Shanghai Reports 896 Local COVID-19 Cases, 117 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 865 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, March 22.
The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.
Of the 31 local cases, 30 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 865 asymptomatic cases, 749 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 116 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
That one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:
1 in Chongming District
Those 116 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
41 in Pudong New Area
19 in Xuhui District
9 in Minhang District
8 in Songjiang District
7 in Putuo District
6 in Baoshan District
6 in Jing'an District
5 in Huangpu District
4 in Chongming District
3 in Changning District
3 in Fengxian District
2 in Jiading District
1 in Jinshan District
1 in Qingpu District
1 in Yangpu District
0 in Hongkou District
Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Chaofeng New Village, Jungang Highway
Lane 124, Miaojing Road
Lane 688, Hesha Road
Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village
Lane 2778, Pudong Avenue
Lane 288, Qianxiao Road
Lane 58, Dongbo Road
Wujiazhai, Nanxincun
Lane 780, Wulian Road
Huamu Xingchen Garden
Lane 1876, Qishan Road
Lane 5291, Yanggao North Road
Lane 569, Shangbo Road
Lane 2999, Zhangyang Road
Lane 281, Xingtai Road
Lane 811, Boshan East Road
Lane 359, Sanlin Road
Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road
Lane 333, Biyun Road
Lane 99, Yulan Road
Lane 5020, Sansan Highway
Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road
Lane 230, Meihua Road
Lane 1880, Longyang Road
Lane 758, Jufeng Road
Lane 788, Sanlin Road
Lu Lou Village
5397 Hunan Highway
Lane 333, Chuangxin West Road
Lane 200, Huaxia 2nd Road
Lane 785, Xuanzhen East Road
Lane 237, Bohua Road
Lane 686, Tingyue Road
Smallpox Nunnery
Hero Village
Huinan Village
Lane 78, Gonghai Road
518 Fasai Road
Lane 426, Pengfei Road
Lane 396, Yijiang Road
Lane 361, Yinbei Road
Lane 181, Linyi Road
Lane 150, Prosperity East Road
Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road
Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road
Lane 530, Jinqiao Road
Lane 1555, Qishan Road
Lane 385, Lijin Road
High Family House in Jianguang Village
Lane 60, Pujian Road
Lane 127, Lingzhao Road
Lane 922, Xinchuan Road
Lane 70, Minjiabang Road
Lane 685, Tingyue Road
Guangming Village
Lane 2600, Gongwei Road
Lane 69, Xinlong Road
Xinlian Jiayuan
Lane 567, Jinghai South Road
Lane 152, Pengyue Road
Lane 779, Yunhan Road
Lane 79, Gonghai Road
Lane 620, Chen Chun Road
Lane 69, Hengqiao Road
656 Caogaozhi Road
Lane 135, Liubu Road
Lane 50, Jinyu Road
825 Jinqiao Road
Lane 259, Peony Road
Lane 320, Lvlin Road
1168 Hunan Road
Construction Site No. 1756, Guozhan Road
Lane 19, Chaole Road
Cotton Farm Village
Xinde Jiayuan
Lane 1099, Lianxi Road
Donghai Farm
Lane 70, Nanmen Street
Lane 999, Bohua Road
Lane 551, Laoshan Road
Lane 199, Xiangnan Road
Gaoxing Pedestrian Street
Lane 3344, Dongfang Road
192 Xuanchun Road
Lane 309, Xiannan Road
Su Family Team in Zhongjie Village
4000 Chuansha Road
Lane 299, Yuan'er Road
Volkswagen Village
Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road
75-1 Xinya Road
Yangqiao Village
Lane 1558, Cambridge Road
Lane 100, Zhubai Road
423 Minsheng Road
Lane 971, Yixing Road
Lane 395, Changli East Road
65 Yinjun Road
Lijiazhai North Lijiazhai, Lijiazhe, Lianqin Village
201 Xuanchun Road
3977 Xiayan Road
Gujiazhai, Xinying Village
Lane 300, Miaochuan Road
Lane 333, Pengfei Road
Xuanqiao Village
Lane 31, Beicai Street
Huangpu District:
Lane 24, Yongnian Road
No. 1 Jiande Road
Lane 477, Xinchang Road
109 Yandang Road
No. 2, Lane 62, Mengzi West Road
