Shanghai Reports 2,269 Local COVID Cases, 488 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2,231 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, March 26.

Of the 38 local cases, 3 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 5 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and 30 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 2,231 asymptomatic cases, 1,773 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 458 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 30 previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

28 in Pudong New Area

2 in Minhang District

Those 458 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

430 in Pudong New Area

11 in Huangpu District

7 in Minhang District

4 in Hongkou District

2 in Changning District

2 in Putuo District

1 in Baoshan District

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area (brace yourselves, this is a long read...):

Construction Site Living Area, No. 1756 Guozhan Road

Construction site living area at the junction of Yubei Road, Kangan Road

Lane 439, Huanlong Road

Lane 1455, Huaxia 2nd Road

Wucun, Weifang

144 Lingyan South Road

Lane 1658, Hongshan Road

Lane 105, Fuhang Road

Lane 200, Hangming Road

Pudian Circuit Lane 48

Lane 580, Pucheng Road

1855 Qishan Road

Lane 729, Lijin Road

2554 Pudong Avenue

Heming Village

Eight Villages, Weifang

Baihua New Village

Lane 999, Guanhai Road

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Lane 2567, Pudong Avenue

Yihong Village

Xin'an Village

Lane 999, Bohua Road

Lane 124, Miaojing Road

Xinxinglu Gaoxing Home

Lane 848, Chiyue Road

Lane 2626, Gongji Road

Lane 251, Xinpu Road

Wujiazhai, Nanxincun

Lane 278, Gongbei Road

Lane 150, Xingtai Road

Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

Lane 328, Tongji Road

Lane 99, Lingzhao Road

Lane 1108, Shuangqiao Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Northwest New Estate

Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

Lijiazhai, Lijiazhe, Lianqin Village

Kanghua New Village

Lane 411, Pengfei Road

Lane 530, Jinqiao Road

Lane 288, Yupan North Road

Yakushi New Village

Lane 301, Jinqiao Road

Lane 728, Long Island Road

Lane 399, Jufeng Road

Lane 676, Yinfeng Road

Lane 68, Gaobao Road

Lane 28, Pengfei Road

Lane 108, Luoshan Road

Lane 1515, Zhangyang Road

Shenda Apartment

580 Pudong Avenue

Lane 1039, Yunshan Road

A village in Linyi

Lane 251, Fangxin Road

Lane 2635, Zhongke Road

Lane 126, Shunhe Road

Meishan Garden

Lane 60, Pujian Road

Lane 70, Nanmen Street

Lane 390, Huapeng Road

Lane 30, Shengli Road

Lane 202, Shangpu Road

Xinfeng Village

Cai's House in Zhongjie Village

Lane 70, Pengyue Road

Lane 115, Xiannan Road

Sujiazhai, Sujiazhai, Sujiazhai, Zhongjie Village

Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

Yao's House, Mihashi Village

Lane 225, Xiannan Road

Changhama House, Qiantang Village

277 Zhejiang Bridge Road

Dongzhong's House, Xiannan Road

Lane 8, Lianyuan Road

Misashi Village Seal Team Toyo Seal Circle

Lane 280, Eshan Road

Lane 501, Lancun Road

Lane 501, Xiannan Road

Lane 498, Bohua Road

Lane 76, Ziye Road

27 Stack Road

Zhao Jiashe

Jiang Xue's House

Lane 1018, Bohua Road

Lane 366, Sunhuan Road

Lane 2250, Dongjing Road

Lane 68, Yuxiu Road

Lane 555, Ruihe Road

Lane 988, Hangtou Road

Wang's House of the Li Family Team in Yiliu Village

Lane 360, Yushan Road

Lane 618, Huanlin West Road

Lane 380, Xinpu Road

Lane 551, Xiannan Road

Lane 500, Fenghai Road

Lane 141, Xingde Road

Laosancun

Lane 160, Yanglian Road

Lane 276, Xiannan Road

Lane 688, Hesha Road

Lane 127, Lingzhao Road

Lane 78, Gonghai Road

Lane 367, Lianan East Road

Lane 259, Peony Road

Lane 193, South Wharf Road

Lane 1600, Dongfang Road

Lane 78, Xiaguang Road

Haishen Village

Yao's House, Yanglian Road

Laoshan Second Village

201 Xuanchun Road

Lane 339, Linyi Road

Chuanyang Xinyuan West District

Lane 170, Jiaonan Community

Nanxin West Garden

Lane 860, East Huaxia Road

Lane 150, Chuanyin Road

Lane 830, Huamu Road

Lane 69, Shangpu Road

Lane 750, Qianhui Road

Lane 429, Luster Road

188 Dujuan Road

Gaodong New Village

Lane 2000, Lingshan Road

Lane 333, Fangdian Road

Lane 333, Xiangwen Road

Lane 99, Liuxue Road

Lane 1152, East Huaxia Road

Lane 939, Xinde Road

Lane 1058, Xinde Road

Jijiazhai, Zhongjie Village

Xinde Apartment

Lane 99, Dongxiu Road

Lane 638, Long Island Road

Beiyao, Shuanyuan Town, Group 1

Lane 547, Jinghai Road

Lane 245, Tongrong Road

Lane 222, Yingxun Road

Lane 906, Huanlin East Road

Lane 285, Honggang Garden

Nishihamatou

Nanxiangwan

Beixiangwan

Lane 342, Huidong Road

Shanggang No. 1 Village

Gujiazhai, Central Village

Lane 6932, Shangnan Road

Lane 228, Yaoyuan Road

201 Xuanchun Road

Lane 333, Biyun Road

Sanzao Guangming Village

Zhu Xicun

Laoshan New Village

Liuli New Village

Shangnan Sanchun

Lane 4501, Yanggao South Road

Lane 2861, Gaoqing Road

Gaoxing Oasis Phase 6

Lane 196, Liubu Road

Lane 385, Lijin Road

Lane 660, Fanghua Road

Lane 1086, Pujian Road

Lane 555, Lingzhao Road

Lane 359, Kang Shan Road

Lane 142, Liubu Road

Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

Dieqiao Village

5588 Shangnan Road

Lane 1059, Tanggang Road

Xin Shuyuan Nanyuan

Zhoupu West Street

Fengshui Village

Nakahisa Village

Zhangjiazhai, Lianqin Village, Zhangjiazhe Team

Meiyuan Sancun

Lane 154, Weifang Road

Xi Zhongjiazhai, Xiannan Road

Lane 555, Yushui Road

269 Lianzhen Road

Lane 51, Pengfei Road

Feiqiao Village

Hedong Village

Lane 188, Gaobo Road

Lane 2000, Banquan Road

Yuzhou Jinqiao International Phase 2

Lane 369, Tokugawa Road

715 Jinqiao Road

Tangjiazhai

Wujiazhai, Wujiazhai, Wujiazhai, Wuxing Village

Minxing Garden

Lane 916, Fanghua Road

Lane 3030, Gaoke West Road

Lane 3848, Shangnan Road

Lane 905, Haiyang Road

Smallpox Nunnery

Lane 506, Sanxuan Road

Lane 2878, Gaoqing Road

Lane 411, Linzhan Road

Huaqiangcun

Lane 785, Jinyang Road

Lane 2511, Pudong Avenue

Lane 273, Jinyang Road

171 Yanglian Road

Lane 81, Chuanyin Road

Yuhashi Village, Longqiao Team, Zhangjiazhai

5758 Huaxia West Road

Lane 1660, Beiai Road

Lane 420, Gangbei Community

Lane 320, Lvlin Road

Lane 3500, Shangnan Road

Lane 88, East Chenchun Road

Lane 328, Yuqing Road

Sanlinyuan

Lane 39, Jianggao Road

Lane 1182, Donglu Road

Lane 301, Zhupan Highway

Seaside International Garden

Huilong Village

Liuzao Orchard Village

Jiangang Village

Xin Chun Yuan

2000 Hunan Road

Lane 160, Jingpu Road

Lane 94, Zhan Road, Shibojiayuan Avenue

Lane 101, Pengfei Road

Splendid Huadu

Beicai Li's House

Shanggang Second Village

Minyi Village

Lane 901, Lilac Road

Lane 68, Xiuyan West Road

Lane 1001, Haiyang Road

Jianghu Mansion, Hongqi Village

Lane 2518, Hunan Road

Lane 15, Kangshi Road

Zhoukang Second Village

Zhoukang Wucun

Lane 807, Changqing Road

Lane 1118, Cambridge Road

Lane 918, Yuqing Road

Lane 573, Fanghua Road

Renhe New Village

Lane 1051, Yuqing Road

Lane 33, Zhonglin Street

Lane 999, Yuqing Road

Huiteng Nanyuan

Lane 7992, Shangnan Road

Huifujiayuan Pinganlinan

Dongjian New Village

Lane 1521, South Wharf Road

Lane 3344, Dongfang Road

Lane 125, Lian'an West Road

Four Villages in Laoshan

Tuan Xi Village

Minxi Team Minjiazhai

Lane 1643, Beiai Road

Lane 100, Huachun Road

Lane 780, Wulian Road

Lane 129, Shangbo Road

Xiulong Village

Weishan New Village

Group 12, Xuanqiao, Xuanqiao Town

Zhujiazhe, Zhujiazhe, Weixing Village

Lane 383, Beizhong Road

Lane 1880, Longyang Road

Lujiazhai, Upstream Village

Five-star Village Housework team Gujiazhai

Huanglu Village

Lane 251, Xinyuan Road

Yongxin Village

518 Fasai Road

Lane 40, Yanmin Road

Haishang Dongyuan

Lane 2388, Chengshan Road

Nanzhao's House in Yiliu Village

Lane 68, Haitong Road

Lane 500, Xiannan Road

Lane 111, Nanquan Road

Lane 628, Zhangyang Road

Lane 601, Chengshan Road

Lane 83, Shenbo Road

Lane 580, Fanghua Road

Lane 630, Fanghua Road

5205 Luoshan Road

Lane 780, Lianxi Road

Lane 471, Lancun Road

Linjiang Village, Sanlin Town

Lane 775, Huanlin West Road

Lane 1300, Sanlin Road

Lane 4265, Shangnan Road

Lane 271, Huanlin East Road

Lane 726, Lingzhao Road

Lane 801, Lingyan South Road

Lane 201, Shangpu Road

Lane 1558, Cambridge Road

Qi Youjiayuan

Lane 252, Xinpu Road

1018 Baohua Road

Lane 285, Jianzhong Road

Construction Site Living Area, No. 489 Pudian Road

Tanzhi Village, Xinchang Town

Lane 1675, Hangtou Road

Lane 50, Hangxiu Road

Maijiazhai, Lianqin Village

Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Zhongjie Village

Lane 465, Xiannan Road

Lane 747, Chengnan Road

Lane 379, Gaobao Road

Lane 150, Yushui Road

Lane 862, Beiai Road

Huangjiazhai, No. 3 Wing, Wuxing Village

Lane 1662, Anjuyuan, Sanlin Road

Lane 430, Sanlin Road

373 Lingzhao Road

Lane 410, Shangpu Road

Lane 2066, Yuqiao Road

Lane 2466, Jinxiu Road

Lane 30, Yanyang Road

Lane 258, Peony Road

Lane 141, Yanqiao Road

Lane 1633, Cambridge Road

Lane 508, Kanghong Road

Lane 1578, Pujian Road

Lane 289, Jinhe Road

Sunqiao Mianbei 5th Team

2591 Hunan Road

Wu's House, Labor Village, Sunqiao

2820 North Sichuan Highway

Xiaoqiao House, Central Village, Zhangjiang Town

Lane 3001, Kangshen Road

Lane 266, Prosperity Road

7762 Shangnan Road

Lane 821, Pu San Road

Lane 47, Yanzhong Road

Long Jiayuan

No. 58, North Zhangjiabang Road

118 Guen Road

Lane 88, Hechi Road

Lane 95, Qiheng Road

Lane 220, Jinyang Road

Jiyang No. 1 Village

Twelve Villages in Shangnan

Lane 140, Pudong Avenue

Lane 128, Long Island Road

Gongjiazhai, Gaoqiao Town

Lane 68, Yuheng Road

Lane 463, Miaopu Road

1603 Cambridge Road

Lane 199, Yushui Road

108 Bohua Road

Lane 78, Boshan Road

Tangjiazhai, Mianbei Road

Lane 63, Gutong Road

Lane 1159, Kangqiao East Road

Gujiazhai, Weixing Village

Dazhong Village, Longdong Avenue

Lane 725, Pujian Road

Lane 1700, Pudong South Road

Mainland House on Juye Road

Lane 51, Zikang Road

Lane 138, Hejie Road

Lane 218, Xiuyan West Road

Lane 69, Xinlong Road

1860 Pudong South Road

Hongbo Village, Zhoubu Village

Donghai 3 Villages

813 Shuli Road

Chengri Village

Lane 108, Nanzhu Road

1066 Qihe Road

Lane 36, Shangpu Road

Sunqiao Labor Team 9

Minleyuan

Lane 1028, Xiuyan Road

Lane 82, Jingpu Road

Lane 119, South Wharf Road

Lane 8, Linyi Road

Lane 395, Yunya Road

3300 Shangnan Road

Lane 375, Weifang Road

Lane 370, Zhangyang Road

Lane 56, Yuqing Road

Weixing Village United Beach Team

Lane 150, Xinchen Road

Zhoukang Fourth Village

Mao's House, Chenhu Village, Zhuqiao Town

Lane 971, Yixing Road

Vineyard New Village

Lane 505, Xiuyan Road

Houliu Village, Tonggang, Gaoqiao Town

Lane 958, Xiukang Road

Lane 1983, Huamu Road

Lane 508, Kangda Road

395 Lvlin Road

Yan Yee Court

168 Xiupu Road

Lane 1125, Haiyang Road

2038 Hunan Road

Wangqiao Village, Xinchang Town

Nanfu Village Gaoshu Team Oil Truck Front

Lane 991, Shangcheng Road

Lane 560, Lianyuan Road

Lane 502, Yangshui Road

Lane 66, Ganghui Road

Zhangjiazhai, Chudian Village, Liutuan Town

Lane 80, Lianan East Road

Wanan Village

Lane 175, Hangrui Road

Zhou's House in Jinjiacun

Lane 396, Lingzhao Road

343 Yinshan Road

Lane 1030, Jiajuoqiao Road

Chai Farm, Zhaoqiao Village, Datuan Town

Lane 1655, Gaoke West Road

Lane 600, Yuanshen Road, Lane 2

Lane 1121, Yangshui Road

Lane 24, Chengshan Road

Wucun, Laoshan

Four Villages, Texas

Majiazhai, Outpost Village

Jinqunyuan

Chen Xingcun

Lane 55, Dongmen Street, Xinchuan Road

Changqiao Village

459 Shihong Road

Lane 715, Evening Sunset Road

Lane 383, Yushan Road

99 Zhejiang Bridge Road

Lane 238, Sunqiao Road

Kangqiao Tangxiang Central Village

Lida House, Qiantang Village

Lane 347, Yushan Road

298 Lianzhen Road

Zhujiazhai, Zhujiazhai, Beicai Zhujiazhai Team

Lane 777, Shengyuan Road

Guangming Village, Xuanqiao Town

Lane 190, Changli East Road

Chuanxin Community

No. 412, Dongshoushou Road

Lane 1251, Shangnan Road

Lane 251, Yanmin Road

Second Village, Texas

Yaolu Village

Minle Village

Lane 666, Xuanxia Road

Wuxing Village, Xuanqiao Town

Xuanqiao Town Guanghui Group 1

Lane 287, Ruipu Road

Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

Lane 123, Lian'an West Road

Lane 451, Laiyang Road

Donglu New Village

Lane 588, Long Island Road

Lane 1181, South Wharf Road

Shin-Yoshimura

Yaoqiao Village

Lane 338, Guanyue Road

438 Miaopu Road

Lane 140, Weifang Road

Haiphong New Village

Lane 11, Boshan Road

348 Wuxing Road

Sunqiao Zhujiazhai

Shuangxiu Beiyuan

Lane 127, Tangzhen Road

Lane 45, Nanshi Street

Four Villages, Weifang

Lane 108, Luoshan Road, Pudong

Lane 528, Pailou East Road

Lane 571, Laoshan Road

Lane 331, Pudian Circuit

Zhou's House of the Su Family Team in Zhongjie Village

Lane 575, Pudong South Road

Lane 258, Puming Road

Lane 108, Shopping Mall Road

Lane 114, Rushan Road

Lane 1133, Zhangyang Road

Lane 190, Qixia Road

Lane 665, Sun Jian Road

Lane 235, Sunqiao Road

Lane 165, Sixue Road

Shencheng Jiayuan

No. 8682 Chuanzhou Road

Lane 200, Huaxia 2nd Road

Lane 399, Chuangxin Middle Road

2999 North Sichuan Road

Yiliu Village Oil Convoy

Lane 18, Lianyuan Road

663 Yongtai Road

Lane 45, Yanyang Road

Lane 608, Lane 80, Chengshan Road

Lane 250, Kangshen Road

Lane 1115, Jinkui Road

Lane 358, Hongfeng Road

Weidong Village

Lane 290, Pudong Avenue

Lane 2518, Kanghua Road

Lane 470, Lancun Road

568 Yindong Road

Beicai Lu's House

Miaohong Xinyuan

Orchard Village, Hangtou Town

Lane 4, Xishi Road

Hangdong Village

Lane 420, Eshan Road

Lane 180, Eshan Road

1969 Pudong South Road

Yongan New Village

No. 2 Lancun Road

Lane 390, Dongshenshou Road

Lane 9, Guangyi Road

Lane 1211, Nanquan Road

298 Huidong Road

Dongzhong's House, Nanxincun

Lane 848, Huanlin West Road

Lane 268, Haiyang West Road

1065 Lingyan South Road

Lane 379, Lingzhao Road

Lane 197, Yangxin Road

Lane 13, Sipu Road

Lane 208, Weifang Road

9847 Hunan Highway

Lane 2688, Hunan Highway

Lane 1, Kangshi Road

Lane 99, East Chenchun Road

Yao's House in Wuxing Village

Lane 152, Pengyue Road

Lane 1978, Yuqiao Road

151 Kang Shan Road

787 Cambridge Road

Lane 4011, Chuanzhou Road

Lane 971, Xiannan Road

Lane 299, Huaxia 3rd Road

Lane 480, Beizhong Road

Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

Lane 433, Westbound Road

Sunshine Second Village

Weimin Village

Huangjiazhai, Huangjiazhai, Huangjiazhai, Zhongjie Village

Sanzao Village

Lane 673, Xinpu Road

Lane 810, Shenjianong Road

Rushan Three Villages

Lane 727, Pudong Avenue

Lane 501, Pudong Avenue

Lane 604, Pudong Avenue

Lane 49, Fushan Road

Lane 1415, Lingshan Road

Lane 898, Jialin Road

Lane 555, Hongya Road

Renyi Village

Lane 919, Jialin Road

Lane 1700, Luoshan Road

Tangjiazhai, Beicai Town

Lane 1080, Haiyang Road

Lane 478, Fanghua Road

Lane 595, Yongtai Road

Lane 519, Sanlin Road

Xipan's House in Nanfu Village

Lane 802, Sakura Road

Lane 145, Peony Road

Lane 549, Heyun Road

Lane 606, Shangpu Road

Lane 233, Pengyue Road

Lane 3841, Jinxiu Road

Lane 50, Lvlin Road

Dingjiazhai, Dingjiazhai, Dingjiazhai, Beicai Town

Lane 380, Bohua Road

Lane 310, Yanglian Road

Lane 488, Lianyuan Road

Lane 108, Lancheng Road

678 Huatuo Road

Lane 188, North Zhangjiabang Road

Lane 1250, Nanquan Road

Lane 11, Ningyang Road

Tangqiao 2 Villages

Nancun Xizhong's House

Xiji Family House, Xiji Team, Yangqiao Village

Fengjiazhai, Lianqin Village

Dongzhong's House, Lvlin Road

Lane 2281, Zhangdong Road

Xujiazhai, Nanxincun

Lane 608, Kangshan Road

Lane 136, Lane 11, Hengqiao Road

Lane 288, Sanshu Road

Nanxincun

Yuejin New Village

Lane 381, Linyi Road

Lane 50, Huafeng Road

Lane 51, Huafeng Road

Lane 399, Xiangnan Road

Linjiawan

Lane 1881, Dongfang Road

Lane 245, Dongsanliqiao Road

Lane 102, East Third Street

Lane 2775, Pu San Road

Lane 637, Pu San Road

Lane 24, Lanling Road

Lane 190, Dongsanliqiao Road

Lane 858, Pu San Road

Lane 161, Xiannan Road

Lane 333, Pengfei Road

Lane 298, Jingpu Road

Lane 1137, Huanqiao Road

Lane 2866, Jinxiu Road

Lane 1199, Kangshen Road

Lane 309, Xiannan Road

Zhangjiazhai, Gu Family Team, Weixing Village

Wang's House, Zhang Bang Team, Weixing Village

Li's House, Mihashi Village

Zhongjie Village Shen Family Team Yao Family House

Lane 31, Beicai Street

Zhangjiazhai, Zhangjiazhai, Zhangjiazhai, Weixing Village

Wang's House, Gaoshu Team, Nanfu Village

Five Villages in Texas

Lane 1500, Shangnan Road

Lane 56, Lingyan Road

Lane 1201, Banquan Road

Lane 86, Tinghe Road

Lane 549, Yinfeng Road

Lane 420, Linghe Road

358 Linzhan Road

Lane 2080, Yongtai Road

Guangming Village

Advanced Village

Xindong Village

Station Village

Lane 418, Jinxiu Road

Lane 1278, Huaxia 2nd Road

Pudian Circuit No. 155

Lane 50, Boshan Road

Lane 200, Jintai Road

200 Zhejiang Bridge Road

230 Xinjinqiao Road

Yang Sibei Street

Lane 320, Xiannan Road

Lane 201, Wulian Road

Lane 630, Yongtai Road

Lane 689, Yangnan Road

Lane 993, Fanghua Road

Lane 81, Linyi Road

1629 Longyang Road

Lane 600, Miaojing Road

Lane 118, Zhouxiu Road

1658 Chengshan Road

Lane 550, Sunset Road

Lane 1673, Zhangyang Road

Lane 673, Fanghua Road

Lane 858, Nantuan Highway

256 Axa Street

Lane 80, Yangxin Road

Lane 608, Chengshan Road, Lane 100

Lane 3651, Shangnan Road

Lane 3520, Shangnan Road

386 Xiannan Road

Lane 428, Kanghong Road

Lane 122, Yongning Road

11 Kangshi Road

Zhou Kangyi Village

Lane 515, Kanghong Road

Lane 4318, Chuanzhou Road

Lane 935, Miaoqiao Road

2828 Yanggao South Road

Lane 2030, Yanggao South Road

Lane 287, Heze Road

Lane 618, Linghe Road

Lane 1851, Pudong Avenue

Lane 41, Boshan East Road

No. 117, Yangjing Town Road

Lane 1623, Pudong Avenue

Lane 120, Glossy Road

Lane 855, Yangshui Road

159 Qiheng Road

Yaodun Village

No. 35 Zhouzhu Road

Huangpu District:



Lane 149, Yongnian Road

560 Shunchang Road

873 Liyuan Road

857 Liyuan Road

388 Xujiahui Road

No. 34, Lane 1200, Quxi Road

119 Dianchi Road

Lane 567, Manufacturing Bureau Road

871 Liyuan Road

783 South Huangpi Road

No. 40, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 173, Daji Road

1667 Zhongshan South Road

Lane 256, Haichao Road

Lane 429, Zhonghua Road

No. 750, South Tibet Road

Jing'an District:

360 Hengtong Road

Lane 38, Yuyingtang Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

No. 7 Xinle Road

Changning District:



Lane 288, Tianshan Road

No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Lane 569, Xinhua Road

No. 58 Huqingping Road

Putuo District:



Lane 1461, Jiaotong Road

Caoyang Qicun

Lane 715, Yichang Road

Lane 300, Shiquan Road

Lane 1388, Xincun Road

Lane 358, Jinmai Road

Hongkou District:

Lane 803, Changzhong Road

Lane 975, Dalian Road

Lane 80, West Station Road

Yangpu District:

398 Wilder Road

Lane 75, Zhayin Road

2866 Jungong Road

Lane 70, Shuangliao Branch Road

2053 Huangxing Road

Lane 1588, Xuchang Road

Lane 6, Antu Road

Baoshan District:



Lane 2858, Youyi Road

Lane 477, Gaojing Road

Lane 655, Qihua Road

Songnan Fourth Village

Minhang District:



Lane 862, Baochun Road

Lane 58, Lane 2055, Beiqing Highway

Lane 260, Beishen Road

Lane 2900, Beizhai Road

Lane 401, Bijiang Road

Lane 501, Bijiang Road

Lane 502, Bijiang Road

Lane 755, Cangyuan Road

Cao Xingcun

Lane 1467, Caobao Road

Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

Lane 1169, Denghui Road

Lane 2626, Dongchuan Road

Lane 2718, Dongchuan Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Lane 811, Dongchuan Road

Lane 751, Donglan Road

Lane 35, Gu Dai Road

Xingnan Village

Lane 411, Heqing Road

528 Hongsong Road

Lane 1555, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2638, Hongmei South Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

Lane 3131, Humin Road

Lane 1399, Huaning Road

Lane 168, Huazhan Road

Lane 39, Jianshe Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 60, Jianghang Road

Lane 588, Jinhui Road

Lane 555, Jinping Road

Lane 777, Jinping Road

Lane 116, Jinyang Road

Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

Lane 380, Li'an Road

Longbai Second Village

Longbai Fourth Village

Longbaiqi Village

Lane 5413, Longwu Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 5599, Longwu Road

1501 Luoxiu Road

Meilong No. 1 Village

Civil construction Village

Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road

Pingnan No. 1 Village

Lane 1375, Pingyang Road

Lane 282, Pulian Road

Lane 100, Putao Road

Lane 175, Quwu Road

Lane 925, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 229, Shangyi Road

Lane 820, Xinzhu Road

Tangkou Village

Tangwan Village

Lane 580, Wanyuan Road

Wang Nibin Village

328 Wuhe Road

Lane 228, Xiangyang Road

Xinjian Village

Xujing Village

Yangjiaxiang Village

Lane 2328, Yishan Road

Lane 1799, Yinchun Road

Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 1002, Yinlin Road

Lane 100, Yinlin Road

Friendly Village

Lane 4805, Yuanjiang Road

No. 2715 Zhahang Road

Jiading District:

Lane 1288, Xinyuan Road

Lane 111, Fuhai Road

1650 Beihe Road

157 Huajiang Road

355 Zhangye Road

Lane 88, Huayuan Road, Huangjia

295 Fengzhuang Road

Lane 2388, Jinding Road

1936 Cao'an Road

Ludu Village, Caoan Village, and Amy Apartment in Jiading Industrial Zone

Jinshan District:

Xinxiang Village

Songjiang District:



Chen Fangcun

Lane 1399, Husong Highway

Lane 671, Jiuting Street

Lane 851, Jiuting Street

No. 1059, South Huting Road

Lane 288, Laifang Road

Lane 751, South Huting Road

Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

Lane 656, Gulou Highway

No. 279, Chejing Road

Lane 618, North Huting Road

Qingpu District:



Xiulong Village

Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

Lane 1660, Jiuyuan Road

Huayi Village

38-01, South side of Panzhong Road

Lane 42, Yucai Road

No. 488 Zhuguang Road

Fengxian District:



No cases



Chongming District:

Lane 161, Panyuan Highway

Lane 599, Fengfu Road

No. 101, Sauce Garden Lane

Xiaoyang Village

Jiangnan Avenue

Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.



Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of 6pm yesterday, March 25, the Shanghai government has announced that residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

