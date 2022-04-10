My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to The Shanghai Expo Center

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.

In this My Story interview series, we explore the first-hand and personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a 20-something female who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. On March 28, she was taken to the Shanghai New International Expo Center – the largest quarantine facility in Shanghai at that time. She was eventually released on April 8. Here is her story.

How were you notified that you tested positive?

My university required me to get a test to show a negative result to continue attending classes. So, on March 26, I went to Jing’an Children Hospital to do a PCR test. I had a headache that day, but that was all.

That evening at 11pm, they called me and told me they wanted to redo the test. Someone came to my apartment at 12 midday on March 27. I received another call at 11pm that evening saying I was positive and they would come to pick me up.

They did not upload my positive test results and they told me over the phone that I would not see my positive reports.

What was going through your head when you found out?

I immediately felt sad – ‘What if I die before I become a writer?’ ‘I can’t die before being in a relationship.’

I know that seems dramatic, as now I know it’s just like the flu, but these are the first thoughts that rushed to my brain. I was also really worried of losing my sense of taste.



Centralized quarantine center. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Describe the timeline and experience of how you were picked up and brought to centralized quarantine.

After receiving the call on the evening of March 27, they said they would pick me up immediately. However, I wasn’t picked up until 10pm on March 28.

Along the way, we picked up a total of six individuals and arrived at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong around midnight.



Meal delivery. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Did you have any COVID symptoms?

On March 26, the day of my first test, I had a headache; by March 27, I had a fever and muscle soreness; on March 28, my throat ached and I was coughing; and by March 29, I had only a cough left.

After that, I had no more symptoms



A mother and daughter push their beds together to sleep. Image courtesy of interviewee.



Attempts at privacy. Image courtesy of interviewee.

What were the living conditions like?

At the Shanghai New International Expo Center, we were not treated as human beings, but rather cattle.

There was no privacy at all. The hospital was transformed from an exhibition hall; around 5,000 people live there together – men, women, seniors and children. There are no single rooms or partitions.



Bathrooms. Image courtesy of interviewee.

There are no basic sanitary facilities – no separate bathrooms, no showers, no sinks, even no tap for running water. Everyone gets only a small plastic wash basin and a toothbrush at 'check in.'

There isn't enough water in the toilet. The whole place stinks of excrement. I would try not to drink water throughout the day so that I didn’t need to go use the disgusting outhouse-style toilets.

There is no distinction between day and night. The fluorescent overhead light is never turned off. The nurses took our temperatures at 5am. No one can sleep well here.



Quarantine meal. Image courtesy of interviewee.

I can’t complain about the food because we were given three meals a day: steamed buns, eggs and milk for breakfast; box food for lunch and dinner.

The standard for leaving is now three negative PCR tests (whereas it used to only be two). But you can’t check our own results like everyone else; you can only ask the nurses directly.



Water dispenser. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Were you able to move around much or confined mainly to your bed?

We could move freely within the exhibition hall.

Did you ever feel unsafe during your experience?

I felt very uncomfortable at times, mentally and physically, but never felt unsafe. I feel that the way this is organized is quite inhumane.

You were eventually released from the centralized quarantine facility. Can you please describe that process?

On the afternoon of April 8, I was notified that I could be released and go back to my apartment. However, they soon informed me that my compound refused my return.

They suggested I return to my university campus instead. But, because I don't live on campus (I live alone in my own flat), I knew that it was safer to just return home. But, because my compound was refusing me, the team working on transfers said I would possibly need to remain at centralized quarantine.

This went back and forth for hours, until finally I called them back and insisted that I have a right to return to my own home. Finally, my compound agreed to accept me back in.

I then received a document stating I had completed three negative nucleic acid tests and that I was 'cured.' I was taken by shuttle bus, along with others, back to my district and dropped off nearby my apartment complex.

I then entered the complex, showing the guard my discharge document I received from the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Finally – for the first time in 13 days – I was able to take a shower and sleep in my own bed.



Patients playing cards to pass the time. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Overall, what are your thoughts on the current situation?

In the president's 2021 New Year’s speech, he spoke of the Chinese collective overcoming this epidemic and the economic progress we have achieved together, but he never mentioned what each of us – as individuals – have experienced.

To pursue the goal of zero cases, we sacrifice the comfort of family and friends, we fear the loss of pets and lack of food, and we ignore any yearning for freedom

I think Chinese policies protect most people from poverty, hunger and the virus. But I feel the way my own motherland protects us is like treating us more like cattle; she gives us enough to eat and nice places to live, but she doesn't care how we feel or what we think.

I thank her for her kindness in letting us all get through recent hard times, but I always think whether it's better to live happily like livestock or bitterly, yet as a person with clear autonomy and self-determination.

[Cover image by That's]