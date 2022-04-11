Struggling in Lockdown? These Guys are Here to Help

Are you struggling in lockdown and need help? A team of Chinese volunteers have set up a group dedicated to helping foreigners.

You can contact them for anything you need help with during the lockdown; if their volunteers cannot assist you, they will help you find the person or office that can (neighborhood community, government office, policeman etc.).

And they are 100% committed to continue to support you until your problem is solved.

Any district, any problem. It's that simple – they're there to help you in any way they can!

For more information or to be assigned a volunteer, please contact Amy by WeChat (ID: amy_jh2017):