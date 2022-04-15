WATCH: Eerie Drone Footage of Shanghai's Empty Streets

Shanghai, a megalopolis of some 25 million people, is currently undergoing China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drone photographer Tim Chambers has just released his second video of the eerily empty streets of Xujiahui, in the western Puxi part of the city. See his first film by clicking the link below.

Watch the latest footage – set to the track 'A Walk Into Space' by Topher Mohr and Alex Elena – below...

[All images and video courtesy of Tim Chambers]