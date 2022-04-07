Shanghai Building New 40,000 Bed Makeshift Hospital

Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) is being converted into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds, reports Xinhua.



The move comes as the city reports record high COVID-19 cases day after day during the Omicron variant outbreak.

The NECC project is scheduled to be completed within four days, upon which it will act as the biggest such hospital in Shanghai for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The NECC has eight exhibition halls and covers a total area of 1.47 million square meters.

A special area for children will be included, according to new Shanghai regulations.

Over 10 designated hospitals and makeshift hospitals have so far been established in Shanghai, with some 80,000 beds to meet rising case numbers.

So yeah, looks like we're in this for the long haul.

[Cover image via Xinhua]

