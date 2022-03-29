  1. home
  2. Articles

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

By Sophie Steiner, March 29, 2022

0 0

Today, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants revealed its 10th annual list of the top 50 restaurants across the region for 2022, following the announcement of restaurants ranked 51-100 earlier this week.

The awards show broadcast covered events taking place across three cities – Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo, the first live event after a two-year hiatus. 

Asia-Restaurants-HTW-Header.png

The list is compiled based on anonymous voting by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts with a 50/50 gender balance. 

In 2022, the voting rules were amended in response to restrictions on international travel across Asia. Voters could nominate a total of eight restaurants, including up to six from their home country, but with no obligation to vote for restaurants outside of their home country/SAR.

However, those lucky enough to have been able to travel could submit any number of votes for restaurants (up to the maximum of eight) outside of their home country/SAR.

Asia-Restaurants-Announcement-Header.png

Last year marked the first time ever that Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announced the 51-100 list of restaurants as well, a strategic move to help shine a brighter light on more establishments across Asia, inspiring more budding foodies to widen their scope of restaurants to consider for future dining plans. 

This year saw a major emergence in venues on the Chinese mainland, with six entries in the 51-100 list and four entries in the 1-50 list, thus creating big waves in the Asia dining scene.

Shanghai holds claim to six of these up-and-coming restaurants, including Fu He Hui (No.12), Da Vittorio (No.28), Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (No.39), Obscura (No.76), Maison Lameloise (No.95) and 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (No.100).

The additional four restaurants are scattered throughout the Chinese mainland, with award-winning chef Christopher Kostow's Ensue (No.19) in Shenzhen (that moved up a whopping 50 places since last year), Jin Sha (No.51) as part of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hangzhou, Xin Rong Ji (No.68) in Beijing and the newcomer Refer (No.69) also in Beijing.

A50BR-How-to-watch-banner-2.png

1. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

2. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

3. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

4. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

5. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

6. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

7. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

8. Odette (Singapore)

9. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

10. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

11. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

13. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama, Japan)

15. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

16. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

17. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Joo Ok (Seoul, South Korea)

19. Ensue (Shenzhen, China)

20. Meta (Singapore)

21. Masque (Mumbai, India)

22. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

23. Les Amis (Singapore)

24. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

25. Blue by Alain Ducasse (Bangkok, Thailand)

26. 7th Door (Seoul, South Korea)

27. Mosu (Seoul, South Korea)

28. Da Vittorio (Shanghai, China)

29. Sushi Masato (Bangkok Thailand)

30. Onjium (Seoul, South Korea)

31. Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangkok, Thailand)

32. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

33. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

34. Wing (Hong Kong, China)

35. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

36. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

37. Zén (Singapore)

38. Logy (Taipei, China)

39. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

40. Labyrinth (Singapore)

41. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

42. Été (Tokyo, Japan)

43. Cenci (Kyoto, Japan)

44. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

45. JL Studio (Taichung, China)

46. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

48. 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)

49. Megu (New Delhi, India)

50. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

51. Jin Sha (Hangzhou, China)

52. Adachi Sushi (Taipei, China)

53. Seventh Son (Hong Kong, China)

54. Mume (Taipei, China)

55. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)

56. Euphoria (Singapore)

57. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei, China)

58. Esora (Singapore)

59. Karavalli (Bangalore, India)

60. Ta Vie (Hong Kong, China)

61. Pru (Phuket, Thailand)

62. Nadodi (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

63. Vea (Hong Kong, China)

64. Godenya (Hong Kong, China)

65. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

66. Bukhara (New Delhi, India)

67. Refer (Beijing, China)

68. Xin Rong Ji (Beijing, China)

69. (Tie) Comorin (Gurugram, India)

69. (Tie) Gallery by Chele (Manila, Philippines)

71. L'Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

72. Liberte (Kaohsiung, China)

73. Dum Pukht (New Delhi, India)

74. Antonio's (Tagaytay, Philippines)

75. Lolla (Singapore)

76. Obscura (Shanghai, China)

77. Xin Rong Ji (Hong Kong, China)

78. Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)

79. Avartana (Chennai, India)

80. Americano (Mumbai, India)

81. Eat and Cook (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

82. Bâtard (Hong Kong, China)

83. Amber (Hong Kong, China)

84. Golden Flower (Macau, China)

85. The Table (Mumbai, India)

86. Baan Tepa (Bangkok, Thailand)

87. Lerdtip Wanghin (Bangkok, Thailand)

88. L'Envol (Hong Kong, China)

89. Jade Dragon (Macau, China)

90. Topaz (Phnom Penh, Cambodia)

91. Quince (Bangkok, Thailand)

92. Thevar (Singapore)

93. Cilantro (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

94. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)

95. Maison Lameloise (Shanghai, China)

96. Chaat (Hong Kong, China)

97. The Eight (Macau, China)

98. Suhsi Hare (Hong Kong, China)

99. Le Côté LM (Taichung, China)

100. 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (Shanghai, China)

[All images courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, cover image via Fine Dining Lovers]

Asia's 50 Best Lists world's best restaurants Best of Shanghai

more news

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list or bars, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results!

Chef James Shao on a Career in the Culinary World

Chef James Shao on a Career in the Culinary World

Chef Shao leads a passionate team of culinary creatives at Conrad Guangzhou's international restaurant Aroma.

Epic Wins Asia's 50 Best Bars Campari One To Watch Award 2021

Epic Wins Asia's 50 Best Bars Campari One To Watch Award 2021

Shanghai's Epic is recognized by Asia's 50 Best Bar Awards as the winner of the Campari One To Watch Award

Emilie Steckenborn on the World of Wine in China

We chat with Steckenborn, a Canadian who’s been in China for almost a decade.

Shanghai Has More Coffee Shops Than Any Other City in the World

Shanghai has more than 7,000 coffee shops and 2.85 coffee shops per every 10,000 people!

17 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Top 100

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results here!

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 to Be Announced in Online Ceremony

The gathering will no longer take place in the Saga Prefecture of Japan.

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

A Guide to Garbage Disposal and Recycling in China

I Tried Lizzy's 5-Day Keto Meal Plan – Did I Lose Weight?

Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

Personal Items and Human Remains from Flight MU5735 Found

Haidilao Announces Losses of RMB4.16 billion, 276 Restaurants to Close

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

China’s Population Shift: Which Cities are Hot and Which are Not

China’s Population Shift: Which Cities are Hot and Which are Not

Zestea Kombucha: Reviving A 2,000+ Year Old Chinese Beverage

Zestea Kombucha: Reviving A 2,000+ Year Old Chinese Beverage

Shanghai Reports 4,477 Local COVID Cases, 625 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 4,477 Local COVID Cases, 625 Not in Quarantine

A Guide to Garbage Disposal and Recycling in China

A Guide to Garbage Disposal and Recycling in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives