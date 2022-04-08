  1. home
Shanghai Reports 21,222 COVID-19 Cases, 980 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, April 8, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 824 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 20,398 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, April 8.

That makes a total of 21,222 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 1,240 more than yesterday's 19,982, which was itself a record high.

Of the 824 local cases reported today, 121 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 323 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 380 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 20,398 asymptomatic cases, 19,798 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 600 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 980 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 52 more than yesterday's 928, but 384 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 380 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 251 in Pudong New Area

  • 60 in Minhang District

  • 12 in Xuhui District

  • 11 in Changning District

  • 8 in Hongkou District

  • 8 in Yangpu District

  • 6 in Huangpu District

  • 6 in Putuo District

  • 5 in Jiading District

  • 5 in Jing'an District

  • 4 in Baoshan District

  • 2 in Songjiang District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

The 600 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 424 in Pudong New Area

  • 45 in Huangpu District

  • 31 in Minhang District

  • 21 in Putuo District

  • 13 in Yangpu District

  • 11 in Changning District

  • 11 in Hongkou District

  • 11 in Xuhui District

  • 7 in Jing'an District

  • 6 in Jinshan District

  • 6 in Songjiang District

  • 5 in Jiading District

  • 4 in Baoshan District

  • 3 in Qingpu District

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

