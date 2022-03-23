  1. home
Citywide Lockdown Dismissed as Rumor by Shanghai Authorities

By Ned Kelly, March 23, 2022

Shanghai authorities have dismissed a rumor saying Shanghai will undergo a citywide lockdown.

The rumor was sparked after inspectors from the State Council arrived in the city, and varied from talk of the city shutting down from two to four to seven to 14 days.

Local authorities said the claim is not true, and advised residents not to circulate the rumor. There is also no need to hoard food and daily necessities, they added.

Shanghai will instead remain resolute in its dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' policy, whereby areas are designated according to their regional risk levels.

Nucleic acid test screenings are done in subdistricts and towns, blocks and residential complexes.

The goal is to timely single out close contacts of those found to be positive with the virus in a subdistrict or a town, with control measures further narrowed down to blocks and residential complexes.

If more positive cases are discovered in a block or residential complex where cases were reported previously, the residential buildings where the new cases are located will be subject to control.

