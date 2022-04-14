Shanghai Reports 27,719 COVID-19 Cases, Yet Another Record High

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,573 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, April 14.

That makes a total of 27,719 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high. The number is 1,389 more than the 26,330 reported yesterday, the previous record high.

Of the 2,573 local cases reported today, 2,200 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 114 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 259 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 25,146 asymptomatic cases, 24,548 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 598 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 857 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 83 less than the 940 reported yesterday, and 507 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 259 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

114 in Pudong New Area

34 in Minhang District

18 in Xuhui District

16 in Hongkou District

13 in Huangpu District

13 in Jing'an District

11 in Baoshan District

11 in Changning District

11 in Putuo District

5 in Qingpu District

4 in Jiading District

4 in Songjiang District

3 in Yangpu District

1 in Chongming District

1 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 598 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

440 in Pudong New Area

34 in Huangpu District

29 in Putuo District

29 in Xuhui District

13 in Minhang District

11 in Changning District

11 in Jing'an District

9 in Chongming District

7 in Songjiang District

6 in Baoshan District

4 in Jiading District

2 in Fengxian District

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Qingpu District

1 in Yangpu District

0 in Jinshan District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]