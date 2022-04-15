Shanghai Reports 23,072 COVID-19 Cases, 724 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3,200 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,872 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, April 15.

That makes a total of 23,072 cases reported in Shanghai, a fall of 4,647 from the 27,719 cases reported yesterday, which was a record high.

Of the 3,200 local cases reported today, 2,547 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 307 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 346 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 19,872 asymptomatic cases, 19,494 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 378 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 724 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 133 less than the 857 reported yesterday, and 640 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 346 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

159 in Pudong New Area

46 in Xuhui District

40 in Hongkou District

19 in Baoshan District

18 in Putuo District

14 in Minhang District

13 in Changning District

9 in Jing'an District

6 in Huangpu District

6 in Qingpu District

4 in Jiading District

4 in Songjiang District

3 in Chongming District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Jinshan District

1 in Yangpu District

The 378 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

211 in Pudong New Area

65 in Xuhui District

30 in Huangpu District

13 in Changning District

12 in Jing'an District

11 in Putuo District

9 in Minhang District

7 in Hongkou District

6 in Songjiang District

4 in Qingpu District

3 in Jiading District

2 in Chongming District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Yangpu District

1 in Baoshan District

0 in Jinshan District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



