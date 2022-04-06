  1. home
  2. Articles

New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Suzhou

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 6, 2022

0 0

As the omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, spreads across China, a new variant has been identified in the city of Suzhou, Jiangsu province.

It is the first known case of the variant anywhere in the world. 

An individual in Changshu, in the north of Suzhou, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 with mild symptoms. It was later confirmed on April 2 that the individual was infected with a new variant of omicron. 

Little is known so far about the variant. However, Suzhou’s Center for Epidemic Prevention and Control told journalists that there was “no need to panic.”

Omicron is made up of three lineages including BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The variant in Suzhou is similar to the aforementioned first lineage, hence why it’s been labelled as BA.1.1. 

Omicron is now the dominant variant of COVID-19 worldwide. It has been shown to be more transmissible than the previously dominant delta strain. However, it has also been shown to cause less severe disease. 

Recent research published by the British medical journal Lancet showed that in England, those infected with omicron were less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with delta. 

Some parts of the Chinese mainland have been hit hard by the omicron variant; Shanghai has recently seen record-breaking figures of over 10,000 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, Jilin province in the northeast of the country has seen new daily cases in the thousands over recent weeks.

READ MORE: Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

China continues to impose strict measures related to lockdowns and testing, with the country’s ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ policy seeking to eliminate the virus rather than ‘live with it.’

However, there have been some recent policy changes which suggest China may be taking small steps towards getting back to normal. These include the following:

  • Asymptomatic patients are only required to go to a centralized quarantine facility rather than go to hospital

  • COVID-19 patients are only required to complete seven days of ‘health monitoring’ at home rather than 14 days in centralized quarantine 

  • Paxlovid, an oral pill manufactured by Pfizer, has been approved for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms

  • China’s first at-home testing kits for COVID-19 have been approved

READ MORE: Does China's Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

As omicron continues to spread across China, we’re still a long way from ‘living with’ COVID-19 as anyone currently under lockdown measures knows all too well. However, the latest outbreak has shown that China appears to be laying the groundwork for getting back to ‘normal.’ 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Omicron COVID-19 variant Covid-19

more news

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 17,077 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

Shanghai Reports 17,077 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 9,006 COVID-19 Cases, 1,008 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports Record High 8,226 Local COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 6,311 Local COVID Cases, 899 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 4,502 Local COVID Cases, 764 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as China undergoes its biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 5,653 Local COVID Cases, 1,150 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as China undergoes its biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

China’s Population Shift: Which Cities are Hot & Which are Not

King Bull: Guizhou's Ancient Spring Festival Bullfight

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Children Can Now Quarantine with Their Parents, Say Officials

Children Can Now Quarantine with Their Parents, Say Officials

New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Suzhou

New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Suzhou

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

Shanghai Reports 17,077 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

Shanghai Reports 17,077 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives