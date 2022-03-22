  1. home
Shanghai Reports 896 Local COVID-19 Cases, 117 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 22, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 865 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, March 22.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 31 local cases, 30 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 865 asymptomatic cases, 749 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 116 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:

  • 1 in Chongming District

Those 116 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 41 in Pudong New Area

  • 19 in Xuhui District

  • 9 in Minhang District

  • 8 in Songjiang District

  • 7 in Putuo District

  • 6 in Baoshan District

  • 6 in Jing'an District

  • 5 in Huangpu District

  • 4 in Chongming District

  • 3 in Changning District

  • 3 in Fengxian District

  • 2 in Jiading District

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Chaofeng New Village, Jungang Highway

  • Lane 124, Miaojing Road

  • Lane 688, Hesha Road

  • Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

  • Lane 2778, Pudong Avenue

  • Lane 288, Qianxiao Road

  • Lane 58, Dongbo Road

  • Wujiazhai, Nanxincun

  • Lane 780, Wulian Road

  • Huamu Xingchen Garden

  • Lane 1876, Qishan Road

  • Lane 5291, Yanggao North Road

  • Lane 569, Shangbo Road

  • Lane 2999, Zhangyang Road

  • Lane 281, Xingtai Road

  • Lane 811, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 359, Sanlin Road

  • Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road

  • Lane 333, Biyun Road

  • Lane 99, Yulan Road

  • Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

  • Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

  • Lane 230, Meihua Road

  • Lane 1880, Longyang Road

  • Lane 758, Jufeng Road

  • Lane 788, Sanlin Road

  • Lu Lou Village

  • 5397 Hunan Highway

  • Lane 333, Chuangxin West Road

  • Lane 200, Huaxia 2nd Road

  • Lane 785, Xuanzhen East Road

  • Lane 237, Bohua Road

  • Lane 686, Tingyue Road

  • Smallpox Nunnery

  • Hero Village

  • Huinan Village

  • Lane 78, Gonghai Road

  • 518 Fasai Road

  • Lane 426, Pengfei Road

  • Lane 396, Yijiang Road

  • Lane 361, Yinbei Road

  • Lane 181, Linyi Road

  • Lane 150, Prosperity East Road

  • Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road

  • Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

  • Lane 530, Jinqiao Road

  • Lane 1555, Qishan Road

  • Lane 385, Lijin Road

  • High Family House in Jianguang Village

  • Lane 60, Pujian Road

  • Lane 127, Lingzhao Road

  • Lane 922, Xinchuan Road

  • Lane 70, Minjiabang Road

  • Lane 685, Tingyue Road

  • Guangming Village

  • Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

  • Lane 69, Xinlong Road

  • Xinlian Jiayuan

  • Lane 567, Jinghai South Road

  • Lane 152, Pengyue Road

  • Lane 779, Yunhan Road

  • Lane 79, Gonghai Road

  • Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

  • Lane 69, Hengqiao Road

  • 656 Caogaozhi Road

  • Lane 135, Liubu Road

  • Lane 50, Jinyu Road

  • 825 Jinqiao Road

  • Lane 259, Peony Road

  • Lane 320, Lvlin Road

  • 1168 Hunan Road

  • Construction Site No. 1756, Guozhan Road

  • Lane 19, Chaole Road

  • Cotton Farm Village

  • Xinde Jiayuan

  • Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

  • Donghai Farm

  • Lane 70, Nanmen Street

  • Lane 999, Bohua Road

  • Lane 551, Laoshan Road

  • Lane 199, Xiangnan Road

  • Gaoxing Pedestrian Street

  • Lane 3344, Dongfang Road

  • 192 Xuanchun Road

  • Lane 309, Xiannan Road

  • Su Family Team in Zhongjie Village

  • 4000 Chuansha Road

  • Lane 299, Yuan'er Road

  • Volkswagen Village

  • Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road

  • 75-1 Xinya Road

  • Yangqiao Village

  • Lane 1558, Cambridge Road

  • Lane 100, Zhubai Road

  • 423 Minsheng Road

  • Lane 971, Yixing Road

  • Lane 395, Changli East Road

  • 65 Yinjun Road

  • Lijiazhai North Lijiazhai, Lijiazhe, Lianqin Village

  • 201 Xuanchun Road

  • 3977 Xiayan Road

  • Gujiazhai, Xinying Village

  • Lane 300, Miaochuan Road

  • Lane 333, Pengfei Road

  • Xuanqiao Village

  • Lane 31, Beicai Street

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 24, Yongnian Road

  • No. 1 Jiande Road

  • Lane 477, Xinchang Road

  • 109 Yandang Road

  • No. 2, Lane 62, Mengzi West Road

  • No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

  • No. 21, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 52, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 361, Manufacturing Bureau Road

  • 468 Xietu Road

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • 10 Mengzi West Road

  • No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road

  • No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

  • Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

  • 873 Liyuan Road

  • 875 Liyuan Road

  • 218 Xinzha Road

  • No. 4, Lane 75, East Jianguo Road

  • 158 Tangjiawan Road

  • 254 Wuliqiao Road

  • Lane 328, East Jianguo Road

  • 700 South Huangpi Road

  • No. 2, Lane 500, Zhongshan South 1st Road

  • 41 Anlan Road

  • Lane 721, Luban Road

  • Lane 225, Tamsui Road

  • Lane 91, Tamsui Road

  • 19 Taikang Road

  • Lane 82, Sinan Road

  • No. 110, Sipailou Road

  • Lane 937, Quxi Road

  • Building 2, No. 419, Fangxia Road

  • No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

Jing'an District:

  • 93 Maoming North Road

  • Lane 1050, Wanrong Road

  • 828 Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 239, Pushan Road

  • 228 Pushan Road

  • Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road

  • No. 16, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • 940 Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 100, Haiphong Road

  • Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road

  • Lane 13, Kangding East Road

  • Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road

  • 948 Wanrong Road

  • Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 209, Changning Road

  • Lane 1025, Liuying Road

  • Lane 390, Pushan Road

  • Lane 373, Quwu Road

  • Lane 479, Youth Village Road

  • Lane 938, Datong Road

  • Lane 363, Jiangning Road

  • No. 61, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Xuhui District:

  • 887 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 591, Longhua West Road

  • Lane 2888, Longwu Road

  • Lane 1717, Longwu Road

  • Dong'an 1st Village

  • Longnan Five Villages

  • Lane 1068, Laohumin Road

  • Nagahashi Four Villages

  • Lane 2418, Longwu Road

  • Lane 43, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 162, Urumqi Middle Road

  • Lane 67, Guiping Road

  • No. 440-450, Longzhou Road

  • Meilong Ten Villages

  • Rihui No. 1 Village

  • Huicheng Second Village

  • Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road

  • Lane 4, Leshan Branch Road

  • Lane 345, Xiaomuqiao Road

  • Lane 181, Liuzhou Road

  • 130 Meilong Road

  • Lane 411, Guanshengyuan Road

  • Lane 565, Meilong Road

  • Lane 841, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 128, Liuzhou Road

  • Lane 300, Qinzhou South Road

  • Lane 289, Shangzhong Road

  • Lane 2588, Longwu Road

  • 285 Shangzhong Road

  • Luo Xiusancun

  • Huicheng Village

  • Lane 303, Guilin Road

  • Lane 800, Longchuan North Road

  • Lane 350, dongan Road

  • Lane 1800, Kaixuan Road

  • Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

  • 3rd Floor, No. 1191-1, Tianyaoqiao South Road

  • 33 East Huazhan Road

  • Lane 288, Wending Road

  • Lane 150, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 99, Halal Road

  • Tianyao New Village

  • Lane 1343, Longwu Road

  • Lane 230, dongan Road

  • Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

  • 777 Laohumin Road

  • Jiangnan Village

  • Nagahashi Hachimura

  • Lane 1290, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road

  • Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

  • Meilong Fourth Village

  • Longnan Six Villages

  • Lane 1070, Laohumin Road

Changning District:

  • Lane 398, Hami Road

  • Lane 409, Jianhe Road

  • Lane 299, Xuanhua Road

  • Lane 495, Jiangsu Road

  • No. 628 Suining Road

  • Lane 113, Xuanhua Road

  • Lane 1520, Huashan Road

  • Lane 181, Gubei Road

  • Lane 225, Quankou Road

  • Lane 728, Shuicheng Road

  • Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

  • Lane 350, Tianshan West Road

  • Lane 405, Zhenning Road

  • Lane 885, Xianxia West Road

  • Lane 381, Xingfu Road

  • Lane 980, Beizhai Road

  • Lane 615, Dingxi Road

  • Lane 88, Huichuan Road

  • 1231 Zhongshan West Road

  • Lane 491, Changning Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 238, Hongliu Road

