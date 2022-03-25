  1. home
Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 25, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,580 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, March 25.

The Shanghai government has also announced that from 6pm today, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow.

READ MORE: Get a COVID Test or Your QR Code Will Turn Yellow at 6pm

Of the 29 local cases, 12 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 17 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,580 asymptomatic cases, 1,455 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 125 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 17 previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

  • 7 in Jing'an District

  • 3 in Baoshan District

  • 2 in Putuo District

  • 2 in Xuhui District

  • 1 in Jiading District

  • 1 in Pudong New Area

  • 1 in Yangpu District

Those 125 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 23 in Minhang District

  • 22 in Xuhui District

  • 16 in Huangpu District

  • 15 in Hongkou District

  • 11 in Changning District

  • 9 in Pudong New Area

  • 9 in Songjiang District

  • 6 in Fengxian District

  • 4 in Jing'an District

  • 3 in Yangpu District

  • 2 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Jinshan District

  • 2 in Putuo District

  • 1 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Lane 121, Hongshan Road

  • Shanggang Four Villages

  • Lane 58, Jingao Road

  • Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

  • Donghai Second Village

  • Lane 281, Xingtai Road

  • Lane 868, Puming Road

  • Lane 8, Lianyuan Road

  • Lane 999, Yuqing Road

  • Lane 660, Fanghua Road

  • Lane 1051, Yuqing Road

  • Lane 650, Shangbo Road

  • Lane 401, Qishan Road

  • Yang Sibei Street

  • 298 Lianzhen Road

  • Lane 151, Kangshan Road

  • Jiangang Village

  • 2591 Hunan Road

  • Lane 3680, Zhangyang Road

  • Yizao, Zhuqiao Village

  • Caoqiao, Xinnan Village

  • Lane 5428, Zhangyang North Road

  • Lane 181, Guanyue Road

  • Orchard Village, Hangtou Town

  • Shenzhuang Village

  • Lane 287, Ruipu Road

  • Lane 301, Hongshan Road

  • Lane 555, Yushui Road

  • Dongchang New Village

  • Zhu Kang Nanyuan

  • No. 222, Huanhu West 3rd Road

  • Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle

  • Lane 588, Ximen Road.

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • Lane 98, Xingan Road

  • Lane 82, Sinan Road

  • Lane 460, Xietu Road

  • Lane 339, Dapu Road

  • Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road

  • 688 South Huangpi Road

  • 468 Xietu Road

  • Lane 567, Manufacturing Bureau Road

  • Lane 127, Xueyuan Road

  • No. 1, Lane 44, South Sichuan Road

  • No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

  • No. 36, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • 873 Liyuan Road

  • No. 37, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • Lane 405, Penglai Road

  • Lane 468, Lujiabang Road

  • 17 Quxi Road

  • Lane 120, Quxi Road

  • No. 10 Huining Road

  • Lane 99, Station Branch Road

  • Lane 230, Haichao Road

  • Lane 1586, Zhongshan South Road

  • Lane 256, Haichao Road

  • No. 123, Xiling Jiazhai Road

  • 123 Quxi Road

  • No. 7, Lane 200, Puyu East Road

  • Lane 310, Daji Road

  • Building 10, Lane 200, Zhongshan South Road

  • No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road

  • Lane 72, Mengzi West Road

  • Lane 149, Yongnian Road

  • Lane 550, Shunchang Road

  • No. 22, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 33, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 47, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • Lane 266, Tamsui Road

  • 117 Yongnian Road

  • No. 5, Lane 332, Tamsui Road

  • No. 236, Guowao Road

  • Lane 1358, Zhongshan South Road

  • Lane 50, Baotun Road

  • Lane 178, Yongnian Road

  • 783 South Huangpi Road

  • 41 Anlan Road

  • 580 Shunchang Road

  • 131 Guangqi Road

  • Lane 328, East Jianguo Road

  • Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

  • 213 Bureau Gate Road

  • Lane 241, Bureau Gate Road

  • 594 Shunchang Road

  • 560 Shunchang Road

  • 582 Shunchang Road

  • Lane 93, Haichao Road

  • 123 Quxi Road

  • No. 164 Huining Road

Jing'an District:

  • Lane 309, Liuying Road

  • Lane 1366, Jiangchang West Road

  • Lane 880, Yonghe Road

  • Lane 595, Yongxing Road

  • 218 Minhe Road

  • Lane 99, Luochuan East Road

  • Lane 44, Wuding Road

  • Lane 13, Kangding East Road

  • Lane 363, Jiangning Road

  • Lane 123, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 938, Datong Road

  • Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 239, Pushan Road

  • No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • Lane 598, Gaoping Road

  • Lane 737, Lingshi Road

  • Lane 1124, Xinzha Road

  • Lane 805, Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 390, Pushan Road

  • Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

  • 51 Pengjiang Road

  • 940 Zhonghua New Road

  • No. 27, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • Lane 100, Haiphong Road

  • Lane 1011, Changzhong Road

  • Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 1025, Liuying Road

  • Lane 80, Wuding Road

  • Lane 917, Yuanping Road

  • Lane 66, Quwu Road

  • Lane 758, Kangding Road

  • Lane 970, Wanrong Road

  • Lane 809, Gaoping Road

  • Lane 2765, Changzhong Road

  • Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road

  • Lane 721, Pingshun Road

  • Lane 380, Changlin Road

  • No. 351 Pingshingguan Road

Xuhui District:

  • Meilongjiucun

  • 163 Anfu Road

  • 130 Meilong Road

  • Lane 15, Guilin West Street

  • Eleven Villages of Meilong

  • Tianlin Sanchun

  • Tianlin Four Villages

  • Lane 151, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 1070, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 455, Longyin Road

  • Meilong Five Villages

  • Lane 669, Zhaojiabang Road

  • Rihui Qicun

  • Nagahashi Five Villages

  • Lane 799, Luocheng Road

  • Lane 121, Donglan Road

  • Rihui Second Village

  • Lane 55, Jiang'an Road

  • Lane 105, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 65, Tianlin Road

  • Lane 111, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 100, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 201, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 77, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 21, Pubei Road

  • Lane 2588, Longwu Road

  • Lane 9, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 2418, Longwu Road

  • Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road

  • Lane 66, Yude Road

  • Lane 959, Pubei Road

  • Lane 14, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 917, Qinzhou South Road

  • Lane 47, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road

  • Lane 30, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 257, Guiping Road

  • Lane 170, Wanping South Road

  • Lane 100, Huafa Road

  • Lane 31, Longheng Road

  • Lane 1199, Tianyaoqiao South Road

  • Lane 21, Longhua West Road

  • Lane 31, Longhua West Road

  • Lane 651, Luocheng Road

  • 290 Longheng Road

  • Lane 285, Fenggu Road

  • Lane 960, Longshui North Road

  • Three Villages in Longnan

  • Caoxi Fourth Village

  • Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

  • Nagahashi Four Villages

  • Rihui Six Villages

  • Lane 99, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 420, Wanping South Road

  • Nagahashi Five Villages

  • Lane 1343, Longwu Road

  • Yuannan Second Village

  • Yuannan No. 1 Village

  • Luo Xiusancun

  • Meilong Fourth Village

  • 570 Ruijin South Road

  • Lane 50, Dongquan Road

  • Lane 555, Longwu Road

  • Lane 28, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 19, Hongcao Road

  • Jiangnan Second Village

  • Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1055, Laohumin Road

  • Luo Xiu New Village

  • 12 Dongquan Road

  • Luo Xiu Er Village

  • Huicheng Village

  • Lane 2518, Longhua Road

  • Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road

  • Lane 51, Donglan Road

  • Lane 1717, Longwu Road

  • Lane 99, Huafa Road

  • Lane 21, Pubei Road

  • Airport New Village

Changning District:

  • Lane 52, Xuanhua Road

  • Lane 299, Xuanhua Road

  • Lane 165, Huayang Road

  • Lane 131, Lane 1032, Yuyuan Road

  • Lane 1210, Yuyuan Road

  • 111 Zhenning Road

  • Lane 425, Xizhuanbang Road

  • No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

  • Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

  • Lane 1302, Changning Road

  • Zhonghua New Village

  • Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road

  • Lane 888, Yuyuan Road

  • No. 628 Suining Road

  • Lane 1289, Yan'an West Road

  • 1455 Wanhangdu Road

  • No. 725, Yuping South Road

  • Lane 885, Xianxia West Road

  • Lane 225, Zhenning Road

  • Lane 68, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 340, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 333, Jinzhong Road

  • 1231 Zhongshan West Road

  • Lane 398, Hami Road

  • Lane 33, Xitaobang Road

  • Lane 110, Yuping South Road

  • Green New Community

  • Lane 261, Xinhua Road

  • Lane 351, Tianshan West Road

  • Lane 1030, Yan'an West Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 39, Qingjian Road

  • Lane 48, Zhenping Road

  • Lane 648, Zhennan Road

  • Lane 358, Jinmai Road

  • Caoyang Qicun

  • Changfeng Second Village

  • Lane 994, Changhua Road

  • No. 75, Xixiang Road

  • Lane 458, Cedar Road

  • Lane 299, Jingbian Road

  • Lane 201, Luyang Road

  • Lane 50, Xincun Road

  • Lane 252, Guan Nong Road

  • Lane 650, Zhongjiang Road

  • Lane 209, Zhennan Road

  • 309 Tongchuan Road

  • Lane 2727, South Qilian Mountain Road

  • Lane 377, Dingbian Road

  • Lane 1461, Jiaotong Road

  • Lane 99, Qianyang South Road

Hongkou District:

  • Guanglian Xinyuan

  • Lane 818, Water Circuit

  • Lane 1013, Water Circuit

  • Lane 786, Kuizhao Road

  • Lane 399, Zhuzhou Road

  • Lane 491, North Railway Station Road

  • Lane 510, Wenshui East Road

  • No. 160, Guangling 2nd Road

  • No. 186, Guangling 2nd Road

  • Lane 366, Guangzhong Road

  • 228 Xinshi Road

  • Lane 118, Huayuan Road

  • No. 148, Guangling 4th Road

  • Friendship Second Village

  • Friendship Three Villages

  • Lane 139, Xiangde Road

  • Guangling Second Village

  • Lane 187, Feihong Road

  • Water Circuit No. 120

  • Lane 168, Xijiangwan Road

Yangpu District:

  • Lane 97, Yongji Road

  • Lane 366, Huide Road

  • Three Villages in Fengcheng

  • Lane 393, Fushun Road

  • Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

  • Lane 600, Yingkou Road

  • Railway Parking Lot on Yinxing Road, Jungong Road

  • Oriental International Aquatic Products Center

  • Lane 288, Shuangyang North Road

  • Lane 75, Zhayin Road

  • Anshan No. 1 Village

  • 243 Wilder Road

  • City Guangji Village

  • Jingyi Village

Baoshan District:

  • 2195 Bao'an Road

  • Lane 99, Baolu Road

  • Lane 399, Changbei Road

  • Dashazhai

  • Lane 257, Danxia Mountain Road

  • Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road

  • Lane 4719, Gonghexin Road

  • Lane 155, Gubei East Road

  • Lane 550, Changbei Road

  • Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

  • Lane 100, Hanqing Road

  • 123 Hulan West Road

  • Lane 3717, Hutai Road

  • Lane 500, Gubei East Road

  • 516 Jialong Road

  • Lane 699, Jinqiu Road

  • Lane 68, Julian Road

  • 4361 Hutai Road

  • 388 Gu Chen Road

  • Lane 1158, Jusheng Road

  • 4332 Hutai Road

  • Laoan Village

  • Lane 840, Luodian Road

  • No. 408, Nanluanzao Road

  • Lane 300, Qihua Road

  • Qiangjia Village

  • Lane 311, Shapu Road

  • Lane 1399, Jutai Road

  • Lane 218, Shangda Road

  • No. 738, Shuishui West Road

  • Sitang Fourth Village

  • Lane 455, Gu Chen Road

  • Lane 777, Jutai Road

  • 1700 Taihe Road

  • Lane 999, Shuishui West Road

  • 1555 Tiecheng Road

  • Lane 851, Jusheng Road

  • Tonghe Four Villages

  • 321 Gu Chen Road

  • Eight Villages in Sitang

  • Tonghe No. 1 Village

  • Lane 1078, Jutai Road

  • Lane 328, Tongnan Road

  • 5018 Hutai Road

  • Five-star Village

  • Lane 475, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 1318, Changlin Road

  • Zhujianong Village

  • Lane 1346, Juquan Street

  • Lane 58, Zhuyun Road

  • Take Lane 1228, Matang Road

Minhang District:

  • Lane 330, Anning Road

  • Lane 816, Baochun Road

  • Lane 817, Baochun Road

  • Lane 862, Baochun Road

  • Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

  • Lane 260, Beishen Road

  • Lane 501, Bijiang Road

  • Lane 755, Cangyuan Road

  • Lane 220, Caojiatang Road

  • Cao Zhongcun

  • Lane 1467, Caobao Road

  • Lane 1581, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 1169, Denghui Road

  • 800 Dongchuan Road

  • Dongfeng Village

  • Lane 220, Donghuamei Road

  • Lane 307, Donglan Road

  • Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

  • Lane 1900, Dushi Road

  • Lane 230, Fuyan Road

  • Lane 328, Fuyan Road

  • Gonghe Village

  • Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road

  • Guangji Village

  • Lane 181, Yuanhe Road

  • Lane 666, Guangnan Road

  • Lane 358, Heqing Road

  • Lane 600, Hongsong Road

  • Lane 81, Hongsong Road

  • Lane 3297, Hongmei Road

  • Lane 3321, Hongmei Road

  • 1005 Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1776, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

  • 788 Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1876, Hongxin Road

  • Lane 1955, Hongxin Road

  • Lane 39, Huguang Road

  • Lane 425, Huguang Road

  • Lane 100, Huamei Road

  • Lane 1399, Huaning Road

  • Lane 9, Huaping Road

  • Lane 168, Huazhan Road

  • Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 60, Jianghang Road

  • Lane 330, Jiangwen Road

  • Lane 328, Jinping Road

  • Lane 788, Jinping Road

  • Lane 116, Jinyang Road

  • Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

  • 257 Jinglian Road

  • Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

  • Li'an Three Villages

  • Longbai Fourth Village

  • Lane 5511, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5530, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5599, Longwu Road

  • Lusheng Village

  • Lane 111, Luojin Road

  • Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 628, Meifu Road

  • Meilong Second Village

  • Civil construction Village

  • Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road

  • Lane 1101, Ninghong Road

  • Lane 1375, Pingyang Road

  • Lane 188, Puchi Road

  • Lane 100, Pujie Road

  • Lane 3885, Qixin Road

  • Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 229, Shangyi Road

  • Lane 225, Xinsong Road

  • Lane 1688, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 185, Shujian Road

  • Lane 788, Wanyuan Road

  • Wuyi Village

  • Advanced Village

  • Lane 3122, Xinyuan Road

  • Lane 2535, Xindu Road

  • Xujing Village

  • Xupu Village

  • Lane 272, Yantietang Road

  • Yangjiaxiang Village

  • Lane 2328, Yishan Road

  • Lane 79, Yiwen Road

  • Lane 1799, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Lane 3828, Yindu Road

  • Lane 100, Yinlin Road

  • Lane 228, Yongde Road

  • Lane 700, Yongde Road

  • Friendly Village

  • Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road

  • Yuejin Village

  • Central Village

  • Lane 97, Zhuzhai West Street

  • Lane 639, Zhuanxing Road

  • Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road

  • Lane 801, Ziguang Road

  • Wisteria Futamura

  • Lane 128, Baochun Road

  • Lane 2000, Beizhai Road

  • Lane 399, Caojiatang Road

  • 430 Changlin Road

  • Lane 3199, Metropolis Road

  • Lane 1065, Gulong Road

  • Lane 180, Hangbei Road

  • Hanghua No. 1 Village

  • Lane 560, Heqing Road

  • Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 180, Huguang Road

  • Lane 680, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 777, Jinping Road

  • Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 431, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 69, Longming Road

  • Lane 5413, Longwu Road

  • Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1999, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 258, Luoyang Road

  • Lane 58, Maqiao West Street Community

  • No. 61 Pingnan Road

  • Lane 505, Putao Road

  • Lane 168, Qinchun Road

  • Lane 417, Qingshan Road

  • Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 1058, Shenbin Road

  • Lane 18, Shenzheng Road

  • 1365 Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 820, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 758, Shuying Road

  • Lane 51, Shujian Road

  • Lane 1000, Shuiqing Road

  • Lane 405, Wuzhong Road, Lane 100

  • 350 Xiangyang Road

  • Lane 2458, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 1706, Zhaolou Road

Jiading District:

  • Lane 3066, Huyi Highway

  • 1558 Anbian Road

  • Lane 58, Baole Road

  • 1083 Baoqian Road

  • 1650 Beihe Road

  • 1183 Cao'an Road

  • 1777 Cao'an Road

  • 1901 Cao'an Road

  • 1936 Cao'an Road

  • 1991 Cao'an Road

  • Lane 650, Chaxi Road

  • 3980 Chengbei Road

  • 35 Chengzhong Road

  • Lane 175, Cizhu Road

  • Lane 254, Dabei Street

  • Lane 1000, Haibo Road

  • Lane 850, Haibo Road

  • Lane 58, Haichuan Road

  • Lane 98, Hailan Road

  • Lane 365, Hewang Road

  • Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

  • 23 Huajiang Road

  • Lane 1333, Huishan Road

  • Huitong Road No. 25

  • Lane 658, Jiajian Highway

  • Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

  • Lane 99, Jiatang Highway

  • Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway

  • Lane 88, Ka Chung Road

  • Lane 2588, Jinding Road

  • Lane 299, Jinyao South Road

  • No. 439, Jinyuan 8th Road

  • Lane 490, Jingyuan Road

  • 311 Jucheng Road

  • 668 Huide Road

  • Lane 201, Kangfeng Road

  • Lane 491, Lintan Road

  • Lane 800, Linxia Road

  • Lane 98, Linxia Road

  • Lane 626, Loutang Road

  • Lane 658, Loutang Road

  • 816 Qiuzhu Road

  • Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road

  • Lane 2655, Tongchuan Road

  • 113 Tongguan Road

  • Lane 1177, Wanzhen Road

  • 218 Wangjing Road

  • Lane 100, Wuyang Road

  • Lane 1333, Hope Road

  • Lane 501, Yongjing Road

  • 140-142 Yuzhong Road

  • Lane 1233, Yungu Road

  • Lane 140, Middle Street

  • Construction site of intersection of Shuangshanlu Road and Lili Road

  • Maoqiao Village, Taqiao Village, Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

  • Caoan Village, Wangjing Village, Baiqiang Village, Liming Village, Renmin Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street

  • Climax Village, Zengjian Village, Gaoyuxin Village, Hengjia Garden, Jiangqiao Town

  • Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town

  • Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

  • Fuhu Village and Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town

  • Xuanjin Apartment on Zhenxin Street

Jinshan District:

  • Jinguang Village

  • Lane 358, Kangde Road

  • 79 Qingquan Roa

  • 500 Weihong Road

  • Ma Xincun Xinhama

  • Petrified Nine Villages

Songjiang District:

  • Lane 189, Bailianglu

  • Lane 1, Changnan Road

  • 1142 Cheting Road

  • Lane 801, Chen Chun Highway

  • Lane 677, Chen Chun Road

  • Lane 599, Chongnan Highway

  • Lane 656, Gulou Highway

  • Lane 7, Husong Road

  • Lane 501, North Huting Road

  • Lane 240, Huting Road

  • Lane 299, South Huting Road

  • 16 Huayuan Road

  • No. 1 Huayuan Road

  • Huiqiao Village

  • Lane 350, Jiudu Road

  • 1106 Jiuting Street

  • Lane 641, Jiuting Street

  • Lane 900, Jiuting Street

  • 2388 Jiuxin Road

  • Lane 288, Laifang Road

  • Lane 333, Laifang Road

  • 45 Lai Fang Road

  • Lane 600, Laiting North Road

  • Lane 99, Laiting North Road

  • Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

  • Lane 289, Laiting South Road

  • Lane 888, Laiting South Road

  • 106 Laiyin Road

  • Lane 658, Laiyin Road

  • Lane 1629, Ledu West Road

  • 828 Lianfu Road

  • Lane 1077, Minghua Road

  • Lane 595, Mingxing Road

  • 600 Shulin Road

  • 500 Xutang Road

  • Lane 198, Yindu West Road

  • Lane 390, Changxing Road

  • 120 Central Road

Qingpu District:

  • Lane 85, Zhuguang Road

  • No. 666 Gaoguang Road

  • Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road

  • Lane 45, Xinfu North Road

  • Parking lot, No. 333 Songze Avenue

  • Zhangyan Village

  • Lane 1000, Yinggang East Road

  • Lane 610, Huaqing South Road

  • No. 35 Xinfeng Middle Road

Fengxian District:

  • No. 108, Anzhong Road

  • Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

  • Plot 19-02, Unit 17, Nanqiao New Town

  • 75 Xizha Road

  • Caijiaqiao Village

  • 999 Nanfeng Road

  • Lujiaqiao Village

  • 116 Huizhong Road

  • 191 Nanming Road

  • Lane 298, Dezheng Road

  • Lane 2898, Jinhai Highway

  • Zhudian Village

  • Shenlong Second Village

  • Liang Diancun

  • Yaojiacun

  • Lane 118, Farmer Street

Chongming District:

  • Nanhai Village

  • Siwan Village

  • Mixing Village

  • Xiaoyang Village

  • Yonghe Village

  • Wuwan Village

  • Yingnan Village

  • 674 Xinkaihe Road

  • Hongbei Village

  • Advanced Village

  • Lane 132, Yuao Road

  • 1933 Fengxi Road

  • Lane 161, Panyuan Highway

  • Jiangnan Avenue

Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.

Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

ADVERTISEMENT

