Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

By Colin C. Thompson, March 21, 2022

Are you struggling due to impacts that the COVID pandemic and restrictions are having on your daily life?  Would spending 60 minutes with a trained LIFE Coach help you?  

We understand that the COVID outbreak resurgence is impacting almost every aspect of our lives. Our team of passionate LIFE coaches are here to assist you in areas such as: 

  • Motivation 

  • Happiness 

  • Work-life balance 

  • Change management 

  • Other personal development areas

At the beginning of the initial outbreak, back in early 2020, we formed a collective of LIFE coaches and provided 1:1 COVID coaching sessions to individuals that were in need.

With the newest wave of COVID cases and restrictions impacting our region, we are again offering COVID coaching.

These no-cost sessions are for individuals like you, seeking to better manage and improve your situation during the COVID outbreak resurgence.  

Schedule a free 60-minute LIFE coaching session today. 

Step 1: Scan the QR code below or go to www.oligye.com/covidcoachme 

Step 2: Reserve a time that best suits you

Step 3: Your coach will contact you with details for your session.

Scan QR code on the flyer to make a reservation:

1471506145.jpg

We truly hope that through these coaching sessions, you will discover how to empower yourself and take actions to improve your life.

All information shared between you and the coach is bound by the principles of confidentiality set forth in the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Code of Ethics.

To follow Colin C. Thompson's official WeChat account scan the QR:

1891888520.jpg

[All images courtesy of Colin C. Thompson]

If you need a little extra support, don’t hesitate to reach out – you are not alone!

That's spoke to staff in an isolation hotel in Foshan to understand the effect voluntary quarantine can have on one's mental health.

Get in the best shape with K2Fit!

Fun Kids Football Lessons in Sanya with Kind, Professional Coach this CNY

Let your kids have fun this Chinese New Year with great football lessons.

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

Have a ton of easy fun this weekend!

Food Delivery Worker Saves Suicidal Customer's Life

A caring waimai deliver guy stopped a man from killing himself in Henan province.

Are You Feeling Sh*tty? Here's Some Free Mental Health Support

This free mental health support group is here to help.

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

This month’s keynote speaker is Coach Ma Fulai of the Chinese National Surfing Team.

