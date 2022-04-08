  1. home
Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

By That's, April 8, 2022

A bizarre and disturbing WeChat exchange has gone viral on Chinese social media. It all went down in one of the now-common building groups that have been set up over the current lockdowns.

_20220407134328.jpg

With food shortages becoming an issue, and people getting hungry, one person in the chat, with the WeChat name 504 (presumably his apartment number), asks:

"So what do we eat?"

Before following up with:

"Eat that black guy on the 7th floor?"

And a couple of messages later adding:

"There's enough food for days."

_20220407134336.jpg

Suffice to say, 'that black guy on the 7th floor,' whose WeChat name (and presumably actual name) is Jacobie Kinsey, was not down with the plan, responding:

"Don't eat me"

504 (clearly oblivious to the WeChat translate function) then asks Jacobie Kinsey:

"You know Chinese?"

To which Jacobie Kinsey asks the (very reasonable) question:

"Why do u want to eat me?"

Of course, the meme-makers have already gone to work...

_20220407134342.jpg

_20220407135111.jpg

_20220407190702.jpg

_20220408121228.jpg

Some entrepreneurial fellow has even started selling t-shirts...

_20220407191248.jpg

_20220407200112.jpg

And it might just be Jacobie Kinsey himself...

_20220408085805.jpg

While it seems that 504 and Jacobie Kinsey are both amused and bemused by their new-found fame...

_20220408092040.jpg

[All images via WeChat]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

