This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

Here's a helpful little tool to get your hopes up. This vigeotec.com site lets you know your projected compound release date.

Simply type in your address (street name, then number – so if your address is 36 Changshun Lu, you'd put 长顺路36弄) here:

... click the blue button, and hey presto – the most recent registered cases in your compound will then be listed below according to date*, alongside your current projected release date (subject to change, obviously).

*Note that there may be up to a 24-hour lag time for reported cases to be added to the system.

To give it a whirl click here or scan the QR:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]