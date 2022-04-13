  1. home
Why China’s Gig Economy is on the Rise

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 13, 2022

Even before the onset of COVID-19 and all the subsequent effects upon work in China and elsewhere, jobs in the gig economy were on the increase in the Middle Kingdom.

Such jobs tend to be defined as anything which includes short-term, part-time or freelance contracts; in China, you might think of waimai delivery employees, Didi drivers etc., jobs which many of us interact with on a daily basis. 

Global Times recently reported that many young people in China are now taking up a whole new batch of gig economy jobs including scriptwriters for murder mystery experiences, virtual artists, shopping assistants, sleep hotline operators, amongst many more – professions which independent analyst in the internet sector Ding Daoshi says will become commonplace in years to come. 

A report by Ali Research estimated that by 2036, there would be around 400 million people self-employed in China, as reported by South China Morning Post back in 2017. 

Why the change? 

Many young people want flexibility in their work schedules, as opposed to being tied to a rigid office schedule. Working as a freelancer can allow that to happen. 

This is a trend which has been happening for a while now with recent backlash against China’s ‘996’ work culture – the notion that employees should work from 9am-9pm, six days per week. 

This has been catalyzed in part by deaths of workers which have received attention from Chinese media. On December 9, 2020, an employee of e-commerce group Pinduoduo collapsed while working home from work in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. They had been working until around 1am. 

READ MORE: Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

There have been some signs that big companies are taking note. In February, 2022, Chinese travel agency Trip.com announced it would implement a hybrid work model for employees, allowing for time to be spent working from home.

READ MORE: Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

And of course, there’s the COVID-19 impact. 

In a report entitled The Future of Work after COVID-19, US-based McKinsey Global Institute states that the epidemic has “elevated the importance of the physical dimension of work.” Furthermore, the report notes the move towards remote work as a trend was exacerbated by COVID-19. 

It states that in the first half of 2020, jobs in e-commerce, delivery and social media in China grew by more than 5.1 million, though it doesn’t specify how many of said jobs are defined as being part of the gig economy. 

Based on current trends, it seems that China’s workforce will only become more accustomed to freelance and part-time work with ever more flexible hours. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Work Life

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

Are you struggling due to impacts that the COVID pandemic and restrictions are having on your daily life?

COVID-19 and Mental Health: Life Inside an Isolation Hotel

COVID-19 and Mental Health: Life Inside an Isolation Hotel

That's spoke to staff in an isolation hotel in Foshan to understand the effect voluntary quarantine can have on one's mental health.

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

As China's brutal 996 work system comes under intense scrutiny, could work-from-home culture be on the horizon?

Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to 'Unapproved' Work Conference?

The reportedly "unapproved" conference has been linked to COVID-19 cases in Wuhan and other cities.

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

Get in the best shape with K2Fit!

'Work From Home During Winter Olympics' – Beijing Authorities

Beijing residents are advised to apply "flexible" office hours and take public transport when possible during the Games.

Food Delivery Worker Saves Suicidal Customer's Life

A caring waimai deliver guy stopped a man from killing himself in Henan province.

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Discover the potential of habit psychology.

Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

We Spoke to Jacobie Kinsey About the #DontEatMe Incident

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

Learn Leadership Skills at Home With These Daily Online Classes

Learn Leadership Skills at Home With These Daily Online Classes

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

