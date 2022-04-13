  1. home
  2. Articles

Learn Leadership Skills at Home With These Daily Online Classes

By Sponsored, April 13, 2022

0 0

“Restrictions.”

“Lockdown.”

“You’re on mute.”

This is language that none of us thought would become part of our daily vocabulary – but alas, we must get cozy with them for the time being. The good news is that we’re no strangers to adapting at this point as we find more and more creative ways to march on in our daily lives.

LearningLeaders, Shanghai’s premier after-school training center for debate and public speaking, is providing a solution to students stuck in lockdown.

Since 2014, LearningLeaders has operated in China, reaching over 5,000 students. And with great competitive success, students winning the World School Debating Championships, Asian Debating Championships, European Debating Championships, USA National Championships, and the China National Debating Championships – as of 2022, for seven consecutive years!

_20220413115603.jpg

It’s no secret that student learning has been greatly disrupted in recent times. Young people have been thrown into online learning and the communication challenges that come with it. With this shift in lifestyle, it means that now, more than ever, effective communication is a non-negotiable skill for students.

That’s why LearningLeaders is offering students in China an engaging and fun way to learn and practice their effective communication. So give your kids a break from the language of lockdown and get involved with the Language of Leadership!

What is the Language of Leadership Club?

A daily live after-school educational program where students can log on, contribute, win, laugh, and learn to lead. Each day has its own activities to keep it fresh & entertaining – no mindless lecturing of material. Language of Leadership is designed to get students thinking, engaging, learning and leading.

The content covers CEO of LearningLeaders (and host of the Language of Leadership Club) Mike Hauge’s blueprint for successful leadership. Students will have access to 30-minute masterclasses from expert coaches, fun quiz games, live speech breakdown & analysis, and much more.

Check out the schedule here!

_20220412131314.jpg

How Can Your Child Take Part?

It’s easy - especially for the readers of That’s Shanghai!

Simply click here or scan the QR below and use coupon code ‘THATS’ to get FREE ACCESS until May 31.

frame-31-.png

Each class will run from 5-5.30pm China time, and you are just one click away from joining.

These short, online, and educational activities are a great replacement for time drainers like staring out the window, playing video games, or scrolling WeChat.

But That’s Not All...

While we have you here, you should know that LearningLeaders just launched their brand new LearningLeaders Goes Global program this week!

Click here or scan the QR below to join the wait list, or – if you’re lucky – schedule a placement test.

frame-32-.png

Global Programs begin on June 1, so there’s no time to waste!

Online Learning

more news

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Go Online

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Go Online

Schools will be closed until further notice.

International Online Conference: Global Crisis – Time for the Truth

International Online Conference: Global Crisis – Time for the Truth

A large-scale event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the platform of Creative Society.

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Some links that work without the pesky firewall.

2021 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Ox begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 38th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan.

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Enjoy 76 events featuring over 150 writers and speakers from around the world

That's App is Now Back Online

After a short period, the app is back up and running and available for download on the iOS App Store.

Chinese Online Scam Leaves Seed Packages All over the US

Residents in more than 27 states in the US reported receiving mystery seed packages from China.

That's Website and App are Back Online

Our website and app is back online after undergoing routine maintenance.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

We Spoke to Jacobie Kinsey About the #DontEatMe Incident

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Learn Leadership Skills at Home With These Daily Online Classes

Learn Leadership Skills at Home With These Daily Online Classes

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

Shanghai Reports 26,330 COVID-19 Cases, a New Record High

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

Remember Beijing Monopoly? There’s a New Beijing Board Game Out

Remember Beijing Monopoly? There’s a New Beijing Board Game Out

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives