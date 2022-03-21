Shanghai Reports 758 Local COVID-19 Cases, 84 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 734 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, March 21.
The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.
Of the 24 local cases, 22 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 734 asymptomatic cases, 652 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 82 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:
1 in Changning District
1 in Xuhui District
Those 82 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
30 in Pudong New Area
29 in Minhang District
6 in Xuhui District
4 in Huangpu District
2 in Baoshan District
2 in Jiading District
2 in Songjiang District
2 in Yangpu District
1 in Changning District
1 in Fengxian District
1 in Hongkou District
1 in Jing'an District
1 in Putuo District
0 in Chongming District
0 in Jinshan District
0 in Qingpu District
Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Lane 5020, Sansan Highway
Lane 933, Fanghua Road
Lane 99, Hechi Road
Lane 69, Shangpu Road
Liucun, Weifang
Lane 176, Jufeng Road
Xinlian Jiayuan
South Xiangwan, Jiangdong Branch Road
Lane 620, Chen Chun Road
Lane 202, Shangpu Road
Lane 389, Jinkang Road
Splendid Eastern Suburbs
Lane 118, Zhouxiu Road
Lane 359, Sanlin Road
Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road
Lane 461, Jianzhong Road
Hero Village
1239 Century Avenue
Lane 78, Gonghai Road
Qinfeng Village
Lane 128, Sun Yao Road
120 East Chenchun Road
Lane 1391, Hunan Road
Lane 248, Yanmin Road
Chen's House in Zhongjie Village
Lane 553, Boshan East Road
Lane 1555, Qishan Road
Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road
Lane 811, Boshan East Road
Lane 789, Fangzhu Road
Lane 460, Beixinyuan Road
518 Fasai Road
Lane 99, Yulan Road
Xiji Family House in Yangqiao Village
Xingchen Garden
Lane 58, Xinhuan West Road
Shu Xin Beiyuan
Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road
Lane 625, Hejie Road
Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II
Lane 1455, Huaxia 2nd Road
Lane 126, Yijiang Road
Lane 396, Yijiang Road
Lane 126, Jianzhong Road
Lane 303, Chengnan Road
Lane 1881, Dongfang Road
Lane 2250, Dongjing Road
Lane 124, Miaojing Road
Lane 161, Shouguang Road
Hongjia New House in Xilin Village
4333 Kangxin Road
Lane 440, Boshan East Road
Lane 105, Hejia Road
Lane 1636, Qishan Road
Lane 1700, Qishan Road
Tao's House in Gu Sancun
Lane 1338, Yunhan Road
Lane 847, Chiyue Road
Lane 201, Luyun Road
Lane 1059, Lizheng Road
Lane 128, Luchao Road
Amethyst Garden
Lane 185, Tingda Road
Lane 1107, Shengxia Road
Gujiazhai, Zhongjie Village
Magnolia Garden
Minle Village
Huasheng New Village
Lane 94, Zhan Road, Shibojiayuan Avenue
Lane 79, Gonghai Road
Lane 342, Huidong Road
Lane 685, Tingyue Road
Lane 24, Chengshan Road
Lane 526, Xiannan Road
Lane 1200, Tingyue Road
Lane 810, Shenjianong Road
Jijia Hall, Xunjian Village
Shen Xicun
Lane 1527, Kangshen Road
Lane 1349, East Huaxia Road
Lane 2688, Hunan Highway
Lane 269, Yuqiao Road
Lane 1415, Lingshan Road
580 Pudong Avenue
423 Minsheng Road
160 Pujian Road
Lane 152, Pengyue Road
Lane 288, Yupan North Road
Lane 370, Xiannan Road
Lane 72, Yinshan Road
Lane 2238, Zhangyang Road
Yuxing Home
Wujiazhai, Nanxincun
Lane 1899, Yangnan Road
Lane 145, Peony Road
Lane 101, Linyi Road
Lane 333, Pengfei Road
Zhongxin white-collar Apartment
Lane 900, Hangnan Road
Lane 48, Yuejin Road
Lane 411, Pengfei Road
Nanxin Community
Dongzhong's House, Xiannan Road
Lane 320, Xiannan Road
Lane 1099, Lianxi Road
Lane 480, Beizhong Road
Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village
Lane 780, Wulian Road
Lane 433, Xinxing Road
386 Xiannan Road
Lane 1018, Bohua Road
Yao's House
Zhao Jiashe
Pan Yao Village Family Team Gong's House
Lane 115, Xiannan Road
Xizhong's House
Lane 225, Xiannan Road
Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village
Gujiazhai, Wuxing Village
Lane 543, Xinpu Road
Lane 51, Pengfei Road
Lane 100, Lianyuan Road
Lane 1660, Beiai Road
Lane 50, Lvlin Road
269 Lianzhen Road
Lane 350, Xinpu Road
Lane 2877, Yanggao South Road
Lane 477, Xinpu Road
2000 Hunan Road
Three teams in Qiantang Village
Lane 681, Eshan Road
Lane 161, Xiannan Road
Lane 82, Jingpu Road
Kanghua New Village
Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road
Lane 383, Beizhong Road
Lane 255, Linyi North Road
Lane 359, Kang Shan Road
Huang's House in Zhongjie Village
Huangpu District:
Lane 9, Maoming South Road
783 South Huangpi Road
Lane 506, South Huangpi Road
No. 534 Fangxia Road
Lane 601, Mengzi Road
No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road
218 Xinzha Road
Lane 550, Shunchang Road
590 Shunchang Road
No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 25, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
Lane 149, Yongnian Road
No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road
598 Shunchang Road
600 Shunchang Road
Lane 486, Xietu Road
Lane 550, Xietu Road
Lane 388, Penglai Road
Lane 13, Anlan Road
Lane 76, Huangjiaqu Road
No. 133, Lane 339, Dapu Road
Lane 333, Ruijin South Road
Jing'an District:
No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing
Lane 774, Gaoping Road
Lane 1028, Yuanping Road
Lane 649, Wenshui Road
Lane 1336, Jiangchang West Road
1430 Jiangchang West Road
93 Maoming North Road
Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road
Lane 1377, Zhongxing Road
Lane 177, Pushan Road
Lane 938, Datong Road
Lane 13, Kangding East Road
Lane 44, Wuding Road
No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
No. 29, Railway New Village, Pushan Road
836 Zhonghua New Road
Lane 315, Hutai Road
Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road
Lane 128, Pushan Road
Lane 893, Zhonghua New Road
Lane 100, Haiphong Road
Lane 801, Pingshingguan Road
No. 479, Youth Village Road
Lane 809, Gaoping Road
Xuhui District:
Lane 565, Meilong Road
Lane 230, dongan Road
Nagahashi Qicun
Lane 2418, Longwu Road
Lane 55, Shangzhong Road
Lane 1343, Longwu Road
Lane 440, Xiaomuqiao Road
Lane 10, Leshan Road
Lane 99, Guilin East Street
Lane 468, Cangwu Road
Lane 1107, Gumei Road
Lane 51, Donglan Road
No. 38 Caoxi North Road
Lane 420, Wanping South Road
1373 Fuxing Middle Road
Dong'an 1st Village
Lane 150, Guilin East Street
Lane 2888, Longwu Road
Changning District:
Lane 457, Fahua Town Road
508 Anhua Road
Lane 320, Jiangsu Road
Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road
Lane 381, Xingfu Road
Lane 688, Yan'an West Road
Lane 51, Shuicheng South Road
Zhonghua New Village
1240 Yuyuan Road
1615 Huashan Road
Lane 518, Zhaohua Road
Putuo District:
Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road
Lane 21, Pingli Road
Lane 479, Wuwei East Road
Yichuan Five Villages
Lane 151, Huangling Road
Caoyang Qicun
Shiquan Six Villages
Lane 744, Zhennan Road
Lane 77, Zichang Road
Lane 994, Changhua Road
Lane 500, Zhitan Road
Lane 1258, Changde Road
246 Zhitan Road
Lane 97, Vision Road
Lane 355, Dongxin Road
3663 Zhongshan North Road
No. 75 Xixiang Road
Hongkou District:
Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road
Lane 126, Liangcheng Road
Guangling Second Village
Water Circuit No. 680
Lane 407, Wusong Road
Lane 220, Sida Road
Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road
No. 100 Haining Road
Yangpu District:
Lane 588, Zhengyue Road
Three Villages in Fengcheng
348 Wilder Road
Lane 1057, Jiangpu Road
Lane 700, Longchang Road
Lane 75, Zhayin Road
Lane 2, Dunhua Road
Baoshan District:
Lane 22, Baoju Road
Lane 837, Xinhu Road
Lane 400, Juquan Street
Baosteel Eleven Villages
Lane 1318, Changlin Road
220 Taixing Bridge
778 Zhenchen Road
Lane 1059, Xinhu Road
Lane 188, Jufengyuan Road
Minhang District:
Anle Village
Lane 748, Baochun Road
Lane 816, Baochun Road
Lane 817, Baochun Road
Lane 863, Baochun Road
Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road
Lane 390, Caojiatang Road
38 Chaitang North Road
430 Changlin Road
1530 Chengjiang Road
Lane 1580, Chunshen Road
Lane 1985, Chunshen Road
Alley 18, Lane 3799, Chunshen Road
800 Dongchuan Road
Dong Family Team
258 Metropolis Road
Lane 2799, Metropolis Road
No. 2 Fanghe Road
Lane 230, Fuyan Road
Lane 328, Fuyan Road
Lane 335, Fuyan Road
Gonghe Village
Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road
Lane 666, Guangnan Road
Lane 180, Hangbei Road
Lane 528, Hangdong Road
Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1660, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1661, Hongmei South Road
Lane 1700, Hongmei South Road
Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road
Lane 3333, Hongxin Road
Lane 39, Huguang Road
Lane 425, Huguang Road
Lane 1351, Humin Road
No. 165, Jizhai South Road
Lane 121, Jianchuan Road
Lane 150, Jianchuan Road
Lane 198, Jianchuan Road
Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory
Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 633, Jiangchuan Road
Lane 337, Jinping Road
Lane 116, Jinyang Road
Lane 965, Jinglian Road
Lane 301, Lane 22, Lanping Road
Lane 551, Li'an Road
Lane 135, Lianqing Road
Lane 699, Lianqing Road
Lane 4787, Longwu Road
Lane 5511, Longwu Road
Lane 5530, Longwu Road
Lane 5599, Longwu Road
Lane 258, Luojin Road
69 Luojin Road
83 Luojin Road
85 Luojin Road
Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road
1377 Luoxiu Road
1501 Luoxiu Road
Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road
Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road
Civil construction Village
Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road
Lane 188, Puchi Road
Lane 36, Puhang Road
190 Pujiang Road
Lane 388, Pulian Road
Lane 399, Puquan Road
Lane 69, Pujie Road
Lane 425, Pule Road
Lane 768, Ruili Road
Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road
711 Shangzhong West Road
Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 399, Xindong Road
Lane 51, Xindong Road
Lane 958, Xinsong Road
1365 Xinzhu Road
Lane 1935, Xinzhu Road
Lane 789, Shuying Road
Lane 185, Shujian Road
Lane 51, Shujian Road
Wuyi Village
18 Xiangyun Road
Lane 228, Xiangyang Road
Lane 1058, Xinzhen Street
Xujing Village
Lane 435, Yantietang Road
Yangjiaxiang Village
Lane 111, Yexiang Road
Lane 101, Yiwen Road
Lane 1800, Yinchun Road
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Lane 666, Yindu Road
Lane 100, Yinlin Road
Lane 369, Yongde Road
Lane 555, Yongyue Road
Lane 181, Yuanhe Road
Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road
Lane 4805, Yuanjiang Road
Lane 515, Zhenxi Road
Lane 97, West Street, Zhuzhai Town
Lane 135, Zhuansheng Road
Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road
Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road
Jiading District:
Lighthouse Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Lane 29, Chengzhong Road
26 Chengzhong Street
Lane 1357, Fanglin Road
Lane 1050, Jiamei Road
Lane 1978, Cao'an Highway
Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway
Lane 68, Yuzhong Road
64 Jianhua Road
Lane 742, Jingyuan Road
Lane 58, Haichuan Road
Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road
Lane 88, Ka Chung Road
Lane 98, Linxia Road
Lane 151, Fengzhuang North Road
668 Huide Road
Lane 225, Jiahang Highway
Lane 175, Cizhu Road
Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road
Lane 501, Yongjing Road
Lane 2888, Bao'an Highway
Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road North and Deli Road East
Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road
No. 746 Zhujiaqiao
No. 757, Jiazhu Road, Baoqian Road
Lianqun Village and Nigang Village, Anting Town
Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town
Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town
Wusi Village and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town
Liming Village and Battle Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Tangxingshi Village and Maoqiao Village, Huating Town
Fengzhuang Second Village, Zhenxin Street
Jinshan District:
Jiang Bang, Wuxing Village
Lane 219, Jingbo Road
Lane 500, Fengwan Road
Lane 2039, Longhao Road
Sangyuan Village
Lane 1151, Xijing Road
Success in Guijing Village
Hexiyuan
Xinyuan Community
Songjiang District:
85 Yindu West Road
Lane 50, Shengang Road
Lane 193, Songdong Road
Changshui Village
Lane 888, Xinlang Road
Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road
Lane 1258, Chenglong Road
Lane 86, Rongle Middle Road
Qingpu District:
1750 Yinggang Road
Lane 40, Chengzhong North Road
Qianming Village
Ye Gang Village
Fengxian District:
Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road
Lane 1358, Xizha Highway
Lane 66, Juting Road
Tainan New Village
Daqiao Village
Lane 105, Xiuyun Road
Caijiaqiao Village
Lane 189, Qingyuan Road
Chongming District:
Jiangnan Avenue
Nanhai Village
There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:
88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area
Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District
Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District
No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District
920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area
Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District
9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District
Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District
1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District
1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.
Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.
In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.
READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?
At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:
