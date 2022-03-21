  1. home
Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 21, 2022

A number of primary and middle schools in Beijing’s Dongcheng district have closed due to the latest outbreak of COVID-19. 

Students at the schools affected will study via online classes until further notice. 

It was announced on March 20 at the 295th press conference on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control by the Beijing Information Office that a number of primary school students in Dongcheng tested positive for COVID-19. 

Beijing recently added a new mid-risk area, namely Xiaocun in Chaoyang district’s Xiao Hongmen. It is currently the only risk area in the city. 

You know what that means; the dreaded star has returned to your travel code. Residents are still advised not to leave Beijing, unless absolutely necessary. If you are traveling however, check the requirements of your destination before you set off. 

WechatIMG2228.jpeg

Beijing's mid- and or high-risk areas are indicated at the bottom of the Travel Code (行程码). Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian  

If you need a reminder of the rules for entering Beijing, see the article below. 

READ MORE: Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

Beijing has so far added 67 new locally transmitted cases in the latest outbreak, including in Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shunyi and Mentougou districts. 

It comes as many areas of the Chinese mainland battle outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 – a variant which is highly transmissible but less severe and less deadly than those that have come before it. 

READ MORE: Does China's Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point

[Cover image via Unsplash]

