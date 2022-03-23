  1. home
Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 23, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 977 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, March 23.

The numbers come as Shanghai authorities dismiss a rumor saying Shanghai will undergo a citywide lockdown.

The rumor was sparked after inspectors from the State Council arrived in the city, and varied from talk of the city shutting down from two to four to seven to 14 days.

Local authorities said the claim is not true, and advised residents not to circulate the rumor. There is also no need to hoard food and daily necessities, they added.

Shanghai will instead remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.

Nucleic acid test screenings are done in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

READ MORE: Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

Of the 4 local cases, 3 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 977 asymptomatic cases, 886 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 91 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:

  • 1 in Xuhui District

Those 91 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 37 in Pudong New Area

  • 20 in Minhang District

  • 8 in Xuhui District

  • 5 in Baoshan District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 4 in Putuo District

  • 3 in Changning District

  • 3 in Jing'an District

  • 2 in Hongkou District

  • 2 in Huangpu District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Lane 630, Yongtai Road

  • Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 99, Hechi Road

  • Lane 451, Laiyang Road

  • Lane 1765, Beiai Road

  • Lane 128, Sun Yao Road

  • Lane 58, Dongbo Road

  • Shen's House, Changyuan Village

  • Lane 860, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 70, Nanmen Street

  • Lane 500, Xiannan Road

  • Orchard Ginkgo Village

  • Weishan New Village

  • Lane 1700, Qishan Road

  • Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

  • Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

  • Lane 440, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 339, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 811, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 105, Hejia Road

  • Lane 635, Pu San Road

  • Rushan Four Villages

  • Lane 1585, Pudong Avenue

  • Maijiazhai, Lianqin Village

  • Lane 309, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 411, Pengfei Road

  • Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

  • Gujia Village, Beicai Town

  • Lane 577, Hunan Road

  • Lane 8, Lianyuan Road

  • Lane 320, Lvlin Road

  • Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village

  • Lane 1065, Haiyang Road

  • Lane 1299, Lilac Road

  • Construction Site No. 1765, Guozhan Road

  • Lane 2054, Pudong South Road

  • Lane 99, Liuxue Road

  • Lane 1086, Dongxiu Road

  • Lane 608, Huanlin West Road

  • Zhangjiazhai, Yanglian Road

  • 518 Fasai Road

  • Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II

  • Lane 508, Kanghong Road

  • Lane 269, Yuqiao Road

  • A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village

  • Lane 51, Xinya East Road

  • 5588 Shangnan Road

  • Gujiazhai, Xinying Village

  • Zhou's House in Zhongjie Village

  • Zhongjie Village Family Team Cai's House

  • Lane 526, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 70, Pengyue Road

  • Lane 52, Sancai Road

  • Lane 78, Shouguang Road

  • Lane 689, Yangnan Road

  • Lane 77, Ruipu Road

  • Lane 400, Kangshen Road

  • Lane 901, Shenjianong Road

  • Minglun Garden

  • Lane 599, Southeast Zhoushan Road

  • 299 Chen Chun Road

  • Lane 152, Pengyue Road

  • Lane 555, Yushui Road

  • Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

  • Lane 868, Zhoukang Road

  • Xiulong Village

  • Shen's House in Zhongjie Village

  • Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

  • Lane 1185, Boxing Road

  • Lane 81, Ziye Road

  • Lane 151, Kangshan Road

  • Lane 68, Yuheng Road

  • Sunshine Second Village

  • Lane 220, Jinyang Road

  • Huaqiangcun

  • Gujiazhai No. 98

  • Lane 333, Biyun Road

  • Dongzhong's House, Nanxincun

  • Gujiazhai, Fengxin Village

  • Lane 858, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 3288, Yanggao South Road

  • Lane 618, Huanlin West Road

  • Xi Zhongjiazhai, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 281, Yupan North Road

  • Huangjiadongzhai, Tangsi Village

  • Shanggang No. 1 Village

  • Lane 127, Lingzhao Road

  • Lane 501, Pudong Avenue

  • Lane 200, Rushan Road

  • Construction site on the north side of the intersection of Yubei Road, Kangan Road

  • 385 Yubei Road

  • Lane 621, Xuanzhong Road

  • Lane 259, Peony Road

  • Lane 51, Lvlin Road

  • Lane 477, Xinpu Road

  • Lane 3841, Jinxiu Road

  • Lane 51, Pengfei Road

  • Lane 1133, Zhangyang Road

  • Yao's House, Mihashi Village

  • 580 Pudong Avenue

  • Lane 551, Xiannan Road

  • Smallpox An Village Guard Team

  • Construction site living area at the junction of Yanglian Road and Bohua Road

  • Lane 477, Lianxi Road

  • Lane 350, Xinpu Road

  • Lane 673, Xinpu Road

  • Lane 99, East Chenchun Road

  • Lane 1086, Pujian Road

  • Lane 310, Fanghua Road

  • 343 Peony Road

  • Lane 239, Wuxing Road

  • Lane 411, Fanghua Road

  • Lane 980, Bohua Road

  • Five-star Village, Xu Family Team, Xi Family House

  • 1539 Pudong Avenue

  • Lane 1051, Jingao Road

  • Lane 1018, Bohua Road

  • Lianxi Second Village

  • Su's House in Zhongjie Village

  • Lane 370, Xiannan Road

  • 31 Kangshi Road

  • Lane 40, Yanmin Road

  • Lane 411, Changli East Road

  • 381 Guquan Road

  • Lane 60, Yanyang Road

  • Beicai Yao's House

  • Weixing Village

  • Lane 50, Lvlin Road

  • 379 Guquan Road

  • Lane 88, East Chenchun Road

  • Lane 30, Yanyang Road

  • Misashi Village Dongyin Family Circle

  • 105 Fuhang Road

  • Laoshan New Village

  • Zhao Jiashe

  • 360 Yushan Road

  • Lane 549, Yinfeng Road

  • Lane 176, Mintong Road

  • Lane 918, Yuqing Road

  • Lane 999, Yuqing Road

  • 5778 Huaxia West Road

  • Zhujiazhai, Heping Village

  • Xin Shuyuan Beiyuan

  • Lane 219, Fuyuan Road

  • Xinzhen Village

  • Lane 540, Yongning East Road

  • Waizao Village

  • Haishen Village

  • Lane 78, Gonghai Road

  • Lane 29, Lane 2368, Gongji Road

  • Wanxiang Xinyuan

  • Lane 88, Kangjin Road

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • Lane 460, Xietu Road

  • 157 Ji'an Road

  • No. 33, Lane 842, Liyuan Road

  • No. 27, Lane 306, Madang Road

  • Lane 98, Xingan Road

  • No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

  • 873 Liyuan Road

  • Lane 550, Shunchang Road

  • 580 Shunchang Road

  • 590 Shunchang Road

  • No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 40, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • Lane 235, Wuliqiao Road

  • No. 1, Lane 1109, Zhongshan South 1st Road

  • 10 Mengzi West Road

  • 14 Mengzi West Road

  • No. 1, Lane 72, Mengzi West Road

  • No. 2, Lane 316, Dapu Road

  • 875 Liyuan Road

  • 41 Anlan Road

  • Lane 477, Xinchang Road

  • No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

  • No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road

  • No. 19, Lane 460, Xietu Road

  • No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

  • Building 10, No. 200, Zhongshan South Road

  • Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road

  • No. 1, Lane 310, Daji Road

  • Lane 43, Pailou Road

  • Lane 82, Sinan Road

  • 783 South Huangpi Road

  • Lane 149, Yongnian Road

  • No. 44, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • 594 Shunchang Road

  • 740 East Fuxing Road

  • No. 871, Liyuan Road

Jing'an District:

  • Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 1011, Changzhong Road

  • Lane 321, Yuyao Road

  • Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

  • 1085 Liuying Road

  • Lane 63, Kangding East Road

  • No. 18, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • Lane 128, Pushan Road

  • No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • 836 Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road

  • No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing

  • Lane 853, North Xizang Road

  • 3 Huiwen Road

  • Lane 285, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 521, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 239, Pushan Road

  • Lane 938, Datong Road

  • Lane 917, Yuanping Road

Xuhui District:

  • Lane 1343, Longwu Road

  • Lane 2588, Longwu Road

  • Lane 2200, Xietu Road

  • Lane 1249, Tianyaoqiao South Road

  • Lane 28, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 403, Guanshengyuan Road

