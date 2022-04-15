  1. home
WATCH: Eerie Drone Footage of Shanghai's Empty Streets

By Ned Kelly, April 15, 2022

Shanghai, a megalopolis of some 25 million people, is currently undergoing China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drone photographer Tim Chambers has just released his second video of the eerily empty streets of Xujiahui, in the western Puxi part of the city. See his first film by clicking the link below.

WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

Watch the latest footage – set to the track 'A Walk Into Space' by Topher Mohr and Alex Elena – below...

Scan the QR to visit Tim Chambers' YouTube channel (VPN on):

YouTube.png

READ MORE: Meet the Man Who Rode Every Shanghai Metro Line in One Go

[All images and video courtesy of Tim Chambers]

Shanghai Lockdown Drone Tim Chambers

