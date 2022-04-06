  1. home
Shanghai Reports 17,077 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

By Ned Kelly, April 6, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 311 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, April 6.

That makes a total of 17,077 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 3,213 more than yesterday's 13,864, which was itself a record high.

Of the 311 local cases reported today, 4 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 40 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 250 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).

Of the 16,766 asymptomatic cases, 16,256 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 510 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 267 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 155 in Pudong New Area

  • 19 in Xuhui District

  • 14 in Minhang District

  • 13 in Huangpu District

  • 10 in Yangpu District

  • 11 in Jing'an District

  • 8 in Songjiang District

  • 7 in Hongkou District

  • 6 in Putuo District

  • 6 in Qingpu District

  • 5 in Baoshan District

  • 5 in Changning District

  • 5 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Chongming District

The 510 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 231 in Pudong New Area

  • 70 in Xuhui District

  • 51 in Minhang District

  • 35 in Huangpu District

  • 32 in Songjiang District

  • 26 in Yangpu District

  • 17 in Jing'an District

  • 14 in Baoshan District

  • 9 in Hongkou District

  • 9 in Putuo District

  • 5 in Changning District

  • 4 in Fengxian District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Qingpu District

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-19-.png

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

