My Story: Tested Positive for COVID Yet Still at Home & Waiting

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.



In this My Story interview series we explore the first-hand, personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a male, 26, who tested ‘abnormal’ on March 29. Despite taking several COVID tests and being notified that he will be taken to centralized quarantine, he still remains in his apartment today. Here is his story.

How were you notified that you tested positive?

At 11am on Tuesday, March 29, I went to the hospital for a COVID test as I wasn’t feeling well. I had taken two self antigen tests that morning and they were both negative.

After the COVID test at the hospital, I returned home to sleep since I wasn’t feeling great. At 1am (14 hours after my test), I received a call telling me that “I was not negative, but I was not positive” – just abnormal.

They informed me that someone would be coming to take me away soon and that I should pack a bag. But…no one ever came; they just locked down my compound.

What was going through your head when you found out?

As I was ‘abnormal’ I thought that maybe it was just flu. This made me think that I possibly didn’t have COVID, which was an equally weird feeling to be in such a state of limbo.

Fast forward one week and two tests later, and they still haven’t told me if I have it! (I know I do, or at least did at the time.) My health cloud app has just said ‘results pending’ the entire time.

Describe the timeline and experience of how you were picked up and brought to centralized quarantine.

They have told me on three separate occasions to get ready as they will be coming to pick me up soon, yet they never came. I am currently in my house, fully recovered health wise.

Did you have any COVID symptoms?

I woke up at 3am on Tuesday, March 29 with a fever and experienced a fever that whole day, plus an achy head and body.

By the next day, though, my fever had broken and my temperature was back to normal; I just felt a bit ‘meh’ and tired.

On Thursday, March 31, I had a really sore throat – like I was swallowing razor blades – that continued through Friday, April 1, when my teeth also started to hurt, oddly enough.

Over the next two days, my sore throat went away, and by Sunday, April 3, I felt back to normal with no symptoms.

What are the living conditions like?

Since I’m still at my own apartment, the living conditions are great. The authorities have delivered food twice. But, I haven't had a PCR or antigen test in over a week now.

Are you able to move around much?

I have to stay in my apartment, which is basically the same for everyone these days.

Have you ever felt unsafe during your experience?

No, I feel completely safe in my own flat – 100 times safer than if I get taken to the centralized quarantine facilities or a COVID hospital.

Overall, what are your thoughts on the current situation?

The zero COVID policy was smart in 2020 – I was completely behind it as vaccines were being developed, and I understood the risks of catching it.

In 2021, what progress was made? Oh, great vaccines, I’ll have that. Since it will take a while for everyone to get it, it’s understandable for the most part that we still can’t really leave or come back to China without quarantine and a lengthy process.

By 2022? Oh, full lockdown you say? What was the point of the vaccine if COVID is still so feared and uncontrollable? There seems to be no exit strategy in place, and instead they have doubled down on the zero COVID policy.

I have not been home since January 2020 and have been holding on to the hope that things will get better, but now we are entering summer 2022 and nothing has changed.

After this experience, as with many foreigners I know, I have made the sad and hard decision to move on from China for good this summer.

Read more My Story personal accounts and experiences by scanning the QR code:

If you have a My Story experience you would like to share please email sophiesteiner@thatsmags.com.



[Cover image by That's]