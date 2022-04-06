  1. home
Children Can Now Quarantine with Their Parents, Say Officials

By Ned Kelly, April 6, 2022

It has been one of the most emotive issues of the lockdown so far – images of children separated from their parents when one or both test positive for COVID-19.

Up until now, the rules have stipulated that children who tested positive were to be sent to specific children's hospitals, without their parents, while parents testing positive were to be sent to mass quarantine locations, separate from their children.

Officials have now vowed that it is a thing of the past, with parents – regardless of whether they are positive for COVID-19 – permitted to stay with their infected children at makeshift hospitals, reports Shine.

One such makeshift hospital is at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, which can accommodate up to 15,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

A section has now been renovated and is supervised by the Children's Medical Center, with nearly 1,000 beds reserved for families with children.

More than 80% of parents of child patients are reported to be COVID-19 positive due to cross infection among family members. For the remaining parents who are COVID-19 negative, medics allow them to stay with their children after informing them of the risks.

The previous rules had resulted in foreign consulates lobbying for change and a petition from residents of Shanghai, with the argument being made that separating children from their parents is more damaging than quarantining together, regardless if some people are still negative, especially when cases are mild or asymptomatic.

[Cover image still from video circulating on social media]

