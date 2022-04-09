  1. home
WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

By Ned Kelly, April 9, 2022

Shanghai, a megalopolis of some 25 million people, is currently undergoing China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some stunning drone footage, captured by Tim Chambers (creator of the Shanghai Metro Challenge), takes you on a sweeping flight over the now deserted streets of Xujiahui, in the western Puxi area of the city.

Watch the haunting footage – set to the track 'Voices' by Patrick Patrikios – below...


Scan the QR to visit Tim Chambers' YouTube channel (VPN on):

[All images and video courtesy of Tim Chambers]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