  • Lane 500, Zhitan Road

  • Lane 689, Tongpu Road

  • Lane 26, Puxiong Road

  • Lane 458, Cedar Road

  • Lane 201, Luyang Road

  • Lane 392, Cedar Road

  • Lane 353, Jintang Road

  • Lane 822, Zhennan Road

  • Lane 300, Taopu Road

  • Lane 479, Wuwei East Road

  • Baiyu New Village

  • Lane 122, Wanquan Road

  • Lane 2525, Wuning Road

  • Caoyang Qicun

  • Lane 1332, Daduhe Road

  • Lane 130, Hualian Road

  • Lane 299, Jingbian Road

  • Lane 209, Zhennan Road

  • Lane 1817, Zhenbei Road

  • 1021 Caoyang Road

  • Lane 2087, Daduhe Road

Hongkou District:

  • Lane 818, Water Circuit

  • 919 Dalian Road

  • 168 Xijiangwan Road

  • Lane 491, North Railway Station Road

  • Guangling Second Village

  • Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

  • Lane 882, Tianbao Road

  • Lane 298, Wenshui East Road

  • Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road

  • Lane 407, Wusong Road

  • Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road

Yangpu District:

  • 266 Jiamusi Road

  • Lane 32, Zhongyuan Road

  • Five Villages of Yanji

  • 430 Linqing Road

  • Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

  • Yanji Six Villages

  • Control Jiangdong Three Villages

  • Lane 1160, Songhuajiang Road

  • Control Three Villages in Jiangxi

Baoshan District:

  • Second Neighborhood of Dahua Second Village

  • Lane 1755, Jutai Road

  • 32 Changjiang Road

  • Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road

  • 114 Luochang Road

  • Lane 869, Dahua Road

  • 868 Changjiang Road

  • Lane 510, Hualing Road

  • Lane 500, Gubei East Road

  • Lane 699, Jinqiu Road

  • Lane 417, Huanzhen North Road

  • Lane 3511, Taihe West Road

  • Lane 455, Dahua Road

  • Lane 837, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 678, Taihe Road

  • Lane 891, Dakang Road

  • Lane 20, Nandong Road

  • Sanjiefang, Dahua Second Village

  • Lane 435, Hulin Road

  • Lane 1601, Jinqiu Road

  • No. 738, Shuishui West Road

  • Lane 2000, Tiefeng Road

  • Lane 358, Meixiu Road

  • Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

  • Lane 128, Shapu Road

  • Gaojing Second Village

  • Lane 558, Meixiu Road

  • Lane 285, Tanghou Road

  • Baoqi Yayuan North District

  • Lane 301, Dahua Road

  • Lane 999, Jutai Road

  • Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road

  • 231 Hulin Road

  • Lane 245, Hulian Road

  • Lane 1346, Juquan Street

  • Lane 358, Luxiang Road

  • Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village

  • Lane 245, Shaoshan Road

  • Lane 475, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 268, Shuishui West Road

  • Sitang Five Villages

  • Lane 285, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 1160, Changjiang West Road

  • Lane 399, Zhenda Road

Minhang District:

  • Lane 816, Baochun Road

  • Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

  • Lane 660, Cangyuan Road

  • Cao Xingcun

  • Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 2458, Chunshen Road

  • 800 Dongchuan Road

  • Dongfeng Village

  • No. 2 Fanghe Road

  • Lane 1555, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1728, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

  • 788 Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 39, Huguang Road

  • No. 165, Jizhai South Road

  • Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 50, Jianchuan Road

  • Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

  • Lane 888, Jiangliu Road

  • Lane 100, Jiangwei Road

  • Lane 301, Lanping Road

  • Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 155, Lianhua South Road

  • Lane 431, Lianhua South Road

  • 4221 Longwu Road

  • Lane 5511, Longwu Road

  • Lane 111, Luojin Road

  • Lane 888, Luojin Road

  • Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

  • Meilong Second Village

  • Lane 568, Puxing Highway

  • Lane 425, Pule Road

  • Lane 88, Qunying Road

  • Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 958, Xinsong Road

  • Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 1924, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 77, Shujian Road

