Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,580 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, March 25.
The Shanghai government has also announced that from 6pm today, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow.
Of the 29 local cases, 12 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 17 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 1,580 asymptomatic cases, 1,455 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 125 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
The 17 previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:
7 in Jing'an District
3 in Baoshan District
2 in Putuo District
2 in Xuhui District
1 in Jiading District
1 in Pudong New Area
1 in Yangpu District
Those 125 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
23 in Minhang District
22 in Xuhui District
16 in Huangpu District
15 in Hongkou District
11 in Changning District
9 in Pudong New Area
9 in Songjiang District
6 in Fengxian District
4 in Jing'an District
3 in Yangpu District
2 in Jiading District
2 in Jinshan District
2 in Putuo District
1 in Baoshan District
0 in Chongming District
0 in Qingpu District
Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Lane 121, Hongshan Road
Shanggang Four Villages
Lane 58, Jingao Road
Lane 5020, Sansan Highway
Donghai Second Village
Lane 281, Xingtai Road
Lane 868, Puming Road
Lane 8, Lianyuan Road
Lane 999, Yuqing Road
Lane 660, Fanghua Road
Lane 1051, Yuqing Road
Lane 650, Shangbo Road
Lane 401, Qishan Road
Yang Sibei Street
298 Lianzhen Road
Lane 151, Kangshan Road
Jiangang Village
2591 Hunan Road
Lane 3680, Zhangyang Road
Yizao, Zhuqiao Village
Caoqiao, Xinnan Village
Lane 5428, Zhangyang North Road
Lane 181, Guanyue Road
Orchard Village, Hangtou Town
Shenzhuang Village
Lane 287, Ruipu Road
Lane 301, Hongshan Road
Lane 555, Yushui Road
Dongchang New Village
Zhu Kang Nanyuan
No. 222, Huanhu West 3rd Road
Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle
Lane 588, Ximen Road.
Huangpu District:
Lane 486, Xietu Road
Lane 98, Xingan Road
Lane 82, Sinan Road
Lane 460, Xietu Road
Lane 339, Dapu Road
Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road
688 South Huangpi Road
468 Xietu Road
Lane 567, Manufacturing Bureau Road
Lane 127, Xueyuan Road
No. 1, Lane 44, South Sichuan Road
No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road
No. 36, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
873 Liyuan Road
No. 37, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
Lane 405, Penglai Road
Lane 468, Lujiabang Road
17 Quxi Road
Lane 120, Quxi Road
No. 10 Huining Road
Lane 99, Station Branch Road
Lane 230, Haichao Road
Lane 1586, Zhongshan South Road
Lane 256, Haichao Road
No. 123, Xiling Jiazhai Road
123 Quxi Road
No. 7, Lane 200, Puyu East Road
Lane 310, Daji Road
Building 10, Lane 200, Zhongshan South Road
No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road
Lane 72, Mengzi West Road
Lane 149, Yongnian Road
Lane 550, Shunchang Road
No. 22, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 33, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 47, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
Lane 266, Tamsui Road
117 Yongnian Road
No. 5, Lane 332, Tamsui Road
No. 236, Guowao Road
Lane 1358, Zhongshan South Road
Lane 50, Baotun Road
Lane 178, Yongnian Road
783 South Huangpi Road
41 Anlan Road
580 Shunchang Road
131 Guangqi Road
Lane 328, East Jianguo Road
Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road
213 Bureau Gate Road
Lane 241, Bureau Gate Road
594 Shunchang Road
560 Shunchang Road
582 Shunchang Road
Lane 93, Haichao Road
123 Quxi Road
No. 164 Huining Road
Jing'an District:
Lane 309, Liuying Road
Lane 1366, Jiangchang West Road
Lane 880, Yonghe Road
Lane 595, Yongxing Road
218 Minhe Road
Lane 99, Luochuan East Road
Lane 44, Wuding Road
Lane 13, Kangding East Road
Lane 363, Jiangning Road
Lane 123, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 938, Datong Road
Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 239, Pushan Road
No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
Lane 598, Gaoping Road
Lane 737, Lingshi Road
Lane 1124, Xinzha Road
Lane 805, Zhongshan North Road
Lane 390, Pushan Road
Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road
51 Pengjiang Road
940 Zhonghua New Road
No. 27, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
Lane 100, Haiphong Road
Lane 1011, Changzhong Road
Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road
Lane 1025, Liuying Road
Lane 80, Wuding Road
Lane 917, Yuanping Road
Lane 66, Quwu Road
Lane 758, Kangding Road
Lane 970, Wanrong Road
Lane 809, Gaoping Road
Lane 2765, Changzhong Road
Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road
Lane 721, Pingshun Road
Lane 380, Changlin Road
No. 351 Pingshingguan Road
Xuhui District:
Meilongjiucun
163 Anfu Road
130 Meilong Road
Lane 15, Guilin West Street
Eleven Villages of Meilong
Tianlin Sanchun
Tianlin Four Villages
Lane 151, Guilin West Street
Lane 1070, Laohumin Road
Lane 455, Longyin Road
Meilong Five Villages
Lane 669, Zhaojiabang Road
Rihui Qicun
Nagahashi Five Villages
Lane 799, Luocheng Road
Lane 121, Donglan Road
Rihui Second Village
Lane 55, Jiang'an Road
Lane 105, Kangjian Road
Lane 65, Tianlin Road
Lane 111, Guilin West Street
Lane 100, Kangjian Road
Lane 201, Guilin West Street
Lane 77, Kangjian Road
Lane 21, Pubei Road
Lane 2588, Longwu Road
Lane 9, Guilin West Street
Lane 2418, Longwu Road
Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road
Lane 66, Yude Road
Lane 959, Pubei Road
Lane 14, Guilin West Street
Lane 917, Qinzhou South Road
Lane 47, Guilin West Street
Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road
Lane 30, Guilin West Street
Lane 257, Guiping Road
Lane 170, Wanping South Road
Lane 100, Huafa Road
Lane 31, Longheng Road
Lane 1199, Tianyaoqiao South Road
Lane 21, Longhua West Road
Lane 31, Longhua West Road
Lane 651, Luocheng Road
290 Longheng Road
Lane 285, Fenggu Road
Lane 960, Longshui North Road
Three Villages in Longnan
Caoxi Fourth Village
Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road
Nagahashi Four Villages
Rihui Six Villages
Lane 99, Guilin East Street
Lane 420, Wanping South Road
Nagahashi Five Villages
Lane 1343, Longwu Road
Yuannan Second Village
Yuannan No. 1 Village
Luo Xiusancun
Meilong Fourth Village
570 Ruijin South Road
Lane 50, Dongquan Road
Lane 555, Longwu Road
Lane 28, Guilin East Street
Lane 19, Hongcao Road
Jiangnan Second Village
Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road
Lane 1055, Laohumin Road
Luo Xiu New Village
12 Dongquan Road
Luo Xiu Er Village
Huicheng Village
Lane 2518, Longhua Road
Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road
Lane 51, Donglan Road
Lane 1717, Longwu Road
Lane 99, Huafa Road
Lane 21, Pubei Road
Airport New Village
Changning District:
Lane 52, Xuanhua Road
Lane 299, Xuanhua Road
Lane 165, Huayang Road
Lane 131, Lane 1032, Yuyuan Road
Lane 1210, Yuyuan Road
111 Zhenning Road
Lane 425, Xizhuanbang Road
No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road
Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road
Lane 1302, Changning Road
Zhonghua New Village
Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road
Lane 888, Yuyuan Road
No. 628 Suining Road
Lane 1289, Yan'an West Road
1455 Wanhangdu Road
