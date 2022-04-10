  1. home
This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

By Ned Kelly, April 10, 2022

Here's a helpful little tool to get your hopes up. This vigeotec.com site lets you know your projected compound release date. 

Simply type in your address (street name, then number – so if your address is 36 Changshun Lu, you'd put 长顺路36弄) here:

_20220410103229.jpg

... click the blue button, and hey presto – the most recent registered cases in your compound will then be listed below according to date*, alongside your current projected release date (subject to change, obviously). 

*Note that there may be up to a 24-hour lag time for reported cases to be added to the system.  

To give it a whirl click here or scan the QR:

frame-26-.png

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Shanghai Lockdown