  • Lane 599, Damuqiao Road

  • Huicheng Village

  • Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

  • Meilong Fourth Village

  • Lane 425, Longzhou Road

  • Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

  • Kaixuan Ichimura

  • Lane 100, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

  • Lane 2, Huaji Road

  • Lane 2418, Longwu Road

  • Lane 2388, Longwu Road

  • Lane 1323, Longwu Road

  • Nagahashi Qicun

  • Lane 555, Longwu Road

  • Eleven Villages of Meilong

  • Lane 36, Binnan Road

  • Longnan Five Villages

  • Lane 30, Guilin West Street

  • Tianyao New Village

  • 130 Meilong Road

  • Lane 84, Wuyuan Road

  • Lane 10, Leshan Road

  • Lane 666, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 99, Halal Road

  • Chemical Industry Ersan Village

  • Lane 1717, Longwu Road

  • Lane 1727, Longwu Road

  • Nagahashi Four Villages

  • Lane 2373, Longhua Road

  • Lane 180, Guyi Road

  • Lane 259, Tianchuang Road

  • Tianlin Sanchun

  • Thirteen Villages of Tianlin

Changning District:

  • No. 725, Yuping South Road

  • Lane 1240, Yuyuan Road

  • 988 Loushanguan Road

  • Lane 569, Lane 106, Xinhua Road

  • Lane 350, Tianshan West Road

  • No. 628 Suining Road

  • 1615 Huashan Road

  • Lane 333, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 518, Zhaohua Road

  • Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 84, Xinhua Road

  • Lane 181, Gubei Road

  • Lane 68, Jinzhong Road

  • No. 103, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 141, Meichuan Road

  • Lane 250, Zhenjin Road

  • Lane 744, Zhennan Road

  • 1111 Zhennan Road

  • Lane 130, Hualian Road

  • Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

  • 424 Xincun Road

  • 1021 Caoyang Road

  • Dongjianghai Community, South Street

  • Lane 1388, Xincun Road

  • Lane 458, Cedar Road

  • Lane 1333, Meichuan Road

  • Yichuan Sanchun

  • Lane 358, Jinmai Road

  • Lane 199, Jingbian Road

  • Lane 51, Luyang Road

  • Lane 1087, Wuwei Road

Hongkou District:

  • No. 680 Water Circuit

  • Lane 1381, Water Circuit

  • Lane 71, Yunguang Road

  • 55 Hongwan Road

  • Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

  • Guangzhong Five Villages

  • Lane 118, Huayuan Road

  • Lane 1545, North Sichuan Road

  • Lane 786, Kuizhao Road

  • Lane 252, Tianbao West Road

Yangpu District:

  • Lane 201, Huaide Road

  • Lane 1450, Guoquan North Road

  • No. 186 Baotou Road

Baoshan District:

  • Lane 655, Chengyin Road

  • Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

  • Lane 535, Baodi Road

  • Baiyang Village

  • Sitang Five Villages

  • Lane 475, Xinhu Road

  • Qiangjia Village

  • Zhujianong Village

  • Lane 518, Shapu Road

  • Lane 3717, Hutai Road

  • Chenjiaxingcun

  • 4332 Hutai Road

Minhang District:

  • Lane 816, Baochun Road

  • Lane 817, Baochun Road

  • Lane 863, Baochun Road

  • Lane 401, Bijiang Road

  • Lane 220, Caojiatang Road

  • Cao Zhongcun

  • Lane 1467, Caobao Road

  • Lane 430, Changlin Road

  • 500 Dongchuan Road

  • 800 Dongchuan Road

  • Lane 2323, Fanghe Road

  • No. 2 Fanghe Road

  • Lane 355, Phu Quoc Road

  • Lane 789, Fuzhuo Road

  • Gonghe Village

  • Lane 1325, Gu Dai Road

  • Guangji Village

  • Lane 618, Hongjing Road

  • 1008 Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

  • 788 Hongmei South Road

  • 990 Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 480, Hongzhong Road

  • Lane 39, Huguang Road

  • Lane 3131, Humin Road

  • Huidong Village

  • Lane 100, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 121, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

  • Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

  • Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 248, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 888, Jiangliu Road

  • Lane 116, Jinyang Road

  • Lane 58, Jinggu Middle Road

  • Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 1498, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 2259, Laohumin Road

  • 486 Li'an Road

  • Lane 1111, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 155, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 988, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 2165, Lianhang Road

  • 3355 Longwu Road

  • Lane 5511, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5530, Longwu Road