No. 725, Yuping South Road
Lane 885, Xianxia West Road
Lane 225, Zhenning Road
Lane 68, Jinzhong Road
Lane 255, Jinzhong Road
Lane 340, Jinzhong Road
Lane 333, Jinzhong Road
1231 Zhongshan West Road
Lane 398, Hami Road
Lane 33, Xitaobang Road
Lane 110, Yuping South Road
Green New Community
Lane 261, Xinhua Road
Lane 351, Tianshan West Road
Lane 1030, Yan'an West Road
Putuo District:
Lane 39, Qingjian Road
Lane 48, Zhenping Road
Lane 648, Zhennan Road
Lane 358, Jinmai Road
Caoyang Qicun
Changfeng Second Village
Lane 994, Changhua Road
No. 75, Xixiang Road
Lane 458, Cedar Road
Lane 299, Jingbian Road
Lane 201, Luyang Road
Lane 50, Xincun Road
Lane 252, Guan Nong Road
Lane 650, Zhongjiang Road
Lane 209, Zhennan Road
309 Tongchuan Road
Lane 2727, South Qilian Mountain Road
Lane 377, Dingbian Road
Lane 1461, Jiaotong Road
Lane 99, Qianyang South Road
Hongkou District:
Guanglian Xinyuan
Lane 818, Water Circuit
Lane 1013, Water Circuit
Lane 786, Kuizhao Road
Lane 399, Zhuzhou Road
Lane 491, North Railway Station Road
Lane 510, Wenshui East Road
No. 160, Guangling 2nd Road
No. 186, Guangling 2nd Road
Lane 366, Guangzhong Road
228 Xinshi Road
Lane 118, Huayuan Road
No. 148, Guangling 4th Road
Friendship Second Village
Friendship Three Villages
Lane 139, Xiangde Road
Guangling Second Village
Lane 187, Feihong Road
Water Circuit No. 120
Lane 168, Xijiangwan Road
Yangpu District:
Lane 97, Yongji Road
Lane 366, Huide Road
Three Villages in Fengcheng
Lane 393, Fushun Road
Lane 588, Zhengyue Road
Lane 600, Yingkou Road
Railway Parking Lot on Yinxing Road, Jungong Road
Oriental International Aquatic Products Center
Lane 288, Shuangyang North Road
Lane 75, Zhayin Road
Anshan No. 1 Village
243 Wilder Road
City Guangji Village
Jingyi Village
Baoshan District:
2195 Bao'an Road
Lane 99, Baolu Road
Lane 399, Changbei Road
Dashazhai
Lane 257, Danxia Mountain Road
Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road
Lane 4719, Gonghexin Road
Lane 155, Gubei East Road
Lane 550, Changbei Road
Lane 231, Gu Chen Road
Lane 100, Hanqing Road
123 Hulan West Road
Lane 3717, Hutai Road
Lane 500, Gubei East Road
516 Jialong Road
Lane 699, Jinqiu Road
Lane 68, Julian Road
4361 Hutai Road
388 Gu Chen Road
Lane 1158, Jusheng Road
4332 Hutai Road
Laoan Village
Lane 840, Luodian Road
No. 408, Nanluanzao Road
Lane 300, Qihua Road
Qiangjia Village
Lane 311, Shapu Road
Lane 1399, Jutai Road
Lane 218, Shangda Road
No. 738, Shuishui West Road
Sitang Fourth Village
Lane 455, Gu Chen Road
Lane 777, Jutai Road
1700 Taihe Road
Lane 999, Shuishui West Road
1555 Tiecheng Road
Lane 851, Jusheng Road
Tonghe Four Villages
321 Gu Chen Road
Eight Villages in Sitang
Tonghe No. 1 Village
Lane 1078, Jutai Road
Lane 328, Tongnan Road
5018 Hutai Road
Five-star Village
Lane 475, Xinhu Road
Lane 1318, Changlin Road
Zhujianong Village
Lane 1346, Juquan Street
Lane 58, Zhuyun Road
Take Lane 1228, Matang Road
Minhang District:
Lane 330, Anning Road
Lane 816, Baochun Road
Lane 817, Baochun Road
Lane 862, Baochun Road
Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road
Lane 260, Beishen Road
Lane 501, Bijiang Road
Lane 755, Cangyuan Road
Lane 220, Caojiatang Road
Cao Zhongcun
Lane 1467, Caobao Road
Lane 1581, Chunshen Road
Lane 1717, Chunshen Road
Lane 1169, Denghui Road
800 Dongchuan Road
Dongfeng Village
Lane 220, Donghuamei Road
Lane 307, Donglan Road
Lane 2799, Metropolis Road
Lane 1900, Dushi Road
Lane 230, Fuyan Road
Lane 328, Fuyan Road
Gonghe Village
Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road
Guangji Village
Lane 181, Yuanhe Road
Lane 666, Guangnan Road
Lane 358, Heqing Road
Lane 600, Hongsong Road
Lane 81, Hongsong Road