No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road
No. 21, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 52, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 361, Manufacturing Bureau Road
468 Xietu Road
Lane 486, Xietu Road
10 Mengzi West Road
No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road
No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road
Lane 506, South Huangpi Road
873 Liyuan Road
875 Liyuan Road
218 Xinzha Road
No. 4, Lane 75, East Jianguo Road
158 Tangjiawan Road
254 Wuliqiao Road
Lane 328, East Jianguo Road
700 South Huangpi Road
No. 2, Lane 500, Zhongshan South 1st Road
41 Anlan Road
Lane 721, Luban Road
Lane 225, Tamsui Road
Lane 91, Tamsui Road
19 Taikang Road
Lane 82, Sinan Road
No. 110, Sipailou Road
Lane 937, Quxi Road
Building 2, No. 419, Fangxia Road
No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road
Jing'an District:
93 Maoming North Road
Lane 1050, Wanrong Road
828 Zhongshan North Road
Lane 239, Pushan Road
228 Pushan Road
Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road
No. 16, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
940 Zhonghua New Road
Lane 100, Haiphong Road
Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road
Lane 13, Kangding East Road
Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road
948 Wanrong Road
Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road
Lane 209, Changning Road
Lane 1025, Liuying Road
Lane 390, Pushan Road
Lane 373, Quwu Road
Lane 479, Youth Village Road
Lane 938, Datong Road
Lane 363, Jiangning Road
No. 61, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
Xuhui District:
887 Luoxiu Road
Lane 591, Longhua West Road
Lane 2888, Longwu Road
Lane 1717, Longwu Road
Dong'an 1st Village
Longnan Five Villages
Lane 1068, Laohumin Road
Nagahashi Four Villages
Lane 2418, Longwu Road
Lane 43, Kangjian Road
Lane 162, Urumqi Middle Road
Lane 67, Guiping Road
No. 440-450, Longzhou Road
Meilong Ten Villages
Rihui No. 1 Village
Huicheng Second Village
Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road
Lane 4, Leshan Branch Road
Lane 345, Xiaomuqiao Road
Lane 181, Liuzhou Road
130 Meilong Road
Lane 411, Guanshengyuan Road
Lane 565, Meilong Road
Lane 841, Laohumin Road
Lane 128, Liuzhou Road
Lane 300, Qinzhou South Road
Lane 289, Shangzhong Road
Lane 2588, Longwu Road
285 Shangzhong Road
Luo Xiusancun
Huicheng Village
Lane 303, Guilin Road
Lane 800, Longchuan North Road
Lane 350, dongan Road
Lane 1800, Kaixuan Road
Lane 1039, Laohumin Road
3rd Floor, No. 1191-1, Tianyaoqiao South Road
33 East Huazhan Road
Lane 288, Wending Road
Lane 150, Guilin East Street
Lane 99, Halal Road
Tianyao New Village
Lane 1343, Longwu Road
Lane 230, dongan Road
Lane 930, Luoxiu Road
777 Laohumin Road
Jiangnan Village
Nagahashi Hachimura
Lane 1290, Laohumin Road
Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road
Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road
Meilong Fourth Village
Longnan Six Villages
Lane 1070, Laohumin Road
Changning District:
Lane 398, Hami Road
Lane 409, Jianhe Road
Lane 299, Xuanhua Road
Lane 495, Jiangsu Road
No. 628 Suining Road
Lane 113, Xuanhua Road
Lane 1520, Huashan Road
Lane 181, Gubei Road
Lane 225, Quankou Road
Lane 728, Shuicheng Road
Lane 255, Jinzhong Road
Lane 350, Tianshan West Road
Lane 405, Zhenning Road
Lane 885, Xianxia West Road
Lane 381, Xingfu Road
Lane 980, Beizhai Road
Lane 615, Dingxi Road
Lane 88, Huichuan Road
1231 Zhongshan West Road
Lane 491, Changning Road
Putuo District:
Lane 238, Hongliu Road
Lane 500, Zhitan Road
Lane 689, Tongpu Road
Lane 26, Puxiong Road
Lane 458, Cedar Road
Lane 201, Luyang Road
Lane 392, Cedar Road
Lane 353, Jintang Road
Lane 822, Zhennan Road
Lane 300, Taopu Road
Lane 479, Wuwei East Road
