Shanghai Reports 2,676 Local COVID Cases, 286 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2,631 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, March 27.

The numbers come as residents across the city undergo rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests at home, as Shanghai launches another round of screening to curb the spread of the virus.

People living in non-key areas will need to use self-testing kits to test themselves for COVID-19 once from yesterday, Saturday March 26, to 6pm on Monday, March 28.

If the antigen test results are positive, they will be given nucleic acid tests to confirm the results. If the results are negative, once verified, the test kits can simply be thrown away.

Of the 45 local cases reported today, 27 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 18 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 2,631 asymptomatic cases, 2,363 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 268 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.



Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

Authorities announced that residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow.

READ MORE: Get a COVID Test or Your QR Code Will Turn Yellow at 6pm

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