Lane 3297, Hongmei Road
Lane 3321, Hongmei Road
1005 Hongmei South Road
Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1776, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road
Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road
788 Hongmei South Road
Lane 1876, Hongxin Road
Lane 1955, Hongxin Road
Lane 39, Huguang Road
Lane 425, Huguang Road
Lane 100, Huamei Road
Lane 1399, Huaning Road
Lane 9, Huaping Road
Lane 168, Huazhan Road
Lane 150, Jianchuan Road
Lane 198, Jianchuan Road
Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 60, Jianghang Road
Lane 330, Jiangwen Road
Lane 328, Jinping Road
Lane 788, Jinping Road
Lane 116, Jinyang Road
Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road
257 Jinglian Road
Lane 1351, Laohumin Road
Li'an Three Villages
Longbai Fourth Village
Lane 5511, Longwu Road
Lane 5530, Longwu Road
Lane 5599, Longwu Road
Lusheng Village
Lane 111, Luojin Road
Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road
Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road
Lane 628, Meifu Road
Meilong Second Village
Civil construction Village
Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road
Lane 1101, Ninghong Road
Lane 1375, Pingyang Road
Lane 188, Puchi Road
Lane 100, Pujie Road
Lane 3885, Qixin Road
Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 229, Shangyi Road
Lane 225, Xinsong Road
Lane 1688, Xinzhu Road
Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road
Lane 185, Shujian Road
Lane 788, Wanyuan Road
Wuyi Village
Advanced Village
Lane 3122, Xinyuan Road
Lane 2535, Xindu Road
Xujing Village
Xupu Village
Lane 272, Yantietang Road
Yangjiaxiang Village
Lane 2328, Yishan Road
Lane 79, Yiwen Road
Lane 1799, Yinchun Road
Lane 1800, Yinchun Road
Lane 2200, Yinchun Road
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Lane 3828, Yindu Road
Lane 100, Yinlin Road
Lane 228, Yongde Road
Lane 700, Yongde Road
Friendly Village
Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road
Yuejin Village
Central Village
Lane 97, Zhuzhai West Street
Lane 639, Zhuanxing Road
Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road
Lane 801, Ziguang Road
Wisteria Futamura
Lane 128, Baochun Road
Lane 2000, Beizhai Road
Lane 399, Caojiatang Road
430 Changlin Road
Lane 3199, Metropolis Road
Lane 1065, Gulong Road
Lane 180, Hangbei Road
Hanghua No. 1 Village
Lane 560, Heqing Road
Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road
Lane 180, Huguang Road
Lane 680, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 777, Jinping Road
Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road
Lane 431, Lianhua South Road
Lane 69, Longming Road
Lane 5413, Longwu Road
Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road
Lane 1999, Luoxiu Road
Lane 258, Luoyang Road
Lane 58, Maqiao West Street Community
No. 61 Pingnan Road
Lane 505, Putao Road
Lane 168, Qinchun Road
Lane 417, Qingshan Road
Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 1058, Shenbin Road
Lane 18, Shenzheng Road
1365 Xinzhu Road
Lane 820, Xinzhu Road
Lane 758, Shuying Road
Lane 51, Shujian Road
Lane 1000, Shuiqing Road
Lane 405, Wuzhong Road, Lane 100
350 Xiangyang Road
Lane 2458, Chunshen Road
Lane 1706, Zhaolou Road
Jiading District:
Lane 3066, Huyi Highway
1558 Anbian Road
Lane 58, Baole Road
1083 Baoqian Road
1650 Beihe Road
1183 Cao'an Road
1777 Cao'an Road
1901 Cao'an Road
1936 Cao'an Road
1991 Cao'an Road
Lane 650, Chaxi Road
3980 Chengbei Road
35 Chengzhong Road
Lane 175, Cizhu Road
Lane 254, Dabei Street
Lane 1000, Haibo Road
Lane 850, Haibo Road
Lane 58, Haichuan Road
Lane 98, Hailan Road
Lane 365, Hewang Road
Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road
23 Huajiang Road
Lane 1333, Huishan Road
Huitong Road No. 25
Lane 658, Jiajian Highway
Lane 1050, Jiamei Road
Lane 99, Jiatang Highway
Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway
Lane 88, Ka Chung Road
Lane 2588, Jinding Road
Lane 299, Jinyao South Road
No. 439, Jinyuan 8th Road
Lane 490, Jingyuan Road
311 Jucheng Road
668 Huide Road
Lane 201, Kangfeng Road
Lane 491, Lintan Road
Lane 800, Linxia Road
Lane 98, Linxia Road
Lane 626, Loutang Road
Lane 658, Loutang Road
816 Qiuzhu Road
Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road
Lane 2655, Tongchuan Road
113 Tongguan Road
Lane 1177, Wanzhen Road
218 Wangjing Road
Lane 100, Wuyang Road
Lane 1333, Hope Road
Lane 501, Yongjing Road
140-142 Yuzhong Road
Lane 1233, Yungu Road
Lane 140, Middle Street
Construction site of intersection of Shuangshanlu Road and Lili Road
Maoqiao Village, Taqiao Village, Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town
Caoan Village, Wangjing Village, Baiqiang Village, Liming Village, Renmin Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street
Climax Village, Zengjian Village, Gaoyuxin Village, Hengjia Garden, Jiangqiao Town
Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town
Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town
Fuhu Village and Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town
Xuanjin Apartment on Zhenxin Street
Jinshan District:
Jinguang Village
Lane 358, Kangde Road
79 Qingquan Roa
500 Weihong Road
Ma Xincun Xinhama
Petrified Nine Villages
Songjiang District:
Lane 189, Bailianglu
Lane 1, Changnan Road
1142 Cheting Road
Lane 801, Chen Chun Highway
Lane 677, Chen Chun Road
Lane 599, Chongnan Highway
Lane 656, Gulou Highway
Lane 7, Husong Road
Lane 501, North Huting Road
Lane 240, Huting Road
Lane 299, South Huting Road
16 Huayuan Road
No. 1 Huayuan Road
Huiqiao Village
Lane 350, Jiudu Road
1106 Jiuting Street
Lane 641, Jiuting Street
Lane 900, Jiuting Street
2388 Jiuxin Road
Lane 288, Laifang Road
Lane 333, Laifang Road
45 Lai Fang Road
Lane 600, Laiting North Road
Lane 99, Laiting North Road
Lane 1600, Laiting South Road
Lane 289, Laiting South Road
Lane 888, Laiting South Road
106 Laiyin Road
Lane 658, Laiyin Road
Lane 1629, Ledu West Road
828 Lianfu Road
Lane 1077, Minghua Road
Lane 595, Mingxing Road
600 Shulin Road
500 Xutang Road
Lane 198, Yindu West Road
Lane 390, Changxing Road
120 Central Road
Qingpu District:
Lane 85, Zhuguang Road
No. 666 Gaoguang Road
Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road
Lane 45, Xinfu North Road
Parking lot, No. 333 Songze Avenue
Zhangyan Village
Lane 1000, Yinggang East Road
Lane 610, Huaqing South Road
No. 35 Xinfeng Middle Road
Fengxian District:
No. 108, Anzhong Road
Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road
Plot 19-02, Unit 17, Nanqiao New Town
75 Xizha Road
Caijiaqiao Village
999 Nanfeng Road
Lujiaqiao Village
116 Huizhong Road
191 Nanming Road
Lane 298, Dezheng Road
Lane 2898, Jinhai Highway
Zhudian Village
Shenlong Second Village
Liang Diancun
Yaojiacun
Lane 118, Farmer Street
Chongming District:
Nanhai Village
Siwan Village
Mixing Village
Xiaoyang Village
Yonghe Village
Wuwan Village
Yingnan Village
674 Xinkaihe Road
Hongbei Village
Advanced Village
Lane 132, Yuao Road
1933 Fengxi Road
Lane 161, Panyuan Highway
Jiangnan Avenue
Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.
Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.
The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.
If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.
Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.
In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