  • Lane 58, Longzhou South Road

  • Lusheng Village

  • Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

  • 1501 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

  • Meilong Second Village

  • Lane 197, Minchi 1st Road

  • Lane 479, North Bottle Road

  • Lane 238, Puchi South Road

  • Lane 388, Pulian Road

  • Lane 100, Putao Road

  • Lane 69, Pujie Road

  • Lane 425, Pule Road

  • Lane 665, Pule Road

  • Lane 1818, Qixin Road

  • Lane 61, Ruili Road

  • Lane 108, Shanhua Road

  • Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 738, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 855, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 925, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 229, Shangyi Road

  • Lane 1058, Shenbin Road

  • Lane 958, Xinsong Road

  • Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 1111, Shuying Road

  • Lane 758, Shuying Road

  • Lane 185, Shujian Road

  • Lane 1100, Shuiqing Road

  • Tangkou Village

  • Tangwan Village

  • Lane 4178, Tianshan West Road

  • Lane 151, Tongle Road

  • 328 Wuhe Road

  • Xihuan Second Village

  • Lane 228, Xiangyang Road

  • 350 Xiangyang Road

  • Xinjian Village

  • Lane 1111, Xinlong Road

  • Lane 1060, Xinzhen Road

  • Xujing Village

  • Xupu Village

  • Lane 176, Yantietang Road

  • Yangjiaxiang Village

  • Lane 111, Yexiang Road

  • Lane 101, Yiwen Road

  • Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Lane 666, Yindu Road

  • Lane 1002, Yinlin Road

  • Lane 100, Yinlin Road

  • Lane 228, Yongde Road

  • Lane 700, Yongde Road

  • Lane 299, Yongsong Road

  • Lane 550, Yongyue Road

  • 255 Zhongchun Road

  • Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

  • Lane 801, Ziguang Road

Jiading District:

  • Lane 299, Anhong Road

  • Lane 388, Moyu Road

  • 3980 Chengbei Road

  • 208 Dabei Street

  • Lane 560, Gaotai Road

  • Lane 488, Hengfei Road

  • Lane 864, Loutang Road

  • Lane 626, Nanxin Road

  • Lane 688, Tacheng Road

  • 626 Jiatang Road

  • Lane 100, Wuyang Road

  • Lane 333, Haibo Road

  • Lane 58, Haichuan Road

  • Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road

  • Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

  • Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • 88 Ka Chung Road

  • Lane 800, Linxia Road

  • Lane 160, Huancheng Road

  • Lane 600, Huancheng Road

  • Lane 218, Huiyuan Road

  • Lane 801, Qiuzhu Road

  • Laozhai Village, Anting Town

  • Taoyuan Community, Jiading Town Street

  • Malutang Street, Malu Town, Malu Auto Parts City

  • Wusi Village, Hongguang Village, and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town

  • Caoan Village, Lighthouse Village, Wangjing Village, Ludu Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Xuhang Village, Xuhang Town

  • Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

Jinshan District:

  • 79 Qingquan Road

  • Jinguang Village

Songjiang District:

  • Lane 888, Laiting South Road

  • Lane 299, Yingzhen Road

  • Lane 911, Chen Chun Highway

  • 85 Yindu West Road

  • Dealer Village

  • Lane 288, Laifang Road

  • Lane 600, Laiting North Road

  • Lane 475, Miyabang Road

  • Lane 599, Chongnan Highway

  • Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway

  • 817 Shenglong Road

  • 254 Jiuting Street

  • Lane 1259, Xinnan Road

  • Changshui Village

  • Lane 1500, Xinsong Road

Qingpu District:

  • Lane 1588, Zhuguang Road

  • Lane 1355, Zhuguang Road

  • Zhaoxiang Village

  • Lane 89, Zhao Hua Road

  • Lane 42, Yucai Road

  • Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

  • Lane 1331, Xinfu Middle Road

  • Lane 6161, Waiqingsong Highway

  • Lane 555, Huateng Road

  • Lane 2103, Huqingping Highway

  • Guanglian Village

Fengxian District:

  • Lane 200, Canal Road

  • Lane 1118, Xizha Road

  • 75 Xizha Road

  • 6328 Xinfeng Road

  • Seaside Xinyi Village

  • Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Chongming District:

  • Nanhai Village

  • Siwan Village

  • Xiaoyang Village

  • Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area

  • 88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

  • Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

  • No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

  • 920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

  • Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 40 high-risk areas and 601 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

Shanghai Reports 981 Local COVID-19 Cases, 92 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 23, 2022

