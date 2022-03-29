37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

Today, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants revealed its 10th annual list of the top 50 restaurants across the region for 2022, following the announcement of restaurants ranked 51-100 earlier this week.

The awards show broadcast covered events taking place across three cities – Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo, the first live event after a two-year hiatus.

The list is compiled based on anonymous voting by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts with a 50/50 gender balance.

In 2022, the voting rules were amended in response to restrictions on international travel across Asia. Voters could nominate a total of eight restaurants, including up to six from their home country, but with no obligation to vote for restaurants outside of their home country/SAR.

However, those lucky enough to have been able to travel could submit any number of votes for restaurants (up to the maximum of eight) outside of their home country/SAR.

Last year marked the first time ever that Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announced the 51-100 list of restaurants as well, a strategic move to help shine a brighter light on more establishments across Asia, inspiring more budding foodies to widen their scope of restaurants to consider for future dining plans.

This year saw a major emergence in venues on the Chinese mainland, with six entries in the 51-100 list and four entries in the 1-50 list, thus creating big waves in the Asia dining scene.

Shanghai holds claim to six of these up-and-coming restaurants, including Fu He Hui (No.12), Da Vittorio (No.28), Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (No.39), Obscura (No.76), Maison Lameloise (No.95) and 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (No.100).

The additional four restaurants are scattered throughout the Chinese mainland, with award-winning chef Christopher Kostow's Ensue (No.19) in Shenzhen (that moved up a whopping 50 places since last year), Jin Sha (No.51) as part of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hangzhou, Xin Rong Ji (No.68) in Beijing and the newcomer Refer (No.69) also in Beijing.

1. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

2. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

3. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

4. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

5. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

6. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

7. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

8. Odette (Singapore)

9. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

10. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

11. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

13. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama, Japan)

15. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

16. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

17. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Joo Ok (Seoul, South Korea)

19. Ensue (Shenzhen, China)

20. Meta (Singapore)

21. Masque (Mumbai, India)

22. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

23. Les Amis (Singapore)

24. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

25. Blue by Alain Ducasse (Bangkok, Thailand)

26. 7th Door (Seoul, South Korea)

27. Mosu (Seoul, South Korea)

28. Da Vittorio (Shanghai, China)

29. Sushi Masato (Bangkok Thailand)

30. Onjium (Seoul, South Korea)

31. Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangkok, Thailand)

32. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

33. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

34. Wing (Hong Kong, China)

35. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

36. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

37. Zén (Singapore)

38. Logy (Taipei, China)

39. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

40. Labyrinth (Singapore)

41. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

42. Été (Tokyo, Japan)

43. Cenci (Kyoto, Japan)

44. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

45. JL Studio (Taichung, China)

46. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

48. 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)



49. Megu (New Delhi, India)

50. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

51. Jin Sha (Hangzhou, China)

52. Adachi Sushi (Taipei, China)

53. Seventh Son (Hong Kong, China)

54. Mume (Taipei, China)

55. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)

56. Euphoria (Singapore)

57. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei, China)

58. Esora (Singapore)

59. Karavalli (Bangalore, India)

60. Ta Vie (Hong Kong, China)

61. Pru (Phuket, Thailand)

62. Nadodi (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

63. Vea (Hong Kong, China)

64. Godenya (Hong Kong, China)

65. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

66. Bukhara (New Delhi, India)

67. Refer (Beijing, China)

68. Xin Rong Ji (Beijing, China)

69. (Tie) Comorin (Gurugram, India)

69. (Tie) Gallery by Chele (Manila, Philippines)

71. L'Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

72. Liberte (Kaohsiung, China)

73. Dum Pukht (New Delhi, India)

74. Antonio's (Tagaytay, Philippines)

75. Lolla (Singapore)

76. Obscura (Shanghai, China)

77. Xin Rong Ji (Hong Kong, China)

78. Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)

79. Avartana (Chennai, India)

80. Americano (Mumbai, India)

81. Eat and Cook (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

82. Bâtard (Hong Kong, China)

83. Amber (Hong Kong, China)

84. Golden Flower (Macau, China)

85. The Table (Mumbai, India)

86. Baan Tepa (Bangkok, Thailand)

87. Lerdtip Wanghin (Bangkok, Thailand)

88. L'Envol (Hong Kong, China)

89. Jade Dragon (Macau, China)

90. Topaz (Phnom Penh, Cambodia)

91. Quince (Bangkok, Thailand)

92. Thevar (Singapore)

93. Cilantro (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

94. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)

95. Maison Lameloise (Shanghai, China)

96. Chaat (Hong Kong, China)

97. The Eight (Macau, China)

98. Suhsi Hare (Hong Kong, China)

99. Le Côté LM (Taichung, China)

100. 8 ½ Otte e Mezzo Bombana (Shanghai, China)



[All images courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, cover image via Fine Dining Lovers]