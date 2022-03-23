Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 977 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, March 23.
The numbers come as Shanghai authorities dismiss a rumor saying Shanghai will undergo a citywide lockdown.
The rumor was sparked after inspectors from the State Council arrived in the city, and varied from talk of the city shutting down from two to four to seven to 14 days.
Local authorities said the claim is not true, and advised residents not to circulate the rumor. There is also no need to hoard food and daily necessities, they added.
Shanghai will instead remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.
Nucleic acid test screenings are done in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.
The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.
If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.
READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities
Of the 4 local cases, 3 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 977 asymptomatic cases, 886 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 91 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
The one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:
1 in Xuhui District
Those 91 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
37 in Pudong New Area
20 in Minhang District
8 in Xuhui District
5 in Baoshan District
4 in Jiading District
4 in Putuo District
3 in Changning District
3 in Jing'an District
2 in Hongkou District
2 in Huangpu District
1 in Fengxian District
1 in Qingpu District
1 in Yangpu District
0 in Chongming District
0 in Jinshan District
0 in Songjiang District
Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Lane 630, Yongtai Road
Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road
Lane 99, Hechi Road
Lane 451, Laiyang Road
Lane 1765, Beiai Road
Lane 128, Sun Yao Road
Lane 58, Dongbo Road
Shen's House, Changyuan Village
Lane 860, East Huaxia Road
Lane 70, Nanmen Street
Lane 500, Xiannan Road
Orchard Ginkgo Village
Weishan New Village
Lane 1700, Qishan Road
Lane 5020, Sansan Highway
Lane 2600, Gongwei Road
Lane 440, Boshan East Road
Lane 339, Xiannan Road
Lane 811, Boshan East Road
Lane 105, Hejia Road
Lane 635, Pu San Road
Rushan Four Villages
Lane 1585, Pudong Avenue
Maijiazhai, Lianqin Village
Lane 309, Xiannan Road
Lane 411, Pengfei Road
Lane 1099, Lianxi Road
Gujia Village, Beicai Town
Lane 577, Hunan Road
Lane 8, Lianyuan Road
Lane 320, Lvlin Road
Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village
Lane 1065, Haiyang Road
Lane 1299, Lilac Road
Construction Site No. 1765, Guozhan Road
Lane 2054, Pudong South Road
Lane 99, Liuxue Road
Lane 1086, Dongxiu Road
Lane 608, Huanlin West Road
Zhangjiazhai, Yanglian Road
518 Fasai Road
Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II
Lane 508, Kanghong Road
Lane 269, Yuqiao Road
A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village
Lane 51, Xinya East Road
5588 Shangnan Road
Gujiazhai, Xinying Village
Zhou's House in Zhongjie Village
Zhongjie Village Family Team Cai's House
Lane 526, Xiannan Road
Lane 70, Pengyue Road
Lane 52, Sancai Road
Lane 78, Shouguang Road
Lane 689, Yangnan Road
Lane 77, Ruipu Road
Lane 400, Kangshen Road
Lane 901, Shenjianong Road
Minglun Garden
Lane 599, Southeast Zhoushan Road
299 Chen Chun Road
Lane 152, Pengyue Road
Lane 555, Yushui Road
Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village
Lane 868, Zhoukang Road
Xiulong Village
Shen's House in Zhongjie Village
Lane 620, Chen Chun Road
Lane 1185, Boxing Road
Lane 81, Ziye Road
Lane 151, Kangshan Road
Lane 68, Yuheng Road
Sunshine Second Village
Lane 220, Jinyang Road
Huaqiangcun
Gujiazhai No. 98
Lane 333, Biyun Road
Dongzhong's House, Nanxincun
Gujiazhai, Fengxin Village
Lane 858, East Huaxia Road
Lane 3288, Yanggao South Road
Lane 618, Huanlin West Road
Xi Zhongjiazhai, Xiannan Road
Lane 281, Yupan North Road
Huangjiadongzhai, Tangsi Village
Shanggang No. 1 Village
Lane 127, Lingzhao Road
Lane 501, Pudong Avenue
Lane 200, Rushan Road
Construction site on the north side of the intersection of Yubei Road, Kangan Road
385 Yubei Road
Lane 621, Xuanzhong Road
Lane 259, Peony Road
Lane 51, Lvlin Road
Lane 477, Xinpu Road
Lane 3841, Jinxiu Road
Lane 51, Pengfei Road
Lane 1133, Zhangyang Road
Yao's House, Mihashi Village
580 Pudong Avenue
Lane 551, Xiannan Road
Smallpox An Village Guard Team
Construction site living area at the junction of Yanglian Road and Bohua Road
Lane 477, Lianxi Road
Lane 350, Xinpu Road
Lane 673, Xinpu Road
Lane 99, East Chenchun Road
Lane 1086, Pujian Road
Lane 310, Fanghua Road
343 Peony Road
Lane 239, Wuxing Road
Lane 411, Fanghua Road
Lane 980, Bohua Road
Five-star Village, Xu Family Team, Xi Family House
1539 Pudong Avenue
Lane 1051, Jingao Road
Lane 1018, Bohua Road
Lianxi Second Village
Su's House in Zhongjie Village
Lane 370, Xiannan Road
31 Kangshi Road
Lane 40, Yanmin Road
Lane 411, Changli East Road
381 Guquan Road
Lane 60, Yanyang Road
Beicai Yao's House
Weixing Village
Lane 50, Lvlin Road
379 Guquan Road
Lane 88, East Chenchun Road
Lane 30, Yanyang Road
Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle
105 Fuhang Road
Laoshan New Village
Zhao Jiashe
360 Yushan Road
Lane 549, Yinfeng Road
Lane 176, Mintong Road
Lane 918, Yuqing Road
Lane 999, Yuqing Road
5778 Huaxia West Road
Zhujiazhai, Heping Village
Xin Shuyuan Beiyuan
Lane 219, Fuyuan Road
Xinzhen Village
Lane 540, Yongning East Road
Waizao Village
Haishen Village
Lane 78, Gonghai Road
Lane 29, Lane 2368, Gongji Road
Wanxiang Xinyuan
Lane 88, Kangjin Road
Huangpu District:
Lane 486, Xietu Road
Lane 460, Xietu Road
157 Ji'an Road
No. 33, Lane 842, Liyuan Road
No. 27, Lane 306, Madang Road
Lane 98, Xingan Road
No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road
873 Liyuan Road
Lane 550, Shunchang Road
580 Shunchang Road
590 Shunchang Road
No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 40, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road
No. 1, Lane 1109, Zhongshan South 1st Road
10 Mengzi West Road
14 Mengzi West Road
No. 1, Lane 72, Mengzi West Road
No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road
875 Liyuan Road
41 Anlan Road
Lane 477, Xinchang Road
No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road
No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road
No. 19, Lane 460, Xietu Road
No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road
Building 10, No. 200, Zhongshan South Road
Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road
No. 1, Lane 310, Daji Road
Lane 43, Pailou Road
Lane 82, Sinan Road
783 South Huangpi Road
Lane 149, Yongnian Road
No. 44, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
594 Shunchang Road
740 East Fuxing Road
No. 871, Liyuan Road
Jing'an District:
Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 1011, Changzhong Road
Lane 321, Yuyao Road
Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road
1085 Liuying Road
Lane 63, Kangding East Road
No. 18, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
Lane 128, Pushan Road
No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
836 Zhonghua New Road
Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road
Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road
No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing
Lane 853, North Xizang Road
3 Huiwen Road
Lane 285, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 521, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 239, Pushan Road
Lane 938, Datong Road
Lane 917, Yuanping Road
Xuhui District:
Lane 1343, Longwu Road
Lane 2588, Longwu Road
Lane 2200, Xietu Road
Lane 1249, Tianyaoqiao South Road
Lane 28, Guilin East Street
Lane 403, Guanshengyuan Road
Lane 599, Damuqiao Road
Huicheng Village
Lane 1039, Laohumin Road
Meilong Fourth Village
Lane 425, Longzhou Road
Lane 930, Luoxiu Road
Kaixuan Ichimura
Lane 100, Kangjian Road
Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road
Lane 2, Huaji Road
Lane 2418, Longwu Road
Lane 2388, Longwu Road
Lane 1323, Longwu Road
Nagahashi Qicun
Lane 555, Longwu Road
Eleven Villages of Meilong
Lane 36, Binnan Road
Longnan Five Villages
Lane 30, Guilin West Street
Tianyao New Village
130 Meilong Road
Lane 84, Wuyuan Road
Lane 10, Leshan Road
Lane 666, Laohumin Road
Lane 99, Halal Road
Chemical Industry Ersan Village
Lane 1717, Longwu Road
Lane 1727, Longwu Road
Nagahashi Four Villages
Lane 2373, Longhua Road
Lane 180, Guyi Road
Lane 259, Tianchuang Road
Tianlin Sanchun
Thirteen Villages of Tianlin
Changning District:
No. 725, Yuping South Road
Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road
988 Loushanguan Road
Lane 569, Lane 106, Xinhua Road
Lane 350, Tianshan West Road
No. 628 Suining Road
1615 Huashan Road
Lane 333, Jinzhong Road
Lane 518, Zhaohua Road
Lane 255, Jinzhong Road
Lane 84, Xinhua Road
Lane 181, Gubei Road
Lane 68, Jinzhong Road
No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road
Putuo District:
Lane 141, Meichuan Road
Lane 250, Zhenjin Road
Lane 744, Zhennan Road
1111 Zhennan Road
Lane 130, Hualian Road
Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road
424 Xincun Road
1021 Caoyang Road
Dongjianghai Community, South Street
Lane 1388, Xincun Road
Lane 458, Cedar Road
Lane 1333, Meichuan Road
Yichuan Sanchun
Lane 358, Jinmai Road
Lane 199, Jingbian Road
Lane 51, Luyang Road
Lane 1087, Wuwei Road
Hongkou District:
No. 680 Water Circuit
Lane 1381, Water Circuit
Lane 71, Yunguang Road
55 Hongwan Road
Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road
Guangzhong Five Villages
Lane 118, Huayuan Road
Lane 1545, North Sichuan Road
Lane 786, Kuizhao Road
Lane 252, Tianbao West Road
Yangpu District:
Lane 201, Huaide Road
Lane 1450, Guoquan North Road
No. 186 Baotou Road
Baoshan District:
Lane 655, Chengyin Road
Lane 231, Gu Chen Road
Lane 535, Baodi Road
Baiyang Village
Sitang Five Villages
Lane 475, Xinhu Road
Qiangjia Village
Zhujianong Village
Lane 518, Shapu Road
Lane 3717, Hutai Road
Chenjiaxingcun
4332 Hutai Road
Minhang District:
Lane 816, Baochun Road
Lane 817, Baochun Road
Lane 863, Baochun Road
Lane 401, Bijiang Road
Lane 220, Caojiatang Road
Cao Zhongcun
Lane 1467, Caobao Road
Lane 430, Changlin Road
500 Dongchuan Road
800 Dongchuan Road
Lane 2323, Fanghe Road
No. 2 Fanghe Road
Lane 355, Phu Quoc Road
Lane 789, Fuzhuo Road
Gonghe Village
Lane 1325, Gu Dai Road
Guangji Village
Lane 618, Hongjing Road
1008 Hongmei South Road
Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road
Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road
788 Hongmei South Road
990 Hongmei South Road
Lane 480, Hongzhong Road
Lane 39, Huguang Road
Lane 3131, Humin Road
Huidong Village
Lane 100, Jianchuan Road
Lane 121, Jianchuan Road
Lane 150, Jianchuan Road
Lane 198, Jianchuan Road
Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory
Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 248, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 888, Jiangliu Road
Lane 116, Jinyang Road
Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road
Lane 1351, Laohumin Road
Lane 1498, Laohumin Road
Lane 2259, Laohumin Road
486 Li'an Road
Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road
Lane 155, Lianhua South Road
Lane 988, Lianhua South Road
Lane 2165, Lianhang Road
3355 Longwu Road
Lane 5511, Longwu Road
Lane 5530, Longwu Road
Lane 58, Longzhou South Road
Lusheng Village
Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road
1501 Luoxiu Road
Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road
Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road
Meilong Second Village
Lane 197, Minchi 1st Road
Lane 479, North Bottle Road
Lane 238, Puchi South Road
Lane 388, Pulian Road
Lane 100, Putao Road
Lane 69, Pujie Road
Lane 425, Pule Road
Lane 665, Pule Road
Lane 1818, Qixin Road
Lane 61, Ruili Road
Lane 108, Shanhua Road
Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 738, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 855, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 925, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 229, Shangyi Road
Lane 1058, Shenbin Road
Lane 958, Xinsong Road
Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road
Lane 1111, Shuying Road
Lane 758, Shuying Road
Lane 185, Shujian Road
Lane 1100, Shuiqing Road
Tangkou Village
Tangwan Village
Lane 4178, Tianshan West Road
Lane 151, Tongle Road
328 Wuhe Road
Xihuan Second Village
Lane 228, Xiangyang Road
350 Xiangyang Road
Xinjian Village
Lane 1111, Xinlong Road
Lane 1060, Xinzhen Road
Xujing Village
Xupu Village
Lane 176, Yantietang Road
Yangjiaxiang Village
Lane 111, Yexiang Road
Lane 101, Yiwen Road
Lane 2200, Yinchun Road
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Lane 666, Yindu Road
Lane 1002, Yinlin Road
Lane 100, Yinlin Road
Lane 228, Yongde Road
Lane 700, Yongde Road
Lane 299, Yongsong Road
Lane 550, Yongyue Road
255 Zhongchun Road
Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road
Lane 801, Ziguang Road
Jiading District:
Lane 299, Anhong Road
Lane 388, Moyu Road
3980 Chengbei Road
208 Dabei Street
Lane 560, Gaotai Road
Lane 488, Hengfei Road
Lane 864, Loutang Road
Lane 626, Nanxin Road
Lane 688, Tacheng Road
626 Jiatang Road
Lane 100, Wuyang Road
Lane 333, Haibo Road
Lane 58, Haichuan Road
Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road
Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road
Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road
88 Ka Chung Road
Lane 800, Linxia Road
Lane 160, Huancheng Road
Lane 600, Huancheng Road
Lane 218, Huiyuan Road
Lane 801, Qiuzhu Road
Laozhai Village, Anting Town
Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street
Malutang Street, Malu Town, Malu Auto Parts City
Wusi Village, Hongguang Village, and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town
Caoan Village, Lighthouse Village, Wangjing Village, Ludu Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town
Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town
Jinshan District:
79 Qingquan Road
Jinguang Village
Songjiang District:
Lane 888, Laiting South Road
Lane 299, Yingzhen Road
Lane 911, Chen Chun Highway
85 Yindu West Road
Dealer Village
Lane 288, Laifang Road
Lane 600, Laiting North Road
Lane 475, Miyabang Road
Lane 599, Chongnan Highway
Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway
817 Shenglong Road
254 Jiuting Street
Lane 1259, Xinnan Road
Changshui Village
Lane 1500, Xinsong Road
Qingpu District:
Lane 1588, Zhuguang Road
Lane 1355, Zhuguang Road
Zhaoxiang Village
Lane 89, Zhao Hua Road
Lane 42, Yucai Road
Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road
Lane 1331, Xinfu Middle Road
Lane 6161, Waiqingsong Highway
Lane 555, Huateng Road
Lane 2103, Huqingping Highway
Guanglian Village
Fengxian District:
Lane 200, Canal Road
Lane 1118, Xizha Road
75 Xizha Road
6328 Xinfeng Road
Seaside Xinyi Village
Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road
Chongming District:
Nanhai Village
Siwan Village
Xiaoyang Village
Jiangnan Avenue
There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:
Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area
88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area
Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District
Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District
No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District
920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area
Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District
9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District
Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District
1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District
1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.
Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.
In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.
READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?
At the time of publication, China has identified 40 high-risk areas and 601 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
