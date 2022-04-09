My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Jing'an Makeshift Hospital

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.

In this My Story interview series, we explore the first-hand and personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a female, 34, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. She received the call that her PCR test was positive on April 5 and was sent to a quarantine facility in Jing'an District on April 6. Here is her story.



Positive antigen test. Image courtesy of interviewee.

How were you notified that you tested positive?

I live in Puxi, so I participated in the testing on April 1. My compound did batch testing.

Saturday morning, I received a phone call that the batch results were abnormal and someone would be coming to my door for an individual test.

Around one hour later, a health care worker showed up and did a throat swab and each nostril.

Sunday afternoon [April 3], the compound delivered self-tests. My self-test was positive, so I had a feeling the abnormal batch was caused by me.

The neighborhood committee arranged for another individual test as the results of the first re-test still weren’t released.

That happened Sunday evening, and by Tuesday [April 5], around 1:30pm, I received the call that my PCR results were positive and I would be picked up later that day or the following day.

What was going through your head when you found out?

I was already certain my results would be positive, so it was more a waiting game for the official confirmation.

I have three dogs I knew I would have to come up with a plan for, so that was my immediate concern. Luckily, the neighborhood committee was willing to help with getting them out of the compound, so it was just a matter of getting a driver and finding somewhere for them to go.



Centralized quarantine check-in process. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Describe the timeline and experience of how you were picked up and brought to centralized quarantine.

I found out I was positive on Tuesday [April 5] around 1.30pm. The neighborhood committee called Wednesday at 8.30pm stating I would be leaving sometime that night, but they weren’t sure when. I was then collected Wednesday evening [April 6] around 9.45pm.

When the call came to come down, I grabbed my last-minute essentials – a power strip and chargers. There was a big bus waiting. I took a suitcase, backpack, and Costco bag with my sleeping bag and pillow.

I had to load the suitcase and bag under the bus myself and, when I got on the bus, there were very few seats available.

Some people had on the full hazmat suits and face shields. Others, like me, were just in our regular clothes. We made one more stop to pick up someone else and then we were off to quarantine.

We finally arrived in a residential area of Jing’an, and it took two hours to get everyone registered and in their rooms. We were given a basin with a toothbrush, toothpaste, a small towel, a pack of tissues and soap.

Did you have any COVID symptoms?

Yes, around Wednesday evening [March 30], I was feeling pretty tired and worn out, but I had also been preparing the previous few days for lockdown, so I thought it was just stress.

Thursday, I had body aches, fatigue, a cough, very little appetite and low energy. Friday was a little better. Those two days were the worst of it.

After that was just congestion, then sneezing and a runny nose. By the time I left for quarantine, the symptoms were gone.



Centralized quarantine in-room bathroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

What are the living conditions like?

I would describe the room as dorm style; there are five beds, and we have our own bathroom with a shower (and hot water) and western-style toilet.

It seems better than the stadium-style centralized quarantine sites; each of us has a nightstand, power outlet and lamp.



Quarantine meal. Image courtesy of interviewee.

The conditions where I am are not so bad. We get three meals per day. Breakfast is processed bread and milk, lunch and dinner are rice, some kind of protein and a variety of vegetables along with a yogurt.

It is typical Chinese food – a bit oily for my liking – but as I like Chinese food, I’ve been eating it.



Packed snacks allowed to be brought into centralized quarantine by interviewee. Image courtesy of interviewee.

I was also well-prepared and brought plenty of extra food. They gave us a schedule of when meals would be served, but so far the times have been 1-2 hours later than stated.

We each have a 24-pack of water. There were two kettles in the room, so we can have hot water.

The bed is not very comfortable. It is a piece of wood with a thin mat and comforter. I brought a sleeping bag, so I’ve been sleeping on top of everything to try to add more cushioning.

My roommates are all Chinese. They mostly talk to friends and family on their phones or nap. They’ve been pretty good as far as roommates go.



Centralized quarantine bedroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

The second night, we were woken up for testing. They banged on the doors at 12.45am and were yelling that there would be a test.

We all woke up and got prepared, but it was an hour before they came around to collect information. After that, nothing, so we all went back to bed.

Then, at 3.45am they came to test only me. Around 5am the rest of my roommates were tested. It was literally an all-night ordeal which was annoying because we have all the time in the world during waking hours for this.

Today we also received medicine, the first time I’ve been offered any since this ordeal started. I will not be taking it because I have no symptoms at this point.



Centralized quarantine rules sheet. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Are you able to move around much?

We are allowed to move around the room, but not go outside the room.



Centralized quarantine faciliity exterior. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Have you ever felt unsafe during your experience?

I have not felt unsafe during the experience. It’s been frustrating with the lack of a timeline and struggling to communicate, but I have felt safe. Many friends and coworkers have reached out to offer support and assistance throughout the whole ordeal.

The most annoying thing has been the inconsistency with procedure. I am in a WeChat group with others who have tested positive and everyone’s stories are different.

People have been told they will be picked up but haven’t been. One is in stadium quarantine, some are in hotel quarantine, one is in hospital quarantine and I am where I am.

People who were positive before me are still at home while others are testing positive and getting picked up fairly quickly. There seems to be no rhyme or reason. Things seem to be handled differently by district.

Overall, what are your thoughts on the situation?

I think the current policy is un-sustainable for this strain of COVID. Resources are completely misplaced, being used for people who have no need for them.

Healthcare workers are testing negative people over and over, while others can’t get to a hospital for urgent care.

People with real health problems are struggling. Pets being kept inside are struggling. Many people’s mental health is struggling. Some people have been locked down for nearly a month in places and are struggling to get daily necessities.

People did their best to prepare for a short-term lockdown given the limited notice (literally only a few hours’ notice in Pudong), but it keeps dragging on.

The government says not to believe rumors, but they’ve all turned out to be true so far. They said there would be no citywide lockdown, and then it happened. Now it seems food deliveries may be stopped.

The information coming out suggests policies will only get stricter, so I don’t know where or how this will end. As the reported death toll is zero in Shanghai from this outbreak, it seems like such a waste.

I was already planning to leave China this summer and this re-affirms that decision.

Even if we get through this outbreak, who is to say another one isn’t around the corner? I’ve been in China for nearly eight years, and it’s really a shame that this is the final memory I’m leaving with.

Read more My Story personal accounts and experiences by scanning the QR code:



If you have a My Story experience you would like to share please email sophiesteiner@thatsmags.com.



[Cover image by That's]