Shanghai Reports 1,609 Local COVID Cases, 137 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,580 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, March 25.

The Shanghai government has also announced that from 6pm today, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test record since March 16 will see their health code turn yellow.

READ MORE: Get a COVID Test or Your QR Code Will Turn Yellow at 6pm

Of the 29 local cases, 12 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 17 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,580 asymptomatic cases, 1,455 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 125 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 17 previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

7 in Jing'an District

3 in Baoshan District



2 in Putuo District

2 in Xuhui District

1 in Jiading District



1 in Pudong New Area

1 in Yangpu District



Those 125 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

23 in Minhang District

22 in Xuhui District

16 in Huangpu District

15 in Hongkou District

11 in Changning District

9 in Pudong New Area

9 in Songjiang District

6 in Fengxian District

4 in Jing'an District

3 in Yangpu District

2 in Jiading District

2 in Jinshan District

2 in Putuo District

1 in Baoshan District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Qingpu District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Lane 121, Hongshan Road

Shanggang Four Villages

Lane 58, Jingao Road

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Donghai Second Village

Lane 281, Xingtai Road

Lane 868, Puming Road

Lane 8, Lianyuan Road

Lane 999, Yuqing Road

Lane 660, Fanghua Road

Lane 1051, Yuqing Road

Lane 650, Shangbo Road

Lane 401, Qishan Road

Yang Sibei Street

298 Lianzhen Road

Lane 151, Kangshan Road

Jiangang Village

2591 Hunan Road

Lane 3680, Zhangyang Road

Yizao, Zhuqiao Village

Caoqiao, Xinnan Village

Lane 5428, Zhangyang North Road

Lane 181, Guanyue Road

Orchard Village, Hangtou Town

Shenzhuang Village

Lane 287, Ruipu Road

Lane 301, Hongshan Road

Lane 555, Yushui Road

Dongchang New Village

Zhu Kang Nanyuan

No. 222, Huanhu West 3rd Road

Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle

Lane 588, Ximen Road.

Huangpu District:



Lane 486, Xietu Road

Lane 98, Xingan Road

Lane 82, Sinan Road

Lane 460, Xietu Road

Lane 339, Dapu Road

Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road

688 South Huangpi Road

468 Xietu Road

Lane 567, Manufacturing Bureau Road

Lane 127, Xueyuan Road

No. 1, Lane 44, South Sichuan Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

No. 36, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

873 Liyuan Road

No. 37, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 405, Penglai Road

Lane 468, Lujiabang Road

17 Quxi Road

Lane 120, Quxi Road

No. 10 Huining Road

Lane 99, Station Branch Road

Lane 230, Haichao Road

Lane 1586, Zhongshan South Road

Lane 256, Haichao Road

No. 123, Xiling Jiazhai Road

123 Quxi Road

No. 7, Lane 200, Puyu East Road

Lane 310, Daji Road

Building 10, Lane 200, Zhongshan South Road

No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road

Lane 72, Mengzi West Road

Lane 149, Yongnian Road

Lane 550, Shunchang Road

No. 22, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 33, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 47, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 266, Tamsui Road

117 Yongnian Road

No. 5, Lane 332, Tamsui Road

No. 236, Guowao Road

Lane 1358, Zhongshan South Road

Lane 50, Baotun Road

Lane 178, Yongnian Road

783 South Huangpi Road

41 Anlan Road

580 Shunchang Road

131 Guangqi Road

Lane 328, East Jianguo Road

Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

213 Bureau Gate Road

Lane 241, Bureau Gate Road

594 Shunchang Road

560 Shunchang Road

582 Shunchang Road

Lane 93, Haichao Road

123 Quxi Road

No. 164 Huining Road

Jing'an District:

Lane 309, Liuying Road

Lane 1366, Jiangchang West Road

Lane 880, Yonghe Road

Lane 595, Yongxing Road

218 Minhe Road

Lane 99, Luochuan East Road

Lane 44, Wuding Road

Lane 13, Kangding East Road

Lane 363, Jiangning Road

Lane 123, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 938, Datong Road

Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 239, Pushan Road

No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Lane 598, Gaoping Road

Lane 737, Lingshi Road

Lane 1124, Xinzha Road

Lane 805, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 390, Pushan Road

Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

51 Pengjiang Road

940 Zhonghua New Road

No. 27, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Lane 100, Haiphong Road

Lane 1011, Changzhong Road

Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 1025, Liuying Road

Lane 80, Wuding Road

Lane 917, Yuanping Road

Lane 66, Quwu Road

Lane 758, Kangding Road

Lane 970, Wanrong Road

Lane 809, Gaoping Road

Lane 2765, Changzhong Road

Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road

Lane 721, Pingshun Road

Lane 380, Changlin Road

No. 351 Pingshingguan Road

Xuhui District:

Meilongjiucun

163 Anfu Road

130 Meilong Road

Lane 15, Guilin West Street

Eleven Villages of Meilong

Tianlin Sanchun

Tianlin Four Villages

Lane 151, Guilin West Street

Lane 1070, Laohumin Road

Lane 455, Longyin Road

Meilong Five Villages

Lane 669, Zhaojiabang Road

Rihui Qicun

Nagahashi Five Villages

Lane 799, Luocheng Road

Lane 121, Donglan Road

Rihui Second Village

Lane 55, Jiang'an Road

Lane 105, Kangjian Road

Lane 65, Tianlin Road

Lane 111, Guilin West Street

Lane 100, Kangjian Road

Lane 201, Guilin West Street

Lane 77, Kangjian Road

Lane 21, Pubei Road

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

Lane 9, Guilin West Street

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road

Lane 66, Yude Road

Lane 959, Pubei Road

Lane 14, Guilin West Street

Lane 917, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 47, Guilin West Street

Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 30, Guilin West Street

Lane 257, Guiping Road

Lane 170, Wanping South Road

Lane 100, Huafa Road

Lane 31, Longheng Road

Lane 1199, Tianyaoqiao South Road

Lane 21, Longhua West Road

Lane 31, Longhua West Road

Lane 651, Luocheng Road

290 Longheng Road

Lane 285, Fenggu Road

Lane 960, Longshui North Road

Three Villages in Longnan

Caoxi Fourth Village

Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

Nagahashi Four Villages

Rihui Six Villages

Lane 99, Guilin East Street

Lane 420, Wanping South Road

Nagahashi Five Villages

Lane 1343, Longwu Road

Yuannan Second Village

Yuannan No. 1 Village

Luo Xiusancun

Meilong Fourth Village

570 Ruijin South Road

Lane 50, Dongquan Road

Lane 555, Longwu Road

Lane 28, Guilin East Street

Lane 19, Hongcao Road

Jiangnan Second Village

Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1055, Laohumin Road

Luo Xiu New Village

12 Dongquan Road

Luo Xiu Er Village

Huicheng Village

Lane 2518, Longhua Road

Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road

Lane 51, Donglan Road

Lane 1717, Longwu Road

Lane 99, Huafa Road

Lane 21, Pubei Road

Airport New Village

Changning District:



Lane 52, Xuanhua Road

Lane 299, Xuanhua Road

Lane 165, Huayang Road

Lane 131, Lane 1032, Yuyuan Road

Lane 1210, Yuyuan Road

111 Zhenning Road

Lane 425, Xizhuanbang Road

No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Lane 1302, Changning Road

Zhonghua New Village

Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road

Lane 888, Yuyuan Road

No. 628 Suining Road

Lane 1289, Yan'an West Road

1455 Wanhangdu Road

No. 725, Yuping South Road

Lane 885, Xianxia West Road

Lane 225, Zhenning Road

Lane 68, Jinzhong Road

Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

Lane 340, Jinzhong Road

Lane 333, Jinzhong Road

1231 Zhongshan West Road

Lane 398, Hami Road

Lane 33, Xitaobang Road

Lane 110, Yuping South Road

Green New Community

Lane 261, Xinhua Road

Lane 351, Tianshan West Road

Lane 1030, Yan'an West Road

Putuo District:



Lane 39, Qingjian Road

Lane 48, Zhenping Road

Lane 648, Zhennan Road

Lane 358, Jinmai Road

Caoyang Qicun

Changfeng Second Village

Lane 994, Changhua Road

No. 75, Xixiang Road

Lane 458, Cedar Road

Lane 299, Jingbian Road

Lane 201, Luyang Road

Lane 50, Xincun Road

Lane 252, Guan Nong Road

Lane 650, Zhongjiang Road

Lane 209, Zhennan Road

309 Tongchuan Road

Lane 2727, South Qilian Mountain Road

Lane 377, Dingbian Road

Lane 1461, Jiaotong Road

Lane 99, Qianyang South Road

Hongkou District:

Guanglian Xinyuan

Lane 818, Water Circuit

Lane 1013, Water Circuit

Lane 786, Kuizhao Road

Lane 399, Zhuzhou Road

Lane 491, North Railway Station Road

Lane 510, Wenshui East Road

No. 160, Guangling 2nd Road

No. 186, Guangling 2nd Road

Lane 366, Guangzhong Road

228 Xinshi Road

Lane 118, Huayuan Road

No. 148, Guangling 4th Road

Friendship Second Village

Friendship Three Villages

Lane 139, Xiangde Road

Guangling Second Village

Lane 187, Feihong Road

Water Circuit No. 120

Lane 168, Xijiangwan Road

Yangpu District:

Lane 97, Yongji Road

Lane 366, Huide Road

Three Villages in Fengcheng

Lane 393, Fushun Road

Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

Lane 600, Yingkou Road

Railway Parking Lot on Yinxing Road, Jungong Road

Oriental International Aquatic Products Center

Lane 288, Shuangyang North Road

Lane 75, Zhayin Road

Anshan No. 1 Village

243 Wilder Road

City Guangji Village

Jingyi Village

Baoshan District:



2195 Bao'an Road

Lane 99, Baolu Road

Lane 399, Changbei Road

Dashazhai

Lane 257, Danxia Mountain Road

Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road

Lane 4719, Gonghexin Road

Lane 155, Gubei East Road

Lane 550, Changbei Road

Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

Lane 100, Hanqing Road

123 Hulan West Road

Lane 3717, Hutai Road

Lane 500, Gubei East Road

516 Jialong Road

Lane 699, Jinqiu Road

Lane 68, Julian Road

4361 Hutai Road

388 Gu Chen Road

Lane 1158, Jusheng Road

4332 Hutai Road

Laoan Village

Lane 840, Luodian Road

No. 408, Nanluanzao Road

Lane 300, Qihua Road

Qiangjia Village

Lane 311, Shapu Road

Lane 1399, Jutai Road

Lane 218, Shangda Road

No. 738, Shuishui West Road

Sitang Fourth Village

Lane 455, Gu Chen Road

Lane 777, Jutai Road

1700 Taihe Road

Lane 999, Shuishui West Road

1555 Tiecheng Road

Lane 851, Jusheng Road

Tonghe Four Villages

321 Gu Chen Road

Eight Villages in Sitang

Tonghe No. 1 Village

Lane 1078, Jutai Road

Lane 328, Tongnan Road

5018 Hutai Road

Five-star Village

Lane 475, Xinhu Road

Lane 1318, Changlin Road

Zhujianong Village

Lane 1346, Juquan Street

Lane 58, Zhuyun Road

Take Lane 1228, Matang Road

Minhang District:



Lane 330, Anning Road

Lane 816, Baochun Road

Lane 817, Baochun Road

Lane 862, Baochun Road

Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

Lane 260, Beishen Road

Lane 501, Bijiang Road

Lane 755, Cangyuan Road

Lane 220, Caojiatang Road

Cao Zhongcun

Lane 1467, Caobao Road

Lane 1581, Chunshen Road

Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

Lane 1169, Denghui Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Dongfeng Village

Lane 220, Donghuamei Road

Lane 307, Donglan Road

Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

Lane 1900, Dushi Road

Lane 230, Fuyan Road

Lane 328, Fuyan Road

Gonghe Village

Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road

Guangji Village

Lane 181, Yuanhe Road

Lane 666, Guangnan Road

Lane 358, Heqing Road

Lane 600, Hongsong Road

Lane 81, Hongsong Road

Lane 3297, Hongmei Road

Lane 3321, Hongmei Road

1005 Hongmei South Road

Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1776, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

788 Hongmei South Road

Lane 1876, Hongxin Road

Lane 1955, Hongxin Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

Lane 425, Huguang Road

Lane 100, Huamei Road

Lane 1399, Huaning Road

Lane 9, Huaping Road

Lane 168, Huazhan Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 60, Jianghang Road

Lane 330, Jiangwen Road

Lane 328, Jinping Road

Lane 788, Jinping Road

Lane 116, Jinyang Road

Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

257 Jinglian Road

Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

Li'an Three Villages

Longbai Fourth Village

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 5530, Longwu Road

Lane 5599, Longwu Road

Lusheng Village

Lane 111, Luojin Road

Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

Lane 628, Meifu Road

Meilong Second Village

Civil construction Village

Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road

Lane 1101, Ninghong Road

Lane 1375, Pingyang Road

Lane 188, Puchi Road

Lane 100, Pujie Road

Lane 3885, Qixin Road

Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 229, Shangyi Road

Lane 225, Xinsong Road

Lane 1688, Xinzhu Road

Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

Lane 185, Shujian Road

Lane 788, Wanyuan Road

Wuyi Village

Advanced Village

Lane 3122, Xinyuan Road

Lane 2535, Xindu Road

Xujing Village

Xupu Village

Lane 272, Yantietang Road

Yangjiaxiang Village

Lane 2328, Yishan Road

Lane 79, Yiwen Road

Lane 1799, Yinchun Road

Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 3828, Yindu Road

Lane 100, Yinlin Road

Lane 228, Yongde Road

Lane 700, Yongde Road

Friendly Village

Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road

Yuejin Village

Central Village

Lane 97, Zhuzhai West Street

Lane 639, Zhuanxing Road

Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road

Lane 801, Ziguang Road

Wisteria Futamura

Lane 128, Baochun Road

Lane 2000, Beizhai Road

Lane 399, Caojiatang Road

430 Changlin Road

Lane 3199, Metropolis Road

Lane 1065, Gulong Road

Lane 180, Hangbei Road

Hanghua No. 1 Village

Lane 560, Heqing Road

Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road

Lane 180, Huguang Road

Lane 680, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 777, Jinping Road

Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road

Lane 431, Lianhua South Road

Lane 69, Longming Road

Lane 5413, Longwu Road

Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1999, Luoxiu Road

Lane 258, Luoyang Road

Lane 58, Maqiao West Street Community

No. 61 Pingnan Road

Lane 505, Putao Road

Lane 168, Qinchun Road

Lane 417, Qingshan Road

Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 1058, Shenbin Road

Lane 18, Shenzheng Road

1365 Xinzhu Road

Lane 820, Xinzhu Road

Lane 758, Shuying Road

Lane 51, Shujian Road

Lane 1000, Shuiqing Road

Lane 405, Wuzhong Road, Lane 100

350 Xiangyang Road

Lane 2458, Chunshen Road

Lane 1706, Zhaolou Road

Jiading District:

Lane 3066, Huyi Highway

1558 Anbian Road

Lane 58, Baole Road

1083 Baoqian Road

1650 Beihe Road

1183 Cao'an Road

1777 Cao'an Road

1901 Cao'an Road

1936 Cao'an Road

1991 Cao'an Road

Lane 650, Chaxi Road

3980 Chengbei Road

35 Chengzhong Road

Lane 175, Cizhu Road

Lane 254, Dabei Street

Lane 1000, Haibo Road

Lane 850, Haibo Road

Lane 58, Haichuan Road

Lane 98, Hailan Road

Lane 365, Hewang Road

Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

23 Huajiang Road

Lane 1333, Huishan Road

Huitong Road No. 25

Lane 658, Jiajian Highway

Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

Lane 99, Jiatang Highway

Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway

Lane 88, Ka Chung Road

Lane 2588, Jinding Road

Lane 299, Jinyao South Road

No. 439, Jinyuan 8th Road

Lane 490, Jingyuan Road

311 Jucheng Road

668 Huide Road

Lane 201, Kangfeng Road

Lane 491, Lintan Road

Lane 800, Linxia Road

Lane 98, Linxia Road

Lane 626, Loutang Road

Lane 658, Loutang Road

816 Qiuzhu Road

Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road

Lane 2655, Tongchuan Road

113 Tongguan Road

Lane 1177, Wanzhen Road

218 Wangjing Road

Lane 100, Wuyang Road

Lane 1333, Hope Road

Lane 501, Yongjing Road

140-142 Yuzhong Road

Lane 1233, Yungu Road

Lane 140, Middle Street

Construction site of intersection of Shuangshanlu Road and Lili Road

Maoqiao Village, Taqiao Village, Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

Caoan Village, Wangjing Village, Baiqiang Village, Liming Village, Renmin Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street

Climax Village, Zengjian Village, Gaoyuxin Village, Hengjia Garden, Jiangqiao Town

Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town

Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

Fuhu Village and Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town

Xuanjin Apartment on Zhenxin Street

Jinshan District:

Jinguang Village

Lane 358, Kangde Road

79 Qingquan Roa

500 Weihong Road

Ma Xincun Xinhama

Petrified Nine Villages

Songjiang District:



Lane 189, Bailianglu

Lane 1, Changnan Road

1142 Cheting Road

Lane 801, Chen Chun Highway

Lane 677, Chen Chun Road

Lane 599, Chongnan Highway

Lane 656, Gulou Highway

Lane 7, Husong Road

Lane 501, North Huting Road

Lane 240, Huting Road

Lane 299, South Huting Road

16 Huayuan Road

No. 1 Huayuan Road

Huiqiao Village

Lane 350, Jiudu Road

1106 Jiuting Street

Lane 641, Jiuting Street

Lane 900, Jiuting Street

2388 Jiuxin Road

Lane 288, Laifang Road

Lane 333, Laifang Road

45 Lai Fang Road

Lane 600, Laiting North Road

Lane 99, Laiting North Road

Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

Lane 289, Laiting South Road

Lane 888, Laiting South Road

106 Laiyin Road

Lane 658, Laiyin Road

Lane 1629, Ledu West Road

828 Lianfu Road

Lane 1077, Minghua Road

Lane 595, Mingxing Road

600 Shulin Road

500 Xutang Road

Lane 198, Yindu West Road

Lane 390, Changxing Road

120 Central Road

Qingpu District:



Lane 85, Zhuguang Road

No. 666 Gaoguang Road

Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road

Lane 45, Xinfu North Road

Parking lot, No. 333 Songze Avenue

Zhangyan Village

Lane 1000, Yinggang East Road

Lane 610, Huaqing South Road

No. 35 Xinfeng Middle Road

Fengxian District:



No. 108, Anzhong Road

Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Plot 19-02, Unit 17, Nanqiao New Town

75 Xizha Road

Caijiaqiao Village

999 Nanfeng Road

Lujiaqiao Village

116 Huizhong Road

191 Nanming Road

Lane 298, Dezheng Road

Lane 2898, Jinhai Highway

Zhudian Village

Shenlong Second Village

Liang Diancun

Yaojiacun

Lane 118, Farmer Street

Chongming District:

Nanhai Village

Siwan Village

Mixing Village

Xiaoyang Village

Yonghe Village

Wuwan Village

Yingnan Village

674 Xinkaihe Road

Hongbei Village

Advanced Village

Lane 132, Yuao Road

1933 Fengxi Road

Lane 161, Panyuan Highway

Jiangnan Avenue

Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.



Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]