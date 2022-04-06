My Story: A Shanghai COVID-19 Case Sent to a Quarantine Hospital

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.

In this My Story interview series, we explore the first-hand and personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a male, 33, who started as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. On Monday, March 30, he was taken to a quarantine hotel and eventually a quarantine hospital in Changning District after testing positive himself. Here is his story.

How were you notified that you tested positive and were a close contact of someone who tested positive?

My complex happened to be on lockdown for three days already when I got a call that my friend – who had been at my apartment five days before – tested positive.

The call came at 10:30pm on Wednesday, March 30, and they were at my house by 11pm to pick me up.

At that time, I hadn’t tested positive and had zero symptoms, I was just considered a close contact.



Bus transport to first quarantine hotel. Image courtesy of interviewee.

What was going through your head when you found out?

Firstly, I was worried about my dog and where he could go to be taken care of.

Next, I was thinking about my business. I started my own eco-friendly sunglasses brand, Black Shades, where the sunglasses are made from plants, and every pair sold helps fund the mission of removing plastic from the ocean.

I didn’t want the business to lose momentum while I’m quarantined.



Sorting luggage outside quarantine hotel. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Describe the timeline and experience of how you were picked up and brought to centralized quarantine.

The day that I was picked up, I was put in a van with about 30 other people and brought to a quarantine hotel, where I was told I would stay for 14 days. Here I was tested, and the results came back negative.

Then, just 24 hours later, I got a knock on my door saying pack up your stuff, you’re being moved to another hotel for a few days.

At this time, I had a headache, but they wouldn’t give me medicine since they said it would hide a fever. All of my results at this point were coming back negative still.

Eventually, they took me to a hospital to take a COVID test. I waited outside the hospital for six hours, sleeping on the concrete.

My test came back positive. This was Sunday, April 3.

After my positive test, I was put into a quarantine hospital in Chagning District.



Quarantine hospital. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Did you have any COVID symptoms?

I started with a headache and by the time I tested positive, I had a dry cough that eventually turned into a wet cough with body aches and strong fatigue.

Quarantine hospital meal. Image courtesy of interviewee.

What are the living conditions like?

In the hotels, it was all very nice. The accommodation was simple; I had a Western toilet, a shower, a bed, three Chinese meals a day and water.

In the hospital, I am in a room with two other Chinese men. The room has a Western style toilet and a shower separated by a curtain.

The food is very basic Chinese food, which I don’t like, so I haven’t been eating really. I snack on a few carrots that I had grabbed with me when I left my house. I drink a lot of water.

The hospital has also charged me for my stay – an RMB1,500 deposit for the room and for a chest CT scan. I have a strong feeling I will be hit with another hospital bill at the end of all this.



Quarantine hospital bathroom. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Are you able to move around much or confined mainly to your bed?

In the quarantine hotel, I was not allowed to leave my room. Same with the hospital. I can get up from my bed to go to the bathroom, but cannot leave my own room.



Quarantine hospital room. Image courtesy of interviewee.

Have you ever felt unsafe during your experience?

I have never felt unsafe, just worried about my dog’s safety, as he is the face of my company, and I love him so much. Luckily, my co-worker was able to take care of him during this time.

Overall, what are your thoughts on the current situation?

No comment.

Read more My Story personal accounts and experiences by scanning the QR code:



If you have a My Story experience you would like to share please email sophiesteiner@thatsmags.com.



[Cover image by That's]