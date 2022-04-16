Shanghai Reports 23,513 COVID-19 Cases, 852 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,590 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,923 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 16.

That makes a total of 23,513 cases reported, 441 more than the 23,072 reported yesterday, but 4,206 less than the record high of 27,719 reported two days ago, on Thursday, April 14.

Of the 3,590 local cases reported today, 2,311 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 922 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 357 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 19,923 asymptomatic cases, 19,428 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 495 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 852 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 128 more than the 724 reported yesterday, but 512 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 357 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

200 in Pudong New Area

43 in Changning District

32 in Minhang District

21 in Putuo District

17 in Xuhui District

9 in Jing'an District

9 in Qingpu District

8 in Huangpu District

4 in Jiading District

4 in Yangpu District

3 in Baoshan District

3 in Songjiang District

2 in Fengxian District

1 in Chongming District

1 in Hongkou District

0 in Jinshan District

The 495 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

329 in Pudong New Area

33 in Changning District

24 in Xuhui District

19 in Jing'an District

19 in Putuo District

18 in Huangpu District

11 in Qingpu District

10 in Jiading District

9 in Minhang District

8 in Songjiang District

7 in Chongming District

3 in Hongkou District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Yangpu District

1 in Baoshan District

0 in Jinshan District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



