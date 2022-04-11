  1. home
  2. Articles

Struggling in Lockdown? These Guys are Here to Help

By Ned Kelly, April 11, 2022

0 0

Are you struggling in lockdown and need help? A team of Chinese volunteers have set up a group dedicated to helping foreigners.

You can contact them for anything you need help with during the lockdown; if their volunteers cannot assist you, they will help you find the person or office that can (neighborhood community, government office, policeman etc.).

And they are 100% committed to continue to support you until your problem is solved.

Any district, any problem. It's that simple – they're there to help you in any way they can!

For more information or to be assigned a volunteer, please contact Amy by WeChat (ID: amy_jh2017):

_20220411111913.png

Shanghai Lockdown

more news

Shanghai Enters China’s Biggest Citywide COVID-19 Lockdown

Shanghai Enters China’s Biggest Citywide COVID-19 Lockdown

Pudong went into lockdown this morning, with Puxi following later in the week.

Shanghai Reports 26,087 COVID-19 Cases, 1,246 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 26,087 COVID-19 Cases, 1,246 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Building New 40,000 Bed Makeshift Hospital

National Exhibition and Convention Center's conversion scheduled to be completed within 4 days.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 21,222 COVID-19 Cases, 980 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

Tim Chambers drone footage of the current status of Shanghai streets in western Puxi

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

A team of Shanghai pet lovers has banded together to save animals left behind due to quarantine regulations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

We Spoke to Jacobie Kinsey About the #DontEatMe Incident

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Struggling in Lockdown? These Guys are Here to Help

Struggling in Lockdown? These Guys are Here to Help

Shanghai Reports 26,087 COVID-19 Cases, 1,246 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 26,087 COVID-19 Cases, 1,246 Not in Quarantine

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

Shanghai Reports 24,943 COVID-19 Cases, 1,112 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 24,943 COVID-19 Cases, 1,112 Not in Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives