Shanghai Reports 27,719 COVID-19 Cases, Yet Another Record High

By Ned Kelly, April 14, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,573 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, April 14.

That makes a total of 27,719 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high. The number is 1,389 more than the 26,330 reported yesterday, the previous record high.

Of the 2,573 local cases reported today, 2,200 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 114 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 259 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 25,146 asymptomatic cases, 24,548 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 598 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 857 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 83 less than the 940 reported yesterday, and 507 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 259 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 114 in Pudong New Area

  • 34 in Minhang District

  • 18 in Xuhui District

  • 16 in Hongkou District

  • 13 in Huangpu District

  • 13 in Jing'an District

  • 11 in Baoshan District

  • 11 in Changning District

  • 11 in Putuo District

  • 5 in Qingpu District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 4 in Songjiang District

  • 3 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

The 598 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 440 in Pudong New Area

  • 34 in Huangpu District

  • 29 in Putuo District

  • 29 in Xuhui District

  • 13 in Minhang District

  • 11 in Changning District

  • 11 in Jing'an District

  • 9 in Chongming District

  • 7 in Songjiang District

  • 6 in Baoshan District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government yesterday announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

