A Change in Approach? Rapid Antigen Tests Being Used in Guangzhou

By Lars James Hamer, April 15, 2022

Guangzhou rolled out the use of rapid antigen tests (RATs) to a number of buildings in the Juanma Street Tama Community, Tianhe District on Tuesday, April 12, as reported by Guangdong Radio and Television

Some residents who are isolating at home in Yuexiu District and residents in sealed-off communities in Baiyun District also carried out RATs this week. 

Anyone who returns a positive test must report their result and remain in their home.

An update to Guangzhou’s Suikang Code allows residents to upload their antigen test declaration.

IMG_7268.jpg

Guangzhou's Suikang Code now has an option to upload rapid antigen test results. Image via That's.

The benefit of RATs is that they can provide results within minutes, don’t require hospital visits or healthcare workers and can catch COVID-19 cases without leaving the home. 

However, they are more prone to providing false negative or positive results.

Shanghai has been using RATs for a while now. The city has recently started delivering a box of the kits to each household so residents can test themselves each morning.IMG_7271.JPG

A box of RATs delivered to residents in Shanghai. Image via That's.

The use of RATs could signal a change in approach to handling COVID-19 testing in the Guangdong. 

READ MORE: China Releases Requirements for Home Quarantine

This week, the Chinese government outlined plans to implement at-home quarantines and will trial shorter isolation periods for people returning from overseas. 

READ MORE: China to Trial 10-Day Central Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals

Companies that produce RATs have been nicknamed “demon stocks” (妖股 yaogu) by Chinese netizens. The term is used to describe companies and people who buck market trends and excel in spite of global trends.

The term is not unique to COVID-19 testing companies but they are frequently referred to as demon stocks because they profit from the need to test or the fact that people are sick. 

Sup China reported that iHealth Labs, a company that makes RATs, reported estimated net profits of RMB14-16 billion in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year. A staggering year-on-year increase of 36,707% to 41,965%.


[Cover image via Weibo@春夏秋冬平平淡淡又一年]

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

Guangzhou has seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers for the second time this week, while Shenzhen reports 26 imported cases from Hong Kong.

Shanghai Reports 23,072 COVID-19 Cases, 724 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 23,072 COVID-19 Cases, 724 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 27,719 COVID-19 Cases, Yet Another Record High

Shanghai Reports 27,719 COVID-19 Cases, Yet Another Record High

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

The number of cases reported in Guangzhou is down from the previous day. There are also important updates for Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

Restaurant Closures and Mass Testing: Guangzhou COVID Update

An update on the final COVID-19 infections for Monday, April 12 and another district stops dine-in services at restaurants.

Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Fall for the First Time This Month

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Guangzhou COVID-19 Outbreak – Everything We Know So Far

Locks are put on the outside of people's doors, residents are not allowed to leave their homes and others are being sent to quarantine facilities as Guangzhou battles omicron.