Baiyu New Village
Lane 122, Wanquan Road
Lane 2525, Wuning Road
Caoyang Qicun
Lane 1332, Daduhe Road
Lane 130, Hualian Road
Lane 299, Jingbian Road
Lane 209, Zhennan Road
Lane 1817, Zhenbei Road
1021 Caoyang Road
Lane 2087, Daduhe Road
Hongkou District:
Lane 818, Water Circuit
919 Dalian Road
168 Xijiangwan Road
Lane 491, North Railway Station Road
Guangling Second Village
Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road
Lane 882, Tianbao Road
Lane 298, Wenshui East Road
Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road
Lane 407, Wusong Road
Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road
Yangpu District:
266 Jiamusi Road
Lane 32, Zhongyuan Road
Five Villages of Yanji
430 Linqing Road
Lane 588, Zhengyue Road
Yanji Six Villages
Control Jiangdong Three Villages
Lane 1160, Songhuajiang Road
Control Three Villages in Jiangxi
Baoshan District:
Second Neighborhood of Dahua Second Village
Lane 1755, Jutai Road
32 Changjiang Road
Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road
114 Luochang Road
Lane 869, Dahua Road
868 Changjiang Road
Lane 510, Hualing Road
Lane 500, Gubei East Road
Lane 699, Jinqiu Road
Lane 417, Huanzhen North Road
Lane 3511, Taihe West Road
Lane 455, Dahua Road
Lane 837, Xinhu Road
Lane 678, Taihe Road
Lane 891, Dakang Road
Lane 20, Nandong Road
Sanjiefang, Dahua Second Village
Lane 435, Hulin Road
Lane 1601, Jinqiu Road
No. 738, Shuishui West Road
Lane 2000, Tiefeng Road
Lane 358, Meixiu Road
Lane 231, Gu Chen Road
Lane 128, Shapu Road
Gaojing Second Village
Lane 558, Meixiu Road
Lane 285, Tanghou Road
Baoqi Yayuan North District
Lane 301, Dahua Road
Lane 999, Jutai Road
Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road
231 Hulin Road
Lane 245, Hulian Road
Lane 1346, Juquan Street
Lane 358, Luxiang Road
Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village
Lane 245, Shaoshan Road
Lane 475, Xinhu Road
Lane 268, Shuishui West Road
Sitang Five Villages
Lane 285, Xinhu Road
Lane 1160, Changjiang West Road
Lane 399, Zhenda Road
Minhang District:
Lane 816, Baochun Road
Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road
Lane 660, Cangyuan Road
Cao Xingcun
Lane 1580, Chunshen Road
Lane 1717, Chunshen Road
Lane 2458, Chunshen Road
800 Dongchuan Road
Dongfeng Village
No. 2 Fanghe Road
Lane 1555, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1728, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road
Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road
788 Hongmei South Road
Lane 39, Huguang Road
No. 165, Jizhai South Road
Lane 150, Jianchuan Road
Lane 198, Jianchuan Road
Lane 50, Jianchuan Road
Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory
Lane 888, Jiangliu Road
Lane 100, Jiangwei Road
Lane 301, Lanping Road
Lane 1351, Laohumin Road
Lane 155, Lianhua South Road
Lane 431, Lianhua South Road
4221 Longwu Road
Lane 5511, Longwu Road
Lane 111, Luojin Road
Lane 888, Luojin Road
Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road
Meilong Second Village
Lane 568, Puxing Highway
Lane 425, Pule Road
Lane 88, Qunying Road
Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 958, Xinsong Road
Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road
Lane 1924, Xinzhu Road
Lane 77, Shujian Road
Xupu Village
Lane 79, Yiwen Road
Lane 2200, Yinchun Road
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Lane 3151, Yindu Road
Lane 666, Yindu Road
Yutang Village
Lane 515, Zhenxi Road
Lane 6689, Zhongchun Road
No. 12 Zhuxing Road
Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road
Jiading District:
Lane 208, Kangnian Road
No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 98, Hailan Road
Lane 760, Loutang Road
Lane 255, Anli Road
Lane 66, Anyan Road
Wu Sheng Villa
Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town
