Locked Down Neighbor Suggests 'Eating Black Guy on 7th Floor'

A bizarre and disturbing WeChat exchange has gone viral on Chinese social media. It all went down in one of the now-common building groups that have been set up over the current lockdowns.

With food shortages becoming an issue, and people getting hungry, one person in the chat, with the WeChat name 504 (presumably his apartment number), asks:

"So what do we eat?"

Before following up with:

"Eat that black guy on the 7th floor?"

And a couple of messages later adding:

"There's enough food for days."

Suffice to say, 'that black guy on the 7th floor,' whose WeChat name (and presumably actual name) is Jacobie Kinsey, was not down with the plan, responding:

"Don't eat me"

504 (clearly oblivious to the WeChat translate function) then asks Jacobie Kinsey:

"You know Chinese?"

To which Jacobie Kinsey asks the (very reasonable) question:

"Why do u want to eat me?"

Of course, the meme-makers have already gone to work...

Some entrepreneurial fellow has even started selling t-shirts...

And it might just be Jacobie Kinsey himself...

While it seems that 504 and Jacobie Kinsey are both amused and bemused by their new-found fame...

[All images via WeChat]

