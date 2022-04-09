New Regulations Released for Lifting Shanghai Lockdown

The Shanghai government has just announced new measures on the next step in the lockdown process, and it should sound familiar if you remember Pudong's ‘three areas division.’ Here is the statement:

According to the analysis and judgment of the test results, we plan to carry out another nucleic acid test for everyone in the city. We will implement the divisional and graded differentiation prevention and control, and carry out stepped management according to risk degree and the principle of the ‘three areas division.’

You've probably already been informed that you are to do another nucleic acid test today (or tomorrow morning). The whole city is doing one. Once those are results are in and analyzed, it seems we'll all be classified into designated areas.

If the system is the same as before, those areas are to be designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.' Let's break those down once again...

Locked Down

Communities, companies or sites that report positive cases, along with adjacent areas, will be designated as Locked Down areas.

Residential buildings where the positive cases live will continue being locked down for two weeks. Residents here are banned from leaving their homes. Other buildings in the Locked Down areas will be under one week of lockdown (no leaving your home except for testing) and another week of home quarantine (you can leave your building, but not your compound) with additional testing.

Managed & Controlled

Other localities in the subdistricts and towns with newly reported positive cases will be designated as Managed & Controlled areas. These are areas where there are no cases within your specific building nor apartment complex, but there are cases within your street community/neighborhood (街道).

Residents here will be restricted to their communities (apartment compounds) for a week with additional testing.

Precautionary

Areas that have managed to avoid Locked Down and Managed & Controlled status have been designated as Precautionary areas.

Residents here are required to conduct a weeklong self-health monitoring along with additional testing. Self-health monitoring means they can leave their apartment compound, but must avoid gatherings and crowded or public areas.

The timeline on this has not been laid out, and you'd be hard-pressed to find an area that hasn't had a positive case in the not too distant past.

And yes, we're all used to changes – and changes changing – so don't take anything as a given.

But hey, this at least sounds like a step in the right direction...

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]