  • Xupu Village

  • Lane 79, Yiwen Road

  • Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Lane 3151, Yindu Road

  • Lane 666, Yindu Road

  • Yutang Village

  • Lane 515, Zhenxi Road

  • Lane 6689, Zhongchun Road

  • No. 12 Zhuxing Road

  • Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

Jiading District:

  • Lane 208, Kangnian Road

  • No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 98, Hailan Road

  • Lane 760, Loutang Road

  • Lane 255, Anli Road

  • Lane 66, Anyan Road

  • Wu Sheng Villa

  • Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

  • 3980 Chengbei Road

  • Lane 1322, Huishan Road

  • Lane 1333, Huishan Road

  • Lane 140, Middle Street

  • Lane 658, Loutang Road

  • Lane 626, Loutang Road

  • Lane 170, Nanxin Road

  • Lane 254, Dabei Street

  • Lane 626, Nanxin Road

  • 44 Xiaodong Street

  • Lane 307, Nanxin Road

  • 280 Jinsha Road

  • 45 Wentong Road

  • Lane 89, Aite Road

  • Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway

  • Lane 1000, Haibo Road

  • Lane 333, Haibo Road

  • Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

  • Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

  • Lane 98, Linxia Road

  • Lane 100, Wuyang Road

  • Lane 201, Zhangye Road

  • 388 Chenjiashan Road

  • No. 1 Chengbei Road

  • 2948 Bao'an Road

  • Lane 386, Chengze Road

  • Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway

  • Lane 350, Yecheng East Road

  • Construction Site opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road

  • Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road and Deli Road

  • Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road

  • Lane 560, Baoxiang Road

  • 3000 Chengliu Middle Road

  • Lane 7222, Jiasong North Road

  • 1777 Cao'an Road

  • Taoyuan New Village, Jiading Town Street

  • Liyuan Second Village

  • Hedong Community, Jiangqiao Town

  • Hongguang Village

  • Build a Village

  • Wusi Village

  • Spark Village

  • Caoan Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Wangjing Village

  • Yuhua Village

  • Gambai Village, Waigang Town

  • Xintan Village, Xuhang Town

Jinshan District:

  • Jinguang Village

  • Lane 798, Zhong'an Street

  • Lane 2208, Longxuan Road

  • Lane 1811, Xuefu Road

  • Lane 515, Haisheng Road

  • Lane 2039, Longhao Road

  • Petrified Fourth Village

  • Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

  • 79 Qingquan Road

  • Lane 680, Fengwan Road

Songjiang District:

  • Dealer Village

  • Lane 600, Guangfulin Road

  • Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway

  • Lane 240, Huting Road

  • Lane 350, Xinnan Street

  • 1379 Xinsong Road

  • Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

  • Lane 288, Laifang Road

  • 215 Shengang Road

  • Lane 951, Chen Chun Highway

  • Lane 1259, Xinnan Road

  • 591 Xuejiaqiao Road

  • Lane 350, Jiudu Road

  • 77 Mingzhong Road

  • Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road

  • Huiqiao Village

  • Lane 656, Gulou Highway

  • 468 New North Street

  • Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

  • Lane 1288, Xinsong Road

  • Lane 555, Yuetai Road

  • 133 Tongli Road

Qingpu District:

  • Chengdong New Village

  • Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road

  • Mars Village

  • Xinlian Village

  • No. 100, Baiqiujiang Road

Fengxian District:

  • Wufang Village

  • Lane 5888, Haima Road

  • Lane 200, Canal Road

  • Lane 66, Juting Road

  • Lane 366, Wanghe Road

  • 75 Xizha Road

  • Wuzhai Village

  • Lane 1358, Xizha Highway

  • Erqiao Village

  • Lane 50, Sixin Street

  • Lighthouse Village

  • Caijiaqiao Village

  • Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Chongming District:

  • Eight Orangutans Village

  • Nanhai Village

  • Siwan Village

  • Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area

  • 88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

  • Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

  • No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

  • 920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

  • Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 33 high-risk areas and 534 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

