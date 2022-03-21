  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports 758 Local COVID-19 Cases, 84 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 21, 2022

1 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 734 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, March 21.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 24 local cases, 22 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 734 asymptomatic cases, 652 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 82 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Changning District

  • 1 in Xuhui District

Those 82 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 30 in Pudong New Area

  • 29 in Minhang District

  • 6 in Xuhui District

  • 4 in Huangpu District

  • 2 in Baoshan District

  • 2 in Jiading District

  • 2 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Changning District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 1 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

  • Lane 933, Fanghua Road

  • Lane 99, Hechi Road

  • Lane 69, Shangpu Road

  • Liucun, Weifang

  • Lane 176, Jufeng Road

  • Xinlian Jiayuan

  • South Xiangwan, Jiangdong Branch Road

  • Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

  • Lane 202, Shangpu Road

  • Lane 389, Jinkang Road

  • Splendid Eastern Suburbs

  • Lane 118, Zhouxiu Road

  • Lane 359, Sanlin Road

  • Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road

  • Lane 461, Jianzhong Road

  • Hero Village

  • 1239 Century Avenue

  • Lane 78, Gonghai Road

  • Qinfeng Village

  • Lane 128, Sun Yao Road

  • 120 East Chenchun Road

  • Lane 1391, Hunan Road

  • Lane 248, Yanmin Road

  • Chen's House in Zhongjie Village

  • Lane 553, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 1555, Qishan Road

  • Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

  • Lane 811, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 789, Fangzhu Road

  • Lane 460, Beixinyuan Road

  • 518 Fasai Road

  • Lane 99, Yulan Road

  • Xiji Family House in Yangqiao Village

  • Xingchen Garden

  • Lane 58, Xinhuan West Road

  • Shu Xin Beiyuan

  • Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

  • Lane 625, Hejie Road

  • Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II

  • Lane 1455, Huaxia 2nd Road

  • Lane 126, Yijiang Road

  • Lane 396, Yijiang Road

  • Lane 126, Jianzhong Road

  • Lane 303, Chengnan Road

  • Lane 1881, Dongfang Road

  • Lane 2250, Dongjing Road

  • Lane 124, Miaojing Road

  • Lane 161, Shouguang Road

  • Hongjia New House in Xilin Village

  • 4333 Kangxin Road

  • Lane 440, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 105, Hejia Road

  • Lane 1636, Qishan Road

  • Lane 1700, Qishan Road

  • Tao's House in Gu Sancun

  • Lane 1338, Yunhan Road

  • Lane 847, Chiyue Road

  • Lane 201, Luyun Road

  • Lane 1059, Lizheng Road

  • Lane 128, Luchao Road

  • Amethyst Garden

  • Lane 185, Tingda Road

  • Lane 1107, Shengxia Road

  • Gujiazhai, Zhongjie Village

  • Magnolia Garden

  • Minle Village

  • Huasheng New Village

  • Lane 94, Zhan Road, Shibojiayuan Avenue

  • Lane 79, Gonghai Road

  • Lane 342, Huidong Road

  • Lane 685, Tingyue Road

  • Lane 24, Chengshan Road

  • Lane 526, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 1200, Tingyue Road

  • Lane 810, Shenjianong Road

  • Jijia Hall, Xunjian Village

  • Shen Xicun

  • Lane 1527, Kangshen Road

  • Lane 1349, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 2688, Hunan Highway

  • Lane 269, Yuqiao Road

  • Lane 1415, Lingshan Road

  • 580 Pudong Avenue

  • 423 Minsheng Road

  • 160 Pujian Road

  • Lane 152, Pengyue Road

  • Lane 288, Yupan North Road

  • Lane 370, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 72, Yinshan Road

  • Lane 2238, Zhangyang Road

  • Yuxing Home

  • Wujiazhai, Nanxincun

  • Lane 1899, Yangnan Road

  • Lane 145, Peony Road

  • Lane 101, Linyi Road

  • Lane 333, Pengfei Road

  • Zhongxin white-collar Apartment

  • Lane 900, Hangnan Road

  • Lane 48, Yuejin Road

  • Lane 411, Pengfei Road

  • Nanxin Community

  • Dongzhong's House, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 320, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

  • Lane 480, Beizhong Road

  • Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

  • Lane 780, Wulian Road

  • Lane 433, Xinxing Road

  • 386 Xiannan Road

  • Lane 1018, Bohua Road

  • Yao's House

  • Zhao Jiashe

  • Pan Yao Village Family Team Gong's House

  • Lane 115, Xiannan Road

  • Xizhong's House

  • Lane 225, Xiannan Road

  • Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

  • Gujiazhai, Wuxing Village

  • Lane 543, Xinpu Road

  • Lane 51, Pengfei Road

  • Lane 100, Lianyuan Road

  • Lane 1660, Beiai Road

  • Lane 50, Lvlin Road

  • 269 Lianzhen Road

  • Lane 350, Xinpu Road

  • Lane 2877, Yanggao South Road

  • Lane 477, Xinpu Road

  • 2000 Hunan Road

  • Three teams in Qiantang Village

  • Lane 681, Eshan Road

  • Lane 161, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 82, Jingpu Road

  • Kanghua New Village

  • Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road

  • Lane 383, Beizhong Road

  • Lane 255, Linyi North Road

  • Lane 359, Kang Shan Road

  • Huang's House in Zhongjie Village

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 9, Maoming South Road

  • 783 South Huangpi Road

  • Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

  • No. 534 Fangxia Road

  • Lane 601, Mengzi Road

  • No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

  • 218 Xinzha Road

  • Lane 550, Shunchang Road

  • 590 Shunchang Road

  • No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 25, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • Lane 149, Yongnian Road

  • No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

  • 598 Shunchang Road

  • 600 Shunchang Road

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • Lane 550, Xietu Road

  • Lane 388, Penglai Road

  • Lane 13, Anlan Road

  • Lane 76, Huangjiaqu Road

  • No. 133, Lane 339, Dapu Road

  • Lane 333, Ruijin South Road

Jing'an District:

  • No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing

  • Lane 774, Gaoping Road

  • Lane 1028, Yuanping Road

  • Lane 649, Wenshui Road

  • Lane 1336, Jiangchang West Road

  • 1430 Jiangchang West Road

  • 93 Maoming North Road

  • Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 1377, Zhongxing Road

  • Lane 177, Pushan Road

  • Lane 938, Datong Road

  • Lane 13, Kangding East Road

  • Lane 44, Wuding Road

  • No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • No. 29, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

  • 836 Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 315, Hutai Road

  • Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 128, Pushan Road

  • Lane 893, Zhonghua New Road

  • Lane 100, Haiphong Road

  • Lane 801, Pingshingguan Road

  • No. 479, Youth Village Road

  • Lane 809, Gaoping Road

Xuhui District:

  • Lane 565, Meilong Road

  • Lane 230, dongan Road

  • Nagahashi Qicun

  • Lane 2418, Longwu Road

  • Lane 55, Shangzhong Road

  • Lane 1343, Longwu Road

  • Lane 440, Xiaomuqiao Road

  • Lane 10, Leshan Road

  • Lane 99, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 468, Cangwu Road

  • Lane 1107, Gumei Road

  • Lane 51, Donglan Road

  • No. 38 Caoxi North Road

  • Lane 420, Wanping South Road

  • 1373 Fuxing Middle Road

  • Dong'an 1st Village

  • Lane 150, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 2888, Longwu Road

Changning District:

  • Lane 457, Fahua Town Road

  • 508 Anhua Road

  • Lane 320, Jiangsu Road

  • Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

  • Lane 381, Xingfu Road

  • Lane 688, Yan'an West Road

  • Lane 51, Shuicheng South Road

  • Zhonghua New Village

  • 1240 Yuyuan Road

  • 1615 Huashan Road

  • Lane 518, Zhaohua Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

  • Lane 21, Pingli Road

  • Lane 479, Wuwei East Road

  • Yichuan Five Villages

  • Lane 151, Huangling Road

  • Caoyang Qicun

  • Shiquan Six Villages

  • Lane 744, Zhennan Road

  • Lane 77, Zichang Road

  • Lane 994, Changhua Road

  • Lane 500, Zhitan Road

  • Lane 1258, Changde Road

  • 246 Zhitan Road

  • Lane 97, Vision Road

  • Lane 355, Dongxin Road

  • 3663 Zhongshan North Road

  • No. 75 Xixiang Road

Hongkou District:

  • Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

  • Lane 126, Liangcheng Road

  • Guangling Second Village

  • Water Circuit No. 680

  • Lane 407, Wusong Road

  • Lane 220, Sida Road

  • Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road

  • No. 100 Haining Road

Yangpu District:

  • Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

  • Three Villages in Fengcheng

  • 348 Wilder Road

  • Lane 1057, Jiangpu Road

  • Lane 700, Longchang Road

  • Lane 75, Zhayin Road

  • Lane 2, Dunhua Road

Baoshan District:

  • Lane 22, Baoju Road

  • Lane 837, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 400, Juquan Street

  • Baosteel Eleven Villages

  • Lane 1318, Changlin Road

  • 220 Taixing Bridge

  • 778 Zhenchen Road

  • Lane 1059, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 188, Jufengyuan Road

Minhang District:

  • Anle Village

  • Lane 748, Baochun Road

  • Lane 816, Baochun Road

  • Lane 817, Baochun Road

  • Lane 863, Baochun Road

  • Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

  • Lane 390, Caojiatang Road

  • 38 Chaitang North Road

  • 430 Changlin Road

  • 1530 Chengjiang Road

  • Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

  • Lane 1985, Chunshen Road

  • Alley 18, Lane 3799, Chunshen Road

  • 800 Dongchuan Road

  • Dong Family Team

  • 258 Metropolis Road

  • Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

  • No. 2 Fanghe Road

  • Lane 230, Fuyan Road

  • Lane 328, Fuyan Road

  • Lane 335, Fuyan Road

  • Gonghe Village

  • Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road

  • Lane 666, Guangnan Road

  • Lane 180, Hangbei Road

  • Lane 528, Hangdong Road

  • Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1660, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1661, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 1700, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 3333, Hongxin Road

  • Lane 39, Huguang Road

  • Lane 425, Huguang Road

  • Lane 1351, Humin Road

  • No. 165, Jizhai South Road

  • Lane 121, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

  • Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

  • Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 633, Jiangchuan Road

  • Lane 337, Jinping Road

  • Lane 116, Jinyang Road

  • Lane 965, Jinglian Road

  • Lane 301, Lane 22, Lanping Road

  • Lane 551, Li'an Road

  • Lane 135, Lianqing Road

  • Lane 699, Lianqing Road

  • Lane 4787, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5511, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5530, Longwu Road

  • Lane 5599, Longwu Road

  • Lane 258, Luojin Road

  • 69 Luojin Road

  • 83 Luojin Road

  • 85 Luojin Road

  • Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

  • 1377 Luoxiu Road

  • 1501 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

  • Civil construction Village

  • Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road

  • Lane 188, Puchi Road

  • Lane 36, Puhang Road

  • 190 Pujiang Road

  • Lane 388, Pulian Road

  • Lane 399, Puquan Road

  • Lane 69, Pujie Road

  • Lane 425, Pule Road

  • Lane 768, Ruili Road

  • Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

  • 711 Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 399, Xindong Road

  • Lane 51, Xindong Road

  • Lane 958, Xinsong Road

  • 1365 Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 1935, Xinzhu Road

  • Lane 789, Shuying Road

  • Lane 185, Shujian Road

  • Lane 51, Shujian Road

  • Wuyi Village

  • 18 Xiangyun Road

  • Lane 228, Xiangyang Road

  • Lane 1058, Xinzhen Street

  • Xujing Village

  • Lane 435, Yantietang Road

  • Yangjiaxiang Village

  • Lane 111, Yexiang Road

  • Lane 101, Yiwen Road

  • Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Lane 666, Yindu Road

  • Lane 100, Yinlin Road

  • Lane 369, Yongde Road

  • Lane 555, Yongyue Road

  • Lane 181, Yuanhe Road

  • Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road

  • Lane 4805, Yuanjiang Road

  • Lane 515, Zhenxi Road

  • Lane 97, West Street, Zhuzhai Town

  • Lane 135, Zhuansheng