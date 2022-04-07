My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.

In this My Story interview series, we explore the first-hand and personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a male, 27, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. He was taken to the Longwu Lu quarantine facility in Xuhui District. Here is his story.

How were you notified that you tested positive?

I did an antigen self-test at home first on Friday, April 1, and that showed as positive. As the law-abiding citizen that I am, I proceeded to tell my neighborhood committee, so they sent someone to give me a PCR test that same day.

On the morning of April 3, I got a call telling me I was – in fact – positive with the ‘rona.

What was going through your head when you found out?

I kind of suspected that I had it because I was sick a few days before officially knowing and had symptoms typical of the virus, but I hoped that it was just a common cold. When my hunch of being positive for COVID was confirmed, my heart completely sank.

I was honestly just really sad. I never thought this day would ever come when I, who considers myself to be relatively healthy, would actually get COVID. Mentally, it stresses the shit out of me during these sensitive times.

Describe the timeline and experience of how you were picked up and brought to centralized quarantine.

After being called and informed of my test result, I was told to just stay home for the time being and not go outside my door under any circumstance. I was hoping/praying that I didn’t have to go to some centralized quarantine given that the whole city is already in lockdown.

They called me again on the evening of April 3, saying that someone is going to transport me somewhere – they didn’t specify where – and that my girlfriend, who was quarantining with me, would be sent somewhere else, as she is a close contact.

I was very distressed about what to do with my cat, but finally, through hours of work, we were able to get a shansong delivery man to bring my cat to a friend’s apartment. My neighborhood committee wouldn’t assist to come pick up the cat and her things to deliver to the shansong driver, but the driver was, of course, not allowed into the apartment complex, so that was a big situation.

Then, the stress kicked in of just waiting for hours to be picked up and transported to an unknown destination with a bunch of sick people – it was overwhelming.

Finally, at 10pm, I was picked up and hopped onto a bus where we drove around for an hour to pick up other ill individuals in my area.

We arrived at the quarantine site in Xuhui District, where everyone queued for another hour to fill out the forms and register. I finally settled into my room around 1am.



Quarantine bedroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Did you have any COVID symptoms?

I started with a high fever, chills and just overall fatigue which eventually just became a cold accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing. Within a day or so of arriving at the quarantine site, I had pretty much no symptoms anymore.



Quarantine bed. Image courtesy of interviewee.



Quarantine bathroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

What are the living conditions like?

I am in a room with two other guys, but because I was the last one to check in, I don’t even have a proper bed. It’s a tiny reclining lawn chair that I put a little mattress over – my shoulders are wider than the ‘bed’ itself.

We have a bathroom, a shower to share among us three, and a table.

The facility is a makeshift hospital that seems to be created for the purpose of housing positive COVID cases. It looks like a bunch of shipping crates put together to form a dormitory.



Quarantine bedroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Are you able to move around much or confined mainly to your bed?

I am confined to the room, so I can only move a few steps outside my bed. The only decent thing is that the food is not bad.



Quarantine meal. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Have you ever felt unsafe during your experience?

I feel more unsafe here compared to just quarantining in my home because everyone is coughing all the time, and I feel fully recovered already.

Yet, the strangest thing is that I haven’t been given even one PCR test since I arrived, and they won’t tell me when I can take one to prove that I have recovered.

I also have not been given any information on when I can leave this place.

Overall, what are your thoughts on the current situation?

It is what it is.

[Cover image by That's]