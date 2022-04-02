WATCH: Crowd of People Lift Bus to Save Man

A man trapped under a bus in Guangzhou’s Haizhu District on March 31 was saved by a crowd of people after they worked together to lift the vehicle.

The unnamed man was driving an electric scooter when he crashed into the side of the bus shortly after it pulled out of the bus lane and onto the main road.



Upon impact, the man was pulled under the bus and lodged under its rear wheel.

When realizing the man was trapped, pedestrians, passengers, drivers and even waimai delivery drivers stopped what they were doing and started to push the side of the bus.



The bus, which can weigh between 10,000-20,000 kilograms, was eventually lifted far enough from the ground that the man was able to free himself.



Guangzhou police reported that the man only suffered a fractured wrist.





[Cover image via Tencent Videos]

