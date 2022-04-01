  1. home
Hard Times for Foreigner Suffering 50-Hour Quarantine Erection

By Ned Kelly, April 1, 2022

Hard times in Shanghai right now. And for nobody more than one unfortunate foreigner who was admitted to hospital after suffering from a 50-hour erection while in quarantine.

A screengrab tells the story of an unusual phone call received by Dr. Fu Qiang, Director of the Department of Urology at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, alerting him to the painful plight of a man in lockdown who had been in a state of arousal for over two days.

370687019.jpg
Image via Weibo

Stated as being "undoubtedly unbearable pain for a young unmarried man," Dr. Fu made the call that an immediate penile cavernous puncture was required, a procedure that would see the draining of blood from the man's member.

Ouch.

The "young, unmarried man" in the excruciating story was, quite understandably, described only as that, and not named. And no cause was given for his unbending, unending boner.

Whatever the details, we wish the anonymous fellow – and his little fellow – a speedy recovery.

[Cover image via Wiki]