3980 Chengbei Road
Lane 1322, Huishan Road
Lane 1333, Huishan Road
Lane 140, Middle Street
Lane 658, Loutang Road
Lane 626, Loutang Road
Lane 170, Nanxin Road
Lane 254, Dabei Street
Lane 626, Nanxin Road
44 Xiaodong Street
Lane 307, Nanxin Road
280 Jinsha Road
45 Wentong Road
Lane 89, Aite Road
Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway
Lane 1000, Haibo Road
Lane 333, Haibo Road
Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road
Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 742, Jingyuan Road
Lane 98, Linxia Road
Lane 100, Wuyang Road
Lane 201, Zhangye Road
388 Chenjiashan Road
No. 1 Chengbei Road
2948 Bao'an Road
Lane 386, Chengze Road
Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway
Lane 350, Yecheng East Road
Construction Site opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road
Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road and Deli Road
Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road
Lane 560, Baoxiang Road
3000 Chengliu Middle Road
Lane 7222, Jiasong North Road
1777 Cao'an Road
Taoyuan New Village, Jiading Town Street
Liyuan Second Village
Hedong Community, Jiangqiao Town
Hongguang Village
Build a Village
Wusi Village
Spark Village
Caoan Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Wangjing Village
Yuhua Village
Gambai Village, Waigang Town
Xintan Village, Xuhang Town
Jinshan District:
Jinguang Village
Lane 798, Zhong'an Street
Lane 2208, Longxuan Road
Lane 1811, Xuefu Road
Lane 515, Haisheng Road
Lane 2039, Longhao Road
Petrified Fourth Village
Lane 436, Jinlong New Street
79 Qingquan Road
Lane 680, Fengwan Road
Songjiang District:
Dealer Village
Lane 600, Guangfulin Road
Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway
Lane 240, Huting Road
Lane 350, Xinnan Street
1379 Xinsong Road
Lane 1600, Laiting South Road
Lane 288, Laifang Road
215 Shengang Road
Lane 951, Chen Chun Highway
Lane 1259, Xinnan Road
591 Xuejiaqiao Road
Lane 350, Jiudu Road
77 Mingzhong Road
Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road
Huiqiao Village
Lane 656, Gulou Highway
468 New North Street
Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road
Lane 1288, Xinsong Road
Lane 555, Yuetai Road
133 Tongli Road
Qingpu District:
Chengdong New Village
Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road
Mars Village
Xinlian Village
No. 100, Baiqiujiang Road
Fengxian District:
Wufang Village
Lane 5888, Haima Road
Lane 200, Canal Road
Lane 66, Juting Road
Lane 366, Wanghe Road
75 Xizha Road
Wuzhai Village
Lane 1358, Xizha Highway
Erqiao Village
Lane 50, Sixin Street
Lighthouse Village
Caijiaqiao Village
Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road
Chongming District:
Eight Orangutans Village
Nanhai Village
Siwan Village
Jiangnan Avenue
There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:
Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area
88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area
Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District
Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District
No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District
920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area
Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District
9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District
Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District
1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District
1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.
Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.
In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
At the time of publication, China has identified 33 high-risk areas and 534 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:
