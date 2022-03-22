Shanghai Reports 896 Local COVID-19 Cases, 117 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 865 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, March 22.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 31 local cases, 30 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while one tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 865 asymptomatic cases, 749 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 116 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That one previously unquarantined local case was in the following area:

1 in Chongming District

Those 116 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

41 in Pudong New Area

19 in Xuhui District

9 in Minhang District

8 in Songjiang District

7 in Putuo District

6 in Baoshan District

6 in Jing'an District

5 in Huangpu District

4 in Chongming District

3 in Changning District

3 in Fengxian District

2 in Jiading District

1 in Jinshan District

1 in Qingpu District

1 in Yangpu District

0 in Hongkou District



Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Chaofeng New Village, Jungang Highway

Lane 124, Miaojing Road

Lane 688, Hesha Road

Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

Lane 2778, Pudong Avenue

Lane 288, Qianxiao Road

Lane 58, Dongbo Road

Wujiazhai, Nanxincun

Lane 780, Wulian Road

Huamu Xingchen Garden

Lane 1876, Qishan Road

Lane 5291, Yanggao North Road

Lane 569, Shangbo Road

Lane 2999, Zhangyang Road

Lane 281, Xingtai Road

Lane 811, Boshan East Road

Lane 359, Sanlin Road

Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road

Lane 333, Biyun Road

Lane 99, Yulan Road

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

Lane 230, Meihua Road

Lane 1880, Longyang Road

Lane 758, Jufeng Road

Lane 788, Sanlin Road

Lu Lou Village

5397 Hunan Highway

Lane 333, Chuangxin West Road

Lane 200, Huaxia 2nd Road

Lane 785, Xuanzhen East Road

Lane 237, Bohua Road

Lane 686, Tingyue Road

Smallpox Nunnery

Hero Village

Huinan Village

Lane 78, Gonghai Road

518 Fasai Road

Lane 426, Pengfei Road

Lane 396, Yijiang Road

Lane 361, Yinbei Road

Lane 181, Linyi Road

Lane 150, Prosperity East Road

Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road

Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

Lane 530, Jinqiao Road

Lane 1555, Qishan Road

Lane 385, Lijin Road

High Family House in Jianguang Village

Lane 60, Pujian Road

Lane 127, Lingzhao Road

Lane 922, Xinchuan Road

Lane 70, Minjiabang Road

Lane 685, Tingyue Road

Guangming Village

Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

Lane 69, Xinlong Road

Xinlian Jiayuan

Lane 567, Jinghai South Road

Lane 152, Pengyue Road

Lane 779, Yunhan Road

Lane 79, Gonghai Road

Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

Lane 69, Hengqiao Road

656 Caogaozhi Road

Lane 135, Liubu Road

Lane 50, Jinyu Road

825 Jinqiao Road

Lane 259, Peony Road

Lane 320, Lvlin Road

1168 Hunan Road

Construction Site No. 1756, Guozhan Road

Lane 19, Chaole Road

Cotton Farm Village

Xinde Jiayuan

Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

Donghai Farm

Lane 70, Nanmen Street

Lane 999, Bohua Road

Lane 551, Laoshan Road

Lane 199, Xiangnan Road

Gaoxing Pedestrian Street

Lane 3344, Dongfang Road

192 Xuanchun Road

Lane 309, Xiannan Road

Su Family Team in Zhongjie Village

4000 Chuansha Road

Lane 299, Yuan'er Road

Volkswagen Village

Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road

75-1 Xinya Road

Yangqiao Village

Lane 1558, Cambridge Road

Lane 100, Zhubai Road

423 Minsheng Road

Lane 971, Yixing Road

Lane 395, Changli East Road

65 Yinjun Road

Lijiazhai North Lijiazhai, Lijiazhe, Lianqin Village

201 Xuanchun Road

3977 Xiayan Road

Gujiazhai, Xinying Village

Lane 300, Miaochuan Road

Lane 333, Pengfei Road

Xuanqiao Village

Lane 31, Beicai Street

Huangpu District:



Lane 24, Yongnian Road

No. 1 Jiande Road

Lane 477, Xinchang Road

109 Yandang Road

No. 2, Lane 62, Mengzi West Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

No. 21, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 52, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 361, Manufacturing Bureau Road

468 Xietu Road

Lane 486, Xietu Road

10 Mengzi West Road

No. 1, Lane 1, Bureau Gate Road

No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

873 Liyuan Road

875 Liyuan Road

218 Xinzha Road

No. 4, Lane 75, East Jianguo Road

158 Tangjiawan Road

254 Wuliqiao Road

Lane 328, East Jianguo Road

700 South Huangpi Road

No. 2, Lane 500, Zhongshan South 1st Road

41 Anlan Road

Lane 721, Luban Road

Lane 225, Tamsui Road

Lane 91, Tamsui Road

19 Taikang Road

Lane 82, Sinan Road

No. 110, Sipailou Road

Lane 937, Quxi Road

Building 2, No. 419, Fangxia Road

No. 11, Lane 410, Ruijin 2nd Road

Jing'an District:

93 Maoming North Road

Lane 1050, Wanrong Road

828 Zhongshan North Road

Lane 239, Pushan Road

228 Pushan Road

Lane 393, Zhijiang West Road

No. 16, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

940 Zhonghua New Road

Lane 100, Haiphong Road

Lane 593, Zhijiang West Road

Lane 13, Kangding East Road

Lane 466, Jiangyang South Road

948 Wanrong Road

Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 209, Changning Road

Lane 1025, Liuying Road

Lane 390, Pushan Road

Lane 373, Quwu Road

Lane 479, Youth Village Road

Lane 938, Datong Road

Lane 363, Jiangning Road

No. 61, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

Xuhui District:

887 Luoxiu Road

Lane 591, Longhua West Road

Lane 2888, Longwu Road

Lane 1717, Longwu Road

Dong'an 1st Village

Longnan Five Villages

Lane 1068, Laohumin Road

Nagahashi Four Villages

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

Lane 43, Kangjian Road

Lane 162, Urumqi Middle Road

Lane 67, Guiping Road

No. 440-450, Longzhou Road

Meilong Ten Villages

Rihui No. 1 Village

Huicheng Second Village

Lane 381, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 4, Leshan Branch Road

Lane 345, Xiaomuqiao Road

Lane 181, Liuzhou Road

130 Meilong Road

Lane 411, Guanshengyuan Road

Lane 565, Meilong Road

Lane 841, Laohumin Road

Lane 128, Liuzhou Road

Lane 300, Qinzhou South Road

Lane 289, Shangzhong Road

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

285 Shangzhong Road

Luo Xiusancun

Huicheng Village

Lane 303, Guilin Road

Lane 800, Longchuan North Road

Lane 350, dongan Road

Lane 1800, Kaixuan Road

Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

3rd Floor, No. 1191-1, Tianyaoqiao South Road

33 East Huazhan Road

Lane 288, Wending Road

Lane 150, Guilin East Street

Lane 99, Halal Road

Tianyao New Village

Lane 1343, Longwu Road

Lane 230, dongan Road

Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

777 Laohumin Road

Jiangnan Village

Nagahashi Hachimura

Lane 1290, Laohumin Road

Lane 230, Guanshengyuan Road

Lane 8, Qinzhou South Road

Meilong Fourth Village

Longnan Six Villages

Lane 1070, Laohumin Road

Changning District:



Lane 398, Hami Road

Lane 409, Jianhe Road

Lane 299, Xuanhua Road

Lane 495, Jiangsu Road

No. 628 Suining Road

Lane 113, Xuanhua Road

Lane 1520, Huashan Road

Lane 181, Gubei Road

Lane 225, Quankou Road

Lane 728, Shuicheng Road

Lane 255, Jinzhong Road

Lane 350, Tianshan West Road

Lane 405, Zhenning Road

Lane 885, Xianxia West Road

Lane 381, Xingfu Road

Lane 980, Beizhai Road

Lane 615, Dingxi Road

Lane 88, Huichuan Road

1231 Zhongshan West Road

Lane 491, Changning Road

Putuo District:



Lane 238, Hongliu Road



Lane 500, Zhitan Road

Lane 689, Tongpu Road

Lane 26, Puxiong Road

Lane 458, Cedar Road

Lane 201, Luyang Road

Lane 392, Cedar Road

Lane 353, Jintang Road

Lane 822, Zhennan Road

Lane 300, Taopu Road

Lane 479, Wuwei East Road

Baiyu New Village

Lane 122, Wanquan Road

Lane 2525, Wuning Road

Caoyang Qicun

Lane 1332, Daduhe Road

Lane 130, Hualian Road

Lane 299, Jingbian Road

Lane 209, Zhennan Road

Lane 1817, Zhenbei Road

1021 Caoyang Road

Lane 2087, Daduhe Road

Hongkou District:

Lane 818, Water Circuit

919 Dalian Road

168 Xijiangwan Road

Lane 491, North Railway Station Road

Guangling Second Village

Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

Lane 882, Tianbao Road

Lane 298, Wenshui East Road

Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road

Lane 407, Wusong Road

Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road

Yangpu District:



266 Jiamusi Road

Lane 32, Zhongyuan Road

Five Villages of Yanji

430 Linqing Road

Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

Yanji Six Villages

Control Jiangdong Three Villages

Lane 1160, Songhuajiang Road

Control Three Villages in Jiangxi

Baoshan District:



Second Neighborhood of Dahua Second Village

Lane 1755, Jutai Road

32 Changjiang Road

Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road

114 Luochang Road

Lane 869, Dahua Road

868 Changjiang Road

Lane 510, Hualing Road

Lane 500, Gubei East Road

Lane 699, Jinqiu Road

Lane 417, Huanzhen North Road

Lane 3511, Taihe West Road

Lane 455, Dahua Road

Lane 837, Xinhu Road

Lane 678, Taihe Road

Lane 891, Dakang Road

Lane 20, Nandong Road

Sanjiefang, Dahua Second Village

Lane 435, Hulin Road

Lane 1601, Jinqiu Road

No. 738, Shuishui West Road

Lane 2000, Tiefeng Road

Lane 358, Meixiu Road

Lane 231, Gu Chen Road

Lane 128, Shapu Road

Gaojing Second Village

Lane 558, Meixiu Road

Lane 285, Tanghou Road

Baoqi Yayuan North District

Lane 301, Dahua Road

Lane 999, Jutai Road

Lane 55, Fulian 2nd Road

231 Hulin Road

Lane 245, Hulian Road

Lane 1346, Juquan Street

Lane 358, Luxiang Road

Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village

Lane 245, Shaoshan Road

Lane 475, Xinhu Road

Lane 268, Shuishui West Road

Sitang Five Villages

Lane 285, Xinhu Road

Lane 1160, Changjiang West Road

Lane 399, Zhenda Road

Minhang District:



Lane 816, Baochun Road

Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

Lane 660, Cangyuan Road

Cao Xingcun

Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

Lane 1717, Chunshen Road

Lane 2458, Chunshen Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Dongfeng Village

No. 2 Fanghe Road

Lane 1555, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1728, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1770, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1781, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2555, Hongmei South Road

788 Hongmei South Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

No. 165, Jizhai South Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Lane 50, Jianchuan Road

Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

Lane 888, Jiangliu Road

Lane 100, Jiangwei Road

Lane 301, Lanping Road

Lane 1351, Laohumin Road

Lane 155, Lianhua South Road

Lane 431, Lianhua South Road

4221 Longwu Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 111, Luojin Road

Lane 888, Luojin Road

Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

Meilong Second Village

Lane 568, Puxing Highway

Lane 425, Pule Road

Lane 88, Qunying Road

Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 958, Xinsong Road

Lane 1760, Xinzhu Road

Lane 1924, Xinzhu Road

Lane 77, Shujian Road

Xupu Village

Lane 79, Yiwen Road

Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 3151, Yindu Road

Lane 666, Yindu Road

Yutang Village

Lane 515, Zhenxi Road

Lane 6689, Zhongchun Road

No. 12 Zhuxing Road

Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

Jiading District:

Lane 208, Kangnian Road

No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 98, Hailan Road

Lane 760, Loutang Road

Lane 255, Anli Road

Lane 66, Anyan Road

Wu Sheng Villa

Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

3980 Chengbei Road

Lane 1322, Huishan Road

Lane 1333, Huishan Road

Lane 140, Middle Street

Lane 658, Loutang Road

Lane 626, Loutang Road

Lane 170, Nanxin Road

Lane 254, Dabei Street

Lane 626, Nanxin Road

44 Xiaodong Street

Lane 307, Nanxin Road

280 Jinsha Road

45 Wentong Road

Lane 89, Aite Road

Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway

Lane 1000, Haibo Road

Lane 333, Haibo Road

Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

Lane 98, Linxia Road

Lane 100, Wuyang Road

Lane 201, Zhangye Road

388 Chenjiashan Road

No. 1 Chengbei Road

2948 Bao'an Road

Lane 386, Chengze Road

Lane 668, Jiaxin Highway

Lane 350, Yecheng East Road

Construction Site opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road

Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road and Deli Road

Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road

Lane 560, Baoxiang Road

3000 Chengliu Middle Road

Lane 7222, Jiasong North Road

1777 Cao'an Road

Taoyuan New Village, Jiading Town Street

Liyuan Second Village

Hedong Community, Jiangqiao Town

Hongguang Village

Build a Village

Wusi Village

Spark Village

Caoan Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Wangjing Village

Yuhua Village

Gambai Village, Waigang Town

Xintan Village, Xuhang Town

Jinshan District:

Jinguang Village

Lane 798, Zhong'an Street

Lane 2208, Longxuan Road

Lane 1811, Xuefu Road

Lane 515, Haisheng Road

Lane 2039, Longhao Road

Petrified Fourth Village

Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

79 Qingquan Road

Lane 680, Fengwan Road

Songjiang District:



Dealer Village

Lane 600, Guangfulin Road

Lane 555, Chen Chun Highway

Lane 240, Huting Road

Lane 350, Xinnan Street

1379 Xinsong Road

Lane 1600, Laiting South Road

Lane 288, Laifang Road

215 Shengang Road

Lane 951, Chen Chun Highway

Lane 1259, Xinnan Road

591 Xuejiaqiao Road

Lane 350, Jiudu Road

77 Mingzhong Road

Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road

Huiqiao Village

Lane 656, Gulou Highway

468 New North Street

Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

Lane 1288, Xinsong Road

Lane 555, Yuetai Road

133 Tongli Road

Qingpu District:



Chengdong New Village

Lane 4709, Yinggang East Road

Mars Village

Xinlian Village

No. 100, Baiqiujiang Road

Fengxian District:



Wufang Village

Lane 5888, Haima Road

Lane 200, Canal Road

Lane 66, Juting Road

Lane 366, Wanghe Road

75 Xizha Road

Wuzhai Village

Lane 1358, Xizha Highway

Erqiao Village

Lane 50, Sixin Street

Lighthouse Village

Caijiaqiao Village

Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Chongming District:

Eight Orangutans Village

Nanhai Village

Siwan Village

Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

Fengqiao South Residence, Lianqin Village, Beicai Town, Pudong New Area

88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]