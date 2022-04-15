  1. home
COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

By Lars James Hamer, April 15, 2022

Guangdong Province reported 22 cases of COVID-19 on April 14, 21 of which were in Guangzhou and one was in Shenzhen. 

There were 19 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases throughout the province, five in both Guangzhou and Foshan, seven in Shenzhen and one in Dongguan and Shantou. 

Guangzhou, the worst affected city in the province, discovered a total of 26 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, down by 18 from Wednesday’s numbers. 

This is the second time in three days that the confirmed number of cases has fallen in the city. It comes one day after Guangzhou had its highest number of daily cases since the outbreak began on Friday, April 8. 

In Shenzhen, aside from the one confirmed locally transmitted case, there were 29 imported asymptomatic cases, 26 of which came from Hong Kong, one from South Korea and two from America. 


[Cover image via Weibo@荔湾天气]

