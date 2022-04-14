YCIS Shanghai 22-23 Virtual Information Sessions are Live!

YCIS Shanghai was the first international school in Shanghai officially registered with and recognized by the Chinese government, and the only international school in China to have received the Cambridge Award for Excellence in Education.

Backed by 90 years of experience and history since the founding of Yew Chung in Hong Kong in 1932, YCIS Shanghai is committed to raising globally competent and compassionate leaders with a servant's heart, who aspire to, and act for, a better world. The school is also devoted to helping students acquire diverse skills, multilingualism, multicultural understanding, and strong values.

With five campuses in prime locations in Puxi and Pudong, YCIS Shanghai provides a world-class international education experience for children aged 2–18 years old from over 50 countries and regions.

Each year, YCIS Shanghai students excel in internationally recognized examinations, with more than 50% of graduates receiving the bilingual International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP), leading to offers at top universities and institutions worldwide.

With students’ learning moving online, the YCIS Shanghai community currently is working remotely from home. Their dedicated Admissions Officers are still engaging and answering your questions online or over the phone.

To accommodate the demand for school tours, YCIS Shanghai is now hosting virtual Information Sessions for an in-depth understanding of the school curriculum and values. The upcoming Information Sessions will be on Friday, April 22 at 10am.

You may scan the QR code on the poster to register and YCIS Shanghai Admissions Officers will reach you for details.

Why do families choose YCIS? Here we take a look at some of the top reasons:

Beyond Bilingualism: A Bicultural Education Experience

YCIS Shanghai believes in the benefits of fully bilingual education and that the essence of a culture must be more than just understood but truly valued. To enable this cultural experience for students, campuses are led jointly by two Co-Principals, one international and one Chinese. This system is mirrored in the Early Childhood and Primary classrooms with their unique co-teaching model, which supports the development of students’ bilingual and cross-cultural skills. This model is now recognized by educators worldwide and helps distinguish YCIS students in a globally competitive environment.

YCIS' vibrant Chinese Studies program is based on decades of extensive research and is integrated throughout the school curricula. Enriched with field trips and annual excursions to locations across China, the program allows students to develop a deep understanding of, and appreciation for, the cultural and historical significance of their host country. As a result, more than half of YCIS students obtain the bilingual International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma each year, more than twice the world average across all IB schools. To achieve the bilingual IBD, students must complete both English and Chinese courses as a first language, an extraordinary achievement!



Achieving Academic Excellence



YCIS Shanghai students are known for their academic excellence, including examination results and overall scholastic achievement. A rigorous academic international curriculum, drawing the best practices from around the world and not restricted to a single national curriculum, paired with a holistic approach to education, helps YCIS Shanghai graduates continue to enroll at top-ranked universities globally.

As a result of students’ academic achievements year after year, YCIS was the first school in China to receive the prestigious Cambridge Award for Excellence in Education. YCIS Shanghai’s students are consistently high achieving and have been recognized year-upon-year by Cambridge for earning ‘Top in World’ and ‘Top in China’ awards. The university offers that students receive exemplify YCIS Shanghai’s commitment to global education.

Character Formation and Service Learning



Another reason why families choose YCIS Shanghai for their children is the school’s commitment to positively guiding each student’s morals and values, which will help build their character and support them in making good choices both now and later in life. From Early Childhood to Upper Secondary, every YCIS Shanghai student realizes the importance of helping others to create a better world.

This positive guidance forms the basis of the Wellbeing Program, which is emphasized in all daily lessons, weekly assemblies, and other activities beyond the classroom walls, and is essential to the YCIS education and the development of global citizens.



Furthermore, the YCIS Shanghai Service Learning program aims to nurture students as Servant Leaders, teaching them compassion and charitable service. Service Learning allows students to make a difference, become aware of global issues, and actively participate in ideas that can create change within their classroom, school, community, and beyond.

Wherever possible, Service Learning is embedded in the curriculum, changing the mindset of the students through significant, authentic experiences from Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Primary and, finally, to Secondary.



Prime Locations and Award-Winning Facilities



To provide a world-class educational experience for children aged 2–18 all across the city, YCIS Shanghai has multiple centrally-located campuses on both sides of the Huangpu River.

On the Puxi side, three campuses, including the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Award winner Ronghua Campus, are minutes away from each other, near metro stations, and close to countless amenities.

On the Pudong side, two vibrant campuses are a short drive away from the peaceful, green Century Park and the lively commercial areas surrounding it.

YCIS Shanghai campuses embody a unique spirit and are more than just places of education. They provide the best possible environment for students to exercise their minds and bodies, engage in artistic pursuits, build social skills, and enhance their sense of belonging.