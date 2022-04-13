Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Guangdong Province reported a total of 31 new COVID-19 cases, nine of which are asymptomatic, according to official figures for Tuesday, April 12, which were published this Wednesday morning.

In the event of a yellow health code, Guangdong’s Yuekang Code has stated that the following three measures should be taken.

1. Immediately report your yellow code to your local community.

2. Isolate at home and monitor your health, do not leave your house unless absolutely necessary.

3. Take a COVID-19 test on days one, three and seven at a testing station designated for those with a yellow code.

Guangzhou

Twenty-two of Guangdong’s confirmed infections are in Guangzhou, two of which are classified as asymptomatic.

The number of cases is down by 16 from the 38 reported yesterday and all of the new infections in the city are in the Baiyun District.

A decrease in numbers and the new patients currently contained in the Baiyun District could signal that the spread of the virus is under control.

One confirmed case in the Haizhu District works at the Jing Ye Originality Park on Nanzhou Street.

All persons who visited the area’s first floor from March 23 to April 10 must isolate at home, report to their local community and report their visit by calling 020-66850121 or 020-66850128.

Nansha District has implemented an “entrance only policy” in the following five places:

Hehui Hotel

Wenji Da Pai Dang

Wan’an Village on 40 Pingan Street

Dayue Village on 2 Dazhong Street

3 He’an Street

Zengcheng and Conghua districts have closed all recreational places including; internet cafes, cinemas, museums and restaurants from April 13-17.

A total of 12 metro stations have suspended services in the city. These include:

Line 2: Sanyuanli, Feixiang Park, Baiyun Park, Baiyun Cultural Plaza, Jiangxia

Line 8: Shangbu, Julong, Shitan, Xiaoping

Line 3: Datang

Guangfo Line: Lijiao

Guangfo Line and Line 2: Nanzhou

At a press conference in Guangzhou on Tuesday, health officials announced that any person who has not taken a COVID-19 test since April 9 is at risk of their health code turning yellow.

Finally, the city has three areas classified as mid-risk (all in Baiyun District): Suan Yuan Li, Dilu Bar and Huangxia Light Building Materials City, 488 Huangshi East Road, Haungstone Street

Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, two symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases were discovered, all of which had traveled to Shenzhen from other provinces.

All cases have already been transferred to the city’s Third People’s Hospital for quarantine and treatment.

Currently, Shenzhen has no mid- or high-risk areas, but the following building has been classified as a lockdown area: CITIC Haikuo Tiankong Yaju Building D.

Zhuhai

Zhuhai has extended its policy stating that all personnel (except primary and secondary school students and children) must show a negative nucleic acid test taken within 48 hours to enter certain places.

The policy is now in effect until midnight on April 16.

It was originally in place from noon on April 10 to midnight on April 13.

The test is needed to enter supermarkets, markets, places of culture and entertainment, indoor public places, residential areas and when taking public transportation.

People with an asterisk and or red or yellow health code are not allowed to take public transport.

Foshan

Foshan reported three asymptomatic patients.

As of Tuesday evening, any person who leaves Foshan must provide a negative nucleic acid test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Currently, Foshan has no mid- or high-risk areas.

Dongguan

The city of Dongguan confirmed one asymptomatic case.

Currently, Dongguan has no mid- or high-risk areas.

