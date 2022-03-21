Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

Are you struggling due to impacts that the COVID pandemic and restrictions are having on your daily life? Would spending 60 minutes with a trained LIFE Coach help you?

We understand that the COVID outbreak resurgence is impacting almost every aspect of our lives. Our team of passionate LIFE coaches are here to assist you in areas such as:

Motivation

Happiness

Work-life balance

Change management

Other personal development areas

At the beginning of the initial outbreak, back in early 2020, we formed a collective of LIFE coaches and provided 1:1 COVID coaching sessions to individuals that were in need.

With the newest wave of COVID cases and restrictions impacting our region, we are again offering COVID coaching.

These no-cost sessions are for individuals like you, seeking to better manage and improve your situation during the COVID outbreak resurgence.

Schedule a free 60-minute LIFE coaching session today.



Step 1: Scan the QR code below or go to www.oligye.com/covidcoachme

Step 2: Reserve a time that best suits you

Step 3: Your coach will contact you with details for your session.

Scan QR code on the flyer to make a reservation:

We truly hope that through these coaching sessions, you will discover how to empower yourself and take actions to improve your life.

All information shared between you and the coach is bound by the principles of confidentiality set forth in the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Code of Ethics.

To follow Colin C. Thompson's official WeChat account scan the QR:



[All images courtesy of Colin C. Thompson]