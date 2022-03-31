  1. home
Woman Has Surgery Through a Gate Due to Lockdown

By Lars James Hamer, March 31, 2022

A woman had to have sutures surgically removed from her eyelids through the gate of her local community due to COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai, South China Morning Post Reports

The woman, who was not named, had undergone double eyelid surgery in mid-March. As is the procedure, the woman left the medical institute with stitches still attached to her eyes. 

The stitches were supposed to be removed last week but the woman’s residential community when into lockdown due to COVID-19, meaning that she couldn’t return to the clinic. 

After two days the woman began to worry because she said it felt like the sutures had embedded into her flesh. Despite her medical emergency, officials in charge said that the lockdown could not be lifted. 

After contacting her doctor, she was informed that the sutures had to be removed immediately. 

At first, Dr. Zhou Zhaoping proposed sending her a surgical blade and tweezers, in the hope that someone in the community could do it for her. 

However, the woman was unable to find anyone who could help her. 

Dr. Zhou decided that he would travel to the community himself and perform the procedure through the gate. As Zhou did not enter the community and the woman did not leave, they did not break any lockdown rules. 

The pair wore a face mask throughout. 


