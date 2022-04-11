  1. home
You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

By Ned Kelly, April 11, 2022

After another citywide round of PCR testing, the Shanghai government has announced that it is now ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

At present, according to screening results and risk assessment, this is where we stand:

  • 7,624 Locked Down areas

  • 2,460 Managed & Controlled areas

  • 7,565 Precautionary areas

We're guessing that means, as of today, roughly 43% of the city (the 7,565 Precautionary areas) will take its first tentative steps back to normality.

Cause for cautious optimism?

According the announcement, each district will gradually release their own lists, so keep an eye on your neighborhood committee and local government announcements to see what designation of area you are in.

Here’s a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

Locked Down

Communities, companies or sites that have reported a positive case in the last 7 days will be designated as Locked Down areas.

In Locked Down areas, residents will undergo 7-day locked-down management, followed by 7-day home-based health monitoring.

During the 7-day locked-down management, the residential compound will be closed and residents must stay inside their individual apartments, with door-to-door services provided.

If there are no newly-reported cases in the 7-day locked down management, 7-day home-based health monitoring will follow.

During 7-day home-based health monitoring, residents may not go outside the residential compound, and gathering is prohibited. 

If no new positive cases are reported during both the 7-day locked-down management and 7-day home-based health monitoring, and all residents return a negative PCR test on the 13th day, the area will be downgraded from Locked Down to Precautionary.

If new positive cases are reported during the 7-day locked-down management, the buildings where cases are found will undergo another 14-day locked-down management.

Areas other than the buildings with positive cases will undergo 7-day home-based health monitoring.

If there are new positive case reported during home-based health monitoring, follow-up measures will be taken according to an epidemiological investigation and comprehensive evaluation.

Managed & Controlled

Communities, companies or sites that have not reported a positive case in the last 7 days will be designated as Managed & Controlled areas.

In Managed & Controlled areas, 7-day home-based health monitoring will be implemented. 

During the 7-day home-based health monitoring, residents may not go outside the residential compound, and gathering is prohibited. 

Residents in Managed & Controlled areas should still stay inside, but – if personal protection can be ensured – each household may go outside each day at a staggered time to pick up deliveries from the designated areas in the compound, or in a non-contact method.

If new positive cases are reported during the 7-day home-based health monitoring, the area will be upgraded from Managed & Controlled to Locked Down. 

If no new positive cases are added during the 7-day home-based health monitoring, and all residents return a negative PCR test on the 6th day, the areas will be downgraded from Managed & Controlled to Precautionary.

Precautionary

Communities, companies or sites that have not reported a positive case in the last 14 days will be designated as Precautionary areas.

In Precautionary areas, residents may carry out activities appropriately within the boundaries of their sub-districts or towns, but the flow of people should be reduced, and gatherings should be avoided.

Residents in Precautionary areas must not go to Locked Down or Managed & Controlled areas.

If new positive cases are reported in a Precautionary area, it will be upgraded to a Locked Down area.

Can't wait for your local announcement, and want to figure out your projected lockdown release date right now?

There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

We Spoke to Jacobie Kinsey About the #DontEatMe Incident

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

