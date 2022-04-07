Shanghai Reports 19,982 COVID-19 Cases, 928 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 322 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,660 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, April 7.

That makes a total of 19,982 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 2,905 more than yesterday's 17,077, which was itself a record high.

Of the 322 local cases reported today, 12 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 15 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 295 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 19,660 asymptomatic cases, 19,027 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 633 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 928 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 151 more than yesterday's 777, and 436 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported in Sunday, April 3.

The 295 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

139 in Pudong New Area

30 in Changning District

26 in Putuo District

25 in Jing'an District

20 in Minhang District

16 in Xuhui District

9 in Baoshan District

9 in Yangpu District

7 in Huangpu District

5 in Jiading District

4 in Qingpu District

3 in Jinshan District

1 in Songjiang District

1 in Hongkou District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

The 633 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

351 in Pudong New Area

54 in Hongkou District

39 in Huangpu District

34 in Minhang District

29 in Xuhui District

27 in Jiading District

20 in Yangpu District

17 in Baoshan District

17 in Jing'an District

16 in Putuo District

14 in Changning District

6 in Fengxian District

4 in Songjiang District

2 in Jinshan District

2 in Qingpu District

1 in Chongming District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

