, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,590 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,923 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 16.

That makes a total of 23,513 cases reported, 441 more than the 23,072 reported yesterday, but 4,206 less than the record high of 27,719 reported two days ago, on Thursday, April 14. 

Of the 3,590 local cases reported today, 2,311 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 922 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 357 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 19,923 asymptomatic cases, 19,428 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 495 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 852 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 128 more than the 724 reported yesterday, but 512 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 357 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 200 in Pudong New Area

  • 43 in Changning District

  • 32 in Minhang District

  • 21 in Putuo District

  • 17 in Xuhui District

  • 9 in Jing'an District

  • 9 in Qingpu District

  • 8 in Huangpu District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 4 in Yangpu District

  • 3 in Baoshan District

  • 3 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

The 495 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 329 in Pudong New Area

  • 33 in Changning District

  • 24 in Xuhui District

  • 19 in Jing'an District

  • 19 in Putuo District

  • 18 in Huangpu District

  • 11 in Qingpu District

  • 10 in Jiading District

  • 9 in Minhang District

  • 8 in Songjiang District

  • 7 in Chongming District

  • 3 in Hongkou District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-39-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

