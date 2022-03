Shanghai Reports 983 Local COVID-19 Cases, 101 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 979 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, March 24.

Of the 4 local cases, all 4 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.



Of the 979 asymptomatic cases, 878 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 101 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those 101 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

33 in Pudong New Area

19 in Minhang District

17 in Baoshan District

7 in Xuhui District

4 in Putuo District

4 in Yangpu District

3 in Hongkou District

3 in Huangpu District

3 in Jiading District

2 in Changning District

2 in Chongming District

2 in Jing'an District

2 in Songjiang District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Qingpu District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

Lane 354, Linghe Road

The new house of the Hong Family of the Hong Family Team in Xilin Village

Fengjiazhai, Fengjiazhai, Fengjiazhai, Lianqin Village

Zhongjie Village Fuxing Team North House

Lianqin Village Zhangjiazhe Zhangjiazhai, Zhangjiazhe Team

Lane 999, Bohua Road

Lane 433, Xinxing Road

58 Fuyuan Road

Lane 70, Minjiabang Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Lane 99, Liuxue Road

Lane 686, Tingyue Road

Lijiazhai, Lijiazhe, Lianqin Village

Lane 505, Jujin Road

Lane 320, Lvlin Road

Lane 100, Zhubai Road

Lane 1086, Dongxiu Road

Yokohashi Village

Lane 24, Chengshan Road

Lane 25, Xinchen Road

Lane 999, Yunshan Road

258 Fangcao Road

Lane 259, Peony Road

Lane 551, Xiannan Road

Liuli New Village

Lane 202, Shangpu Road

Lane 77, Zhangyang Road

Lane 1555, Qishan Road

Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

Lane 1700, Qishan Road

Lane 1137, Huanqiao Road

Yan Yee Court

Lane 151, Wuxing Road

Cao's House, Changyuan Village

Lane 456, Dieqiao Road

Lane 339, Xiannan Road

Beiyouche Lane, Zhoupu Town

Shanggang Six Villages

911 Hunan Road

Yuyuan, Eastern Suburbs of Changtai

Lane 481, Huashan Road

Six Villages in Texas

171 Yanglian Road

88 Jingao Road

Lane 68, Gaobao Road

Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

158 Ona Road

Construction site at the intersection of Yubei Road, Kangan Road

Laoshan Second Village

Yinjiazai, Misashi Village

Lane 1051, Yuqing Road

Lane 478, Fanghua Road

Lane 239, Wuxing Road

Lane 68, Xiuyan West Road

Lane 418, Peony Road

Dingjiazhai, Dingjiazhai, Dingjiazhai, Beicai Town

Wucun, Laoshan

Lane 503, Fanghua Road

Lane 145, Peony Road

Weifang Yicun

Lane 1150, Xingnan Road

377 Guquan Road

Lane 555, Yushui Road

Zhoukang Second Village

Lane 573, Fanghua Road

Construction Site No. 1776, Guozhan Road

Lane 3338, Jinxiu Road

Lane 918, Yuqing Road

Lane 160, Jingpu Road

Lane 15, Kangshi Road

Lane 269, Yanzhong Road

Lane 60, Pujian Road

Lane 197, Yangxin Road

Lane 916, Fanghua Road

Lane 1657, Cambridge Road

Huamu Nanyang Family Hall

Shangnan No. 1 Village

Lane 81, Ziye Road

Higashijiao's House in Misashi Village

Lane 82, Jingpu Road

Lane 233, Xiali Road

Xiaochen Family Team in Yide Village

Kanghua Road, Kang'an Road Intersection Construction Site

Lane 825, Ting'an Road

Lane 151, Kangshan Road

Nanfu Village Gaoshu Team Oil Truck Front

Lane 879, Huanlin East Road

Lane 350, Xinpu Road

Lane 10, Lane 1, Yanggaogao Road

Lane 45, Yanyang Road

Lane 100, Lianyuan Road

Lane 126, Lianxi Road

Lane 1700, Luoshan Road

Lane 577, Hunan Road

Lane 251, Fangxin Road

Lane 999, Yuqing Road

Lane 3680, Zhangyang Road

Nanxincun

321 Qifan Road

Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

Lane 538, Yongtai Road

809 Huamu Road

Lane 221, Chen Chun Road

Lane 386, Kangshan Road

Lane 411, Fanghua Road

Lane 199, Xinpu Road

Lane 398, Gongbei Road

Lane 118, Gaodong 2nd Road

Lane 6620, Shangnan Road

Lane 6333, Shangnan Road

Lane 3161, Hunan Road

Gu Jiazhai, Xu Family Team, Wuxing Village

88 Kangxin Road

3083 Chuanzhou Road

Lane 555, Lingzhao Road

Lane 310, Yanglian Road

Xiaojin's House, Sanlin Town

Lane 380, Dezhou Road

Pudian Circuit No. 489

Lane 1623, Pudong Avenue

Lujia Oil Truck

5588 Shangnan Road

Lane 255, Dezhou Road

3521 Shangnan Road

Lane 96, Yanzhen Road

Huangjiazhai, No. 3 Wing, Wuxing Village

Meiyuan Sancun

Lane 689, Yangnan Road

Lane 161, Xiannan Road

Lane 1881, Dongfang Road

Lane 280, Jing'an East Road

Yunshu Garden

Lane 166, Yanyang Road

1288 Pudong South Road

Second Village, Weifang

Lane 190, Changli East Road

Lane 830, Huamu Road

Lane 287, Ruipu Road

Takahashi Second Village

Huangpu District:



873 Liyuan Road

871 Liyuan Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

Lane 40, Nancang Street

No. 36, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 5, Lane 388, Luban Road

Lane 98, Xingan Road

Lane 405, Penglai Road

No. 79, Sipailou Road

Lane 601, Mengzi Road

No. 62, Bureau Gate Back Road

No. 5, Lane 332, Tamsui Road

No. 30-35, Lane 868, Zhonghua Road

Jing'an District:

Lane 239, Pushan Road

Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road

No. 26, Maojialong

No. 4 Maojialong

Lane 893, Zhonghua New Road

No. 27, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

No. 17, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

No. 29, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Lane 793, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 938, Datong Road

Lane 1366, Jiangchang West Road

778 Nanjing West Road

909 Guangfu Road

No. 21, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

678 Zhijiang West Road

Lane 521, Zhijiang West Road

1132 Xinzha Road

Lane 3, Kangding East Road

Lane 737, Lingshi Road

No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

1488 Qiujiang Road

Lane 44, Wuding Road

No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing

790 Tianmu Middle Road

Lane 790, Pingshun Road

No. 556 Wenshui Road

Lane 611, Yuyuan Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 47, Zhengyang Road,

Meilong Fourth Village

Lane 128, Liuzhou Road

Lane 180, Guyi Road

Lane 1343, Longwu Road

Meilongjiucun

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

Lane 565, Meilong Road

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

Dong'an 1st Village

No. 12 Ruijin South Road

Rihui Qicun

Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

Longnan Six Villages

Lane 181, Liuzhou Road

Lane 710, Laohumin Road

Lane 988, Longwu Road

873 Luoxiu Road

Lane 58, Huafa Road

Lane 99, Huafa Road

Dong'an Sanchun

Lane 43, Kangjian Road

Lane 555, Longwu Road

Lane 84, Wuyuan Road

Lane 36, Binnan Road

Lane 799, Luocheng Road

Lane 55, Kangjian Road

Lane 418, Longchuan North Road

Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road

Lane 101, Guilin East Street

Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

Lane 188, Huajing Road

130 Meilong Road

Lane 386, Yongjia Road

Lane 10, Leshan Road

Lane 50, Dongquan Road

Nagahashi Four Villages

Lane 230, dongan Road

Lane 28, Guilin East Street

Lane 51, Shangzhong Road

Lane 790, Laohumin Road

Yuannan Second Village

Lane 300, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 959, Pubei Road

Changning District:



No. 3 Xuanhua Road

Lane 285, Jiangsu Road

Lane 425, Xizhuanbang Road

Lane 57, Xuanhua Road

Lane 333, Jinzhong Road

No. 628 Suining Road

Lane 123, Fuquan Road

Lane 68, Jinzhong Road

Lane 476, Changning Road

Putuo District:



Lane 540, Beishi Road

Lane 299, Jingbian Road

Lane 130, Hualian Road

Lane 458, Cedar Road

Lane 400, Beishi Road

Lane 91, Xixiang Road

424 Xincun Road

Lane 843, Zhennan Road

Lane 1087, Wuwei Road

Lane 1051, Zhennan Road

Lane 2727, South Qilian Mountain Road

Lane 500, Zhitan Road

Lane 105, Xixiang Road

Lane 1415, Jiangning Road

182 Zaoyang Road

Caoyang Qicun

Lane 392, Cedar Road

Yichuan Sanchun

Lane 505, Changshou Road

Lane 137, Dongxin Road

Lane 200, Lane 2451, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 994, Changhua Road

Lane 1332, Daduhe Road

Hongkou District:

Lane 126, Liangcheng Road

Lane 220, Sida Road

Lane 289, Ouyang Road

Lane 882, Tianbao Road

Lane 491, North Railway Station Road

Lane 1545, North Sichuan Road

Guangzhong Five Villages

Lane 465, Liangcheng Road

Lane 168, Xijiangwan Road

Lane 118, Huayuan Road

Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road

Luoyang New Village

Lane 590, Xinshi South Road

Yangpu District:

Control Jiangdong Three Villages

Yanji Six Villages

Lane 59, Shunping Road

Kokuwa Second Village

Lane 70, Shuangliao Branch Road

Lane 630, Xuchang Road

Lane 382, Kailu Road

Lane 600, Guohe Road

Lane 366, Huide Road

Lane 888, Gongjiang Road

Lane 291, Shuangyang Road

Baoshan District:



Lane 198, Xinhu Road

Lane 2000, Tiefeng Road

Lane 1765, Panguang Road

Lane 375, Weidi Road

Lane 398, Hanqing Road

Lane 245, Shaoshan Road

Lane 100, Hanqing Road

Nanzhou Village

Lane 435, Sujiabang Road

Zhujianong Village

Lane 233, Songlan Road

555 Chengyin Road

Lane 220, Nian Ji Road

Qilian Three Villages

Lane 1601, Jinqiu Road

Lane 518, Shapu Road

Lane 4719, Gonghexin Road

Songnan Third Village

5018 Hutai Road

Lane 555, Education Road

No. 666, Gubei Road

Lane 998, Meidan Road

114 Luochang Road

Lane 851, Jusheng Road

Lane 455, Dahua Road

Lane 1346, Juquan Street

Lane 999, Shuishui West Road

Lane 417, Huanzhen North Road

Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road

Songnan Five Villages

No. 408, Nanluanzao Road

Tonghe No. 1 Village

Duan Jingcun

Sitang Fourth Village

Lane 1888, Fengxiang Road

Chenjiaxingcun

Lane 1498, Luanchuan Road

Lane 300, Youyi Branch Road

Lane 988, Dahua Road

Lane 891, Dakang Road

Lane 128, Fulian Road

Lane 500, Gubei East Road

Lane 960, Xinhu Road

Lane 655, Chengyin Road

Minhang District:



Lane 289, Anning Road

Lane 88, Baoming Road

Lane 816, Baochun Road

Lane 260, Beishen Road

Lane 501, Bijiang Road

Lane 380, Binchuan Road

1290 Chengjiang Road

Lane 1581, Chunshen Road

Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

Lane 2458, Chunshen Road

Lane 1169, Denghui Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Dongfeng Village

Lane 3635, Dushi Road

No. 2 Fanghe Road

Lane 150, Fengqing Road

Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road

Lane 180, Hangbei Road

Lane 136, Heqing Road

Lane 1661, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1876, Hongxin Road

Lane 180, Huguang Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

Lane 425, Huguang Road

Lane 168, Huazhan Road

No. 165, Jizhai South Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 301, Jinhui South Road

Lane 558, Jinping Road

Lane 777, Jinping Road

Lane 788, Jinping Road

Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

388 Jinglian Road

759 Jinglian Road

Lane 155, Lianhua South Road

Lane 2015, Lianhang Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 5688, Longwu Road

Lane 258, Luojin Road

Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

Meilong Second Village

Lane 1375, Pingyang Road

Lane 50, Pingyang Road

Lane 479, North Bottle Road

Lane 188, Puchi Road

Lane 369, Puxue South Road

Lane 425, Pule Road

Lane 1818, Qixin Road

3333 Qixin Road

Lane 355, Qinchun Road

Lane 26, Qingshan Road

Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 135, Shenbei Road

Lane 1058, Shenbin Road

Lane 366, Xinli Road

Lane 155, Southwest Xin Road

Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

Lane 820, Xinzhu Road

Lane 399, Shiping Road

Lane 789, Shuying Road

Lane 4178, Tianshan West Road

Lane 58, Xixin Road

Lane 1060, Xinzhen Road

Lane 2688, Xindu Road

Xujing Village

Xupu Village

Yangjiaxiang Village

Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 666, Yindu Road

Lane 228, Yongde Road

Lane 369, Yongde Road

750 Yongde Road

Yonglian Village

Jiading District:

1948 Cao'an Road

Lane 3488, Baoqian Highway

1650 Beihe Road

3980 Chengbei Road

811 Xingrong Road

Lane 140, Middle Street

35 Chengzhong Road

1615 Cao'an Road

1718 Cao'an Road

1777 Cao'an Road

2291 Cao'an Road

Lane 850, Haibo Road

Lane 555, Hexia Road

370 Huajiang Road

Lane 299, Jinyao South Road

Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 256, Linxia Road

Lane 801, Linxia Road

Lane 160, Huancheng Road

1735 Jia'an Road

388 Pingcheng Road

Lane 119, Qiuzhu Road

816 Qiuzhu Road

Lane 285, Shuangping Road

Double single road Lane 718

Lane 650, Chaxi Road

431 Fengzhuang North Road

Caoan Village, Ludu Village, Wangjing Village, Zhujiaqiao Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Gaoyuxin Village, Jiangqiao No. 1 Village, Wusi Village, and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town

Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

Jinshan District:

79 Qingquan Road

18 Jinpan Road

Songjiang District:



Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

279 Mingnan Road

Lane 350, Xinnan Street

Lane 808, Xinbei Road

Lane 518, Sixiang Road

Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway

Lane 155, Changxi Road

1265 Yushu Road

Lane 900, North Huting Road

Lane 288, Laifang Road

1365 Xinsong Road

Lane 595, Mingxing Road

Lane 325, Miyabang Road

Lane 350, Jiudu Road

500 Xutang Road

Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

Lane 911, Chen Chun Highway

Lane 333, Laifang Road

2388 Jiuxin Road

Lane 28, Jiuxin Highway

Lane 1, Xuejiaqiao Road

828 Lianfu Road

854 Jiuting Street

254 Jiuting Street

No. 77 Mingzhong Road

Qingpu District:



Lane 40, Chengzhong North Road

Songshan Village

Xinlian Village

Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

300 Baiqiujiang Road

Lane 658, Dianhui Road

Shenxiang Village

Fengxian District:



75 Xizha Road

Lane 189, Qingyuan Road

Yimin Village, Xidu Street

3356 Wusi Road

Lane 1128, Huancheng South Road

Xinye Village

Lane 2645, Nanfeng Road

Wuzhai Village

Erqiao Village

Caijiaqiao Village

Lighthouse Village

Lane 9, Fulan Road

Chongming District:

Mixing Village

Yingnan Village

Nanhai Village

Qinan Village

Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area

88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

Authorities have reiterated that Shanghai will remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.



Nucleic acid test screenings are undertaken in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]