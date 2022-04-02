  1. home
  2. Articles

Missed Connections: A Star-Crossed Lovers Lockdown Special

By Sophie Steiner, April 2, 2022

1 0

In a city of 24 million people, a typical day is filled with dozens of unexpected interpersonal interactions. While most are unremarkable, there are some – be it an instant attraction, an awkward meetup, or a random hookup – that are anything but ephemeral.

This is a fleeting moment that's shared between two sentient beings that can only be described as fate. We don’t always get to say what we want in the blink of an instant, so this is an opportunity to give a shout-out to a special someone, recount a funny story or flaunt a hookup.

These are this month's Missed Connections of Shanghai, a star-crossed lovers lockdown special...

Hazmat Hottie

covid1-testing.jpg 

Despite not being able to see your mouth, hair, face nor even your body shape or size, I could tell you were the man of my dreams, in your Baymax-chic hazmat suit, as you called me forward in line for my compound’s COVID test.

I coughed to get your attention, and we made eye contact as you gently placed the swab in my throat. You proceeded to move it back and forth, subtly hinting that you clearly wanted to put more than just the Q-tip in its place next time. I would love to get to know you more... from a three-meter distance, of course. 

Or maybe next time I can swab you?

Morning Booster 

I spotted you dancing naked on the 25th floor of Building 12 of One Park Avenue. As I live on the 26th floor of Building 13, I had an ideal bird’s eye view of you alternating singing into and chugging from a bottle of wine while gyrating your hips to what – I can only assume – was a Shakira banger. This was all taking place at 9am. 

Lets just say, your moves really gave me a booster.

Symptomatic Sexiness

763679610.jpg

I saw you in bed N5 B4-167 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center – Shanghai’s largest centralized quarantine site – after being brought there from my apartment when I tested positive for COVID.

You were standing next to the bed doing a combination of taichi and yoga stretches in your bare feet while watching Douyin videos on full volume. That flexibility... that forward bend... that limber spine... it just got me. There are 15,000 beds in there, but only one I wanted to end up in.

What I really tested positive for was a symptomatic case of the hots for you. 

Bao’an Bliss 

You’re the new volunteer bao’an in my lane, and while most are scared of your blaring screech, I look forward to that raspy yell to wake me up each morning for my 7.30am COVID test.

I’ve noticed your furtive glances, the special treatment you afford me – allowing me to keep my dog out for just a few minutes longer than everyone else – and your laughing emoji icon responses to my messages in the neighborhood group chat about when we will be released. 

Maybe it’s the boxy, non-descript uniform or the plastic, full-face visor, but I would contact trace the Dynamic COVID-zero out of you.

Quarantine and Chill 

DSC07866.jpg

We both reached for the same takeaway order of chili con carne nachos and a Corona at Tacolicious just minutes before they closed down on the eve of lockdown.

You were wearing a white 3M mask, a white hoodie and matching white sneakers: a bold color choice for such a mess-prone dinner. But, I admire your dedication to secure that necessary last order before this lockdown apocalypse.

As we already have similar taste in food, why not just bring it back to the bedroom for a little quarantine and chill; I think we could find a way to keep busy for Lockdown Phase II.

Puppy Prowess

I spotted you sneaking out at 2am for a walk with your pup. However, your four-legged friend seemed to be mid-dream in your arms, and the walk was clearly just for you. I like that wild, breaking-the-rules streak in a woman.

And – just saying – we wouldn’t need to sneak outside in the middle of the night for you to take my furry member for a walk. 

For more Missed Connections scan the QR:

frame-15-.png

To submit your own Missed Connection, please choose one of the following methods:

  • Email your Missed Connection story to sophiesteiner@thatsmags.com.

  • Comment directly on this post. Don’t worry, all comments will remain fully private and will not be shown at the bottom of this article, as they are set to only be viewable by our editorial team.

Tune in in Phase II Lockdown to find out if your COVID missed connection is looking for you too!

Missed Connections love Community Funny

more news

James Bond's Chinese Connections

James Bond's Chinese Connections

The 007 Sino files.

Unravel (the podcast!): All is Love

Unravel (the podcast!): All is Love

The seventh episode in the series is called ‘All is Love,’ an episode in which guest speakers Nina and Darren talk about how their varying stories about how they fell in love

We're Automatically in Love with Pop Singer Carly Rae Jepsen

We're Automatically in Love with Pop Singer Carly Rae Jepsen

Talking to Carly Rae Jepsen is like listening to one of her albums: warmth, sweetness, flashes of fun and genuineness throughout.

Beijing Label nugget records On DIY Cassettes Made With Love

We've made no secret of our love for physical releases; the combination of music and artwork in a package is one that is very close to our hearts.

This Music Video Is an Ode to Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen in Love with China

We recently caught up with the man behind the project to chat about his newest song and the challenges of creating music that bridges cultures.

Gunz For Hire Talk Hardstyle Vibes and Love for Gangster TV Shows

As The Sound of Q-Dance prepares to blow through Shenzhen this January, we caught up Gunz For Hire for a brief chat.

5 Fast Facts About Huang Bo, China's 'Funny Guy'

Here’s how he went from singer to star to shouting slogans through a megaphone.

Peace, Love and Hip-Hop: How China's Street Dancers Bust a Move

In our July 2018 cover story, we spotlight China’s hip-hop dance scene and how street dancers are educating the masses – while dancing around regulations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

A Guide to Garbage Disposal and Recycling in China

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Zestea Kombucha: Reviving A 2,000+ Year Old Chinese Beverage

Flight MU5735: A Search and Rescue Diary

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China’s Population Shift: Which Cities are Hot & Which are Not

China’s Population Shift: Which Cities are Hot & Which are Not

Missed Connections: A Star-Crossed Lovers Lockdown Special

Missed Connections: A Star-Crossed Lovers Lockdown Special

Shanghai Reports 6,311 Local COVID Cases, 899 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 6,311 Local COVID Cases, 899 Not in Quarantine

WATCH: Crowd of People Lift Bus to Save Man

WATCH: Crowd of People Lift Bus to Save Man

Know Your Rights: What Should You Get Paid Over Lockdown?

Know Your Rights: What Should You Get Paid Over Lockdown?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives