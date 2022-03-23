Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 977 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, March 23.

The numbers come as Shanghai authorities dismiss a rumor saying Shanghai will undergo a citywide lockdown.

The rumor was sparked after inspectors from the State Council arrived in the city, and varied from talk of the city shutting down from two to four to seven to 14 days.



Local authorities said the claim is not true, and advised residents not to circulate the rumor. There is also no need to hoard food and daily necessities, they added.

Shanghai will instead remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.

Nucleic acid test screenings are done in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

Of the 4 local cases, 3 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 977 asymptomatic cases, 886 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 91 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:

1 in Xuhui District

Those 91 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

37 in Pudong New Area

20 in Minhang District

8 in Xuhui District

5 in Baoshan District

4 in Jiading District

4 in Putuo District

3 in Changning District

3 in Jing'an District

2 in Hongkou District

2 in Huangpu District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Qingpu District

1 in Yangpu District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Songjiang District



Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Lane 630, Yongtai Road

Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Lane 451, Laiyang Road

Lane 1765, Beiai Road

Lane 128, Sun Yao Road

Lane 58, Dongbo Road

Shen's House, Changyuan Village

Lane 860, East Huaxia Road

Lane 70, Nanmen Street

Lane 500, Xiannan Road

Orchard Ginkgo Village

Weishan New Village

Lane 1700, Qishan Road

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

Lane 440, Boshan East Road

Lane 339, Xiannan Road

Lane 811, Boshan East Road

Lane 105, Hejia Road

Lane 635, Pu San Road

Rushan Four Villages

Lane 1585, Pudong Avenue

Maijiazhai, Lianqin Village

Lane 309, Xiannan Road

Lane 411, Pengfei Road

Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

Gujia Village, Beicai Town

Lane 577, Hunan Road

Lane 8, Lianyuan Road

Lane 320, Lvlin Road

Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village

Lane 1065, Haiyang Road

Lane 1299, Lilac Road

Construction Site No. 1765, Guozhan Road

Lane 2054, Pudong South Road

Lane 99, Liuxue Road

Lane 1086, Dongxiu Road

Lane 608, Huanlin West Road

Zhangjiazhai, Yanglian Road

518 Fasai Road

Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II

Lane 508, Kanghong Road

Lane 269, Yuqiao Road

A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village

Lane 51, Xinya East Road

5588 Shangnan Road

Gujiazhai, Xinying Village

Zhou's House in Zhongjie Village

Zhongjie Village Family Team Cai's House

Lane 526, Xiannan Road

Lane 70, Pengyue Road

Lane 52, Sancai Road

Lane 78, Shouguang Road

Lane 689, Yangnan Road

Lane 77, Ruipu Road

Lane 400, Kangshen Road

Lane 901, Shenjianong Road

Minglun Garden

Lane 599, Southeast Zhoushan Road

299 Chen Chun Road

Lane 152, Pengyue Road

Lane 555, Yushui Road

Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

Lane 868, Zhoukang Road

Xiulong Village

Shen's House in Zhongjie Village

Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

Lane 1185, Boxing Road

Lane 81, Ziye Road

Lane 151, Kangshan Road

Lane 68, Yuheng Road

Sunshine Second Village

Lane 220, Jinyang Road

Huaqiangcun

Gujiazhai No. 98

Lane 333, Biyun Road

Dongzhong's House, Nanxincun

Gujiazhai, Fengxin Village

Lane 858, East Huaxia Road

Lane 3288, Yanggao South Road

Lane 618, Huanlin West Road

Xi Zhongjiazhai, Xiannan Road

Lane 281, Yupan North Road

Huangjiadongzhai, Tangsi Village

Shanggang No. 1 Village

Lane 127, Lingzhao Road

Lane 501, Pudong Avenue

Lane 200, Rushan Road

Construction site on the north side of the intersection of Yubei Road, Kangan Road

385 Yubei Road

Lane 621, Xuanzhong Road

Lane 259, Peony Road

Lane 51, Lvlin Road

Lane 477, Xinpu Road

Lane 3841, Jinxiu Road

Lane 51, Pengfei Road

Lane 1133, Zhangyang Road

Yao's House, Mihashi Village

580 Pudong Avenue

Lane 551, Xiannan Road

Smallpox An Village Guard Team

Construction site living area at the junction of Yanglian Road and Bohua Road

Lane 477, Lianxi Road

Lane 350, Xinpu Road

Lane 673, Xinpu Road

Lane 99, East Chenchun Road

Lane 1086, Pujian Road

Lane 310, Fanghua Road

343 Peony Road

Lane 239, Wuxing Road

Lane 411, Fanghua Road

Lane 980, Bohua Road

Five-star Village, Xu Family Team, Xi Family House

1539 Pudong Avenue

Lane 1051, Jingao Road

Lane 1018, Bohua Road

Lianxi Second Village

Su's House in Zhongjie Village

Lane 370, Xiannan Road

31 Kangshi Road

Lane 40, Yanmin Road

Lane 411, Changli East Road

381 Guquan Road

Lane 60, Yanyang Road

Beicai Yao's House

Weixing Village

Lane 50, Lvlin Road

379 Guquan Road

Lane 88, East Chenchun Road

Lane 30, Yanyang Road

Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle

105 Fuhang Road

Laoshan New Village

Zhao Jiashe

360 Yushan Road

Lane 549, Yinfeng Road

Lane 176, Mintong Road

Lane 918, Yuqing Road

Lane 999, Yuqing Road

5778 Huaxia West Road

Zhujiazhai, Heping Village

Xin Shuyuan Beiyuan

Lane 219, Fuyuan Road

Xinzhen Village

Lane 540, Yongning East Road

Waizao Village

Haishen Village

Lane 78, Gonghai Road

Lane 29, Lane 2368, Gongji Road

Wanxiang Xinyuan

Lane 88, Kangjin Road

Huangpu District:



Lane 486, Xietu Road

Lane 460, Xietu Road

157 Ji'an Road

No. 33, Lane 842, Liyuan Road

No. 27, Lane 306, Madang Road

Lane 98, Xingan Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

873 Liyuan Road

Lane 550, Shunchang Road

580 Shunchang Road

590 Shunchang Road

No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 40, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road

No. 1, Lane 1109, Zhongshan South 1st Road

10 Mengzi West Road

14 Mengzi West Road

No. 1, Lane 72, Mengzi West Road

No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road

875 Liyuan Road

41 Anlan Road

Lane 477, Xinchang Road

No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road

No. 19, Lane 460, Xietu Road

No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

Building 10, No. 200, Zhongshan South Road

Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road

No. 1, Lane 310, Daji Road

Lane 43, Pailou Road

Lane 82, Sinan Road

783 South Huangpi Road

Lane 149, Yongnian Road

No. 44, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

594 Shunchang Road

740 East Fuxing Road

No. 871, Liyuan Road

Jing'an District:

Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 1011, Changzhong Road

Lane 321, Yuyao Road

Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

1085 Liuying Road

Lane 63, Kangding East Road

No. 18, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Lane 128, Pushan Road

No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

836 Zhonghua New Road

Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road

No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing

Lane 853, North Xizang Road

3 Huiwen Road

Lane 285, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 521, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 239, Pushan Road

Lane 938, Datong Road

Lane 917, Yuanping Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 1343, Longwu Road

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

Lane 2200, Xietu Road

Lane 1249, Tianyaoqiao South Road

Lane 28, Guilin East Street

Lane 403, Guanshengyuan Road

Lane 599, Damuqiao Road

Huicheng Village

Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

Meilong Fourth Village

Lane 425, Longzhou Road

Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

Kaixuan Ichimura

Lane 100, Kangjian Road

Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 2, Huaji Road

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

Lane 2388, Longwu Road

Lane 1323, Longwu Road

Nagahashi Qicun

Lane 555, Longwu Road

Eleven Villages of Meilong

Lane 36, Binnan Road

Longnan Five Villages

Lane 30, Guilin West Street

Tianyao New Village

130 Meilong Road

Lane 84, Wuyuan Road

Lane 10, Leshan Road

Lane 666, Laohumin Road

Lane 99, Halal Road

Chemical Industry Ersan Village

Lane 1717, Longwu Road

Lane 1727, Longwu Road

Nagahashi Four Villages

Lane 2373, Longhua Road

Lane 180, Guyi Road

Lane 259, Tianchuang Road

Tianlin Sanchun

Thirteen Villages of Tianlin

Changning District:



No. 725, Yuping South Road

Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road

988 Loushanguan Road

Lane 569, Lane 106, Xinhua Road

Lane 350, Tianshan West Road

No. 628 Suining Road

1615 Huashan Road

Lane 333, Jinzhong Road

Lane 518, Zhaohua Road

Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

Lane 84, Xinhua Road

Lane 181, Gubei Road

Lane 68, Jinzhong Road

No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Putuo District:



Lane 141, Meichuan Road

Lane 250, Zhenjin Road

Lane 744, Zhennan Road

1111 Zhennan Road

Lane 130, Hualian Road

Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

424 Xincun Road

1021 Caoyang Road

Dongjianghai Community, South Street

Lane 1388, Xincun Road

Lane 458, Cedar Road

Lane 1333, Meichuan Road

Yichuan Sanchun

Lane 358, Jinmai Road

Lane 199, Jingbian Road

Lane 51, Luyang Road

Lane 1087, Wuwei Road

Hongkou District:

No. 680 Water Circuit

Lane 1381, Water Circuit

Lane 71, Yunguang Road

55 Hongwan Road

Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

Guangzhong Five Villages

Lane 118, Huayuan Road

Lane 1545, North Sichuan Road

Lane 786, Kuizhao Road

Lane 252, Tianbao West Road

Yangpu District:

Lane 201, Huaide Road

Lane 1450, Guoquan North Road

No. 186 Baotou Road

Baoshan District:



Lane 655, Chengyin Road

Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

Lane 535, Baodi Road

Baiyang Village

Sitang Five Villages

Lane 475, Xinhu Road

Qiangjia Village

Zhujianong Village

Lane 518, Shapu Road

Lane 3717, Hutai Road

Chenjiaxingcun

4332 Hutai Road

Minhang District:



Lane 816, Baochun Road

Lane 817, Baochun Road

Lane 863, Baochun Road

Lane 401, Bijiang Road

Lane 220, Caojiatang Road

Cao Zhongcun

Lane 1467, Caobao Road

Lane 430, Changlin Road

500 Dongchuan Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Lane 2323, Fanghe Road

No. 2 Fanghe Road

Lane 355, Phu Quoc Road

Lane 789, Fuzhuo Road

Gonghe Village

Lane 1325, Gu Dai Road

Guangji Village

Lane 618, Hongjing Road

1008 Hongmei South Road

Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

788 Hongmei South Road

990 Hongmei South Road

Lane 480, Hongzhong Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

Lane 3131, Humin Road

Huidong Village

Lane 100, Jianchuan Road

Lane 121, Jianchuan Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 248, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 888, Jiangliu Road

Lane 116, Jinyang Road

Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

Lane 1498, Laohumin Road

Lane 2259, Laohumin Road

486 Li'an Road

Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road

Lane 155, Lianhua South Road

Lane 988, Lianhua South Road

Lane 2165, Lianhang Road

3355 Longwu Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 5530, Longwu Road

Lane 58, Longzhou South Road

Lusheng Village

Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

1501 Luoxiu Road

Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

Meilong Second Village

Lane 197, Minchi 1st Road

Lane 479, North Bottle Road

Lane 238, Puchi South Road

Lane 388, Pulian Road

Lane 100, Putao Road

Lane 69, Pujie Road

Lane 425, Pule Road

Lane 665, Pule Road

Lane 1818, Qixin Road

Lane 61, Ruili Road

Lane 108, Shanhua Road

Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 738, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 855, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 925, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 229, Shangyi Road

Lane 1058, Shenbin Road

Lane 958, Xinsong Road

Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

Lane 1111, Shuying Road

Lane 758, Shuying Road

Lane 185, Shujian Road

Lane 1100, Shuiqing Road

Tangkou Village

Tangwan Village

Lane 4178, Tianshan West Road

Lane 151, Tongle Road

328 Wuhe Road

Xihuan Second Village

Lane 228, Xiangyang Road

350 Xiangyang Road

Xinjian Village

Lane 1111, Xinlong Road

Lane 1060, Xinzhen Road

Xujing Village

Xupu Village

Lane 176, Yantietang Road

Yangjiaxiang Village

Lane 111, Yexiang Road

Lane 101, Yiwen Road

Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 666, Yindu Road

Lane 1002, Yinlin Road

Lane 100, Yinlin Road

Lane 228, Yongde Road

Lane 700, Yongde Road

Lane 299, Yongsong Road

Lane 550, Yongyue Road

255 Zhongchun Road

Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

Lane 801, Ziguang Road

Jiading District:

Lane 299, Anhong Road

Lane 388, Moyu Road

3980 Chengbei Road

208 Dabei Street

Lane 560, Gaotai Road

Lane 488, Hengfei Road

Lane 864, Loutang Road

Lane 626, Nanxin Road

Lane 688, Tacheng Road

626 Jiatang Road

Lane 100, Wuyang Road

Lane 333, Haibo Road

Lane 58, Haichuan Road

Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road

Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

88 Ka Chung Road

Lane 800, Linxia Road

Lane 160, Huancheng Road

Lane 600, Huancheng Road

Lane 218, Huiyuan Road

Lane 801, Qiuzhu Road

Laozhai Village, Anting Town

Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street

Malutang Street, Malu Town, Malu Auto Parts City

Wusi Village, Hongguang Village, and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town

Caoan Village, Lighthouse Village, Wangjing Village, Ludu Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town

Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

Jinshan District:

79 Qingquan Road

Jinguang Village

Songjiang District:



Lane 888, Laiting South Road

Lane 299, Yingzhen Road

Lane 911, Chen Chun Highway

85 Yindu West Road

Dealer Village

Lane 288, Laifang Road

Lane 600, Laiting North Road

Lane 475, Miyabang Road

Lane 599, Chongnan Highway

Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway

817 Shenglong Road

254 Jiuting Street

Lane 1259, Xinnan Road

Changshui Village

Lane 1500, Xinsong Road

Qingpu District:



Lane 1588, Zhuguang Road

Lane 1355, Zhuguang Road

Zhaoxiang Village

Lane 89, Zhao Hua Road

Lane 42, Yucai Road

Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

Lane 1331, Xinfu Middle Road

Lane 6161, Waiqingsong Highway

Lane 555, Huateng Road

Lane 2103, Huqingping Highway

Guanglian Village

Fengxian District:



Lane 200, Canal Road

Lane 1118, Xizha Road

75 Xizha Road

6328 Xinfeng Road

Seaside Xinyi Village

Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Chongming District:

Nanhai Village

Siwan Village

Xiaoyang Village

Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area

88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

At the time of publication, China has identified 40 high-risk areas and 601 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

