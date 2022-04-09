  1. home
Shanghai Reports 23,624 COVID-19 Cases, 1,050 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, April 9, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,015 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22,609 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 9.

That makes a total of 23,624 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 2,402 more than yesterday's 21,222, which was itself a record high.

Of the 1,015 local cases reported today, 301 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 420 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 294 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 22,609 asymptomatic cases, 21,853 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 756 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1,050 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 70 more than yesterday's 980, but 314 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 294 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 172 in Pudong New Area

  • 23 in Jing'an District

  • 23 in Minhang District

  • 20 in Xuhui District

  • 9 in Changning District

  • 8 in Putuo District

  • 7 in Huangpu District

  • 7 in Qingpu District

  • 6 in Baoshan District

  • 5 in Yangpu District

  • 4 in Songjiang District

  • 3 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Chongming District

  • 2 in Hongkou District

  • 2 in Jinshan District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

The 756 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 316 in Pudong New Area

  • 201 in Xuhui District

  • 47 in Putuo District

  • 39 in Minhang District

  • 34 in Huangpu District

  • 27 in Jiading District

  • 25 in Jing'an District

  • 18 in Yangpu District

  • 15 in Baoshan District

  • 15 in Songjiang District

  • 5 in Hongkou District

  • 5 in Jinshan District

  • 3 in Changning District

  • 2 in Chongming District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 2 in Qingpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-24-.png

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


