OUT NOW: That's Magazine April Issue

The month of April is upon us, and so is the latest issue of That's. Below, Editor-in-Chief Lars Hamer introduces the last version of the magazine.

Unsolved murders, revolutionists, the Chinese national anthem and warlords. These are just some of the tales that Alistair Baker-Brian has uncovered during his exploration of Beijing’s hutong.

Nowadays, these traditional alleyways range from anything from homes for the capital’s residents to trendy coffee shops and museums. However, hundreds – and even thousands – of years ago, events took place that have given them a rich culture and a history shrouded in mystery.

In this issue, we go back in time to introduce to you some of the most influential figures to have ever graced Beijing’s winding hutong.

Elsewhere in the issue, we explore the second most popular sport in the world, but one that has (so far) failed to grip the hearts of Chinese people; with cricket on the cards for the Hangzhou 2022 Asia Games – scheduled for September this year – is this English-born sport about to have its day in the sun in the Middle Kingdom?

Finally, food is back on the menu, with an interview with Francesco Nevola, a Napoli native cooking the only authentic Neapolitan pizza you can find in China.

[Cover image via That's]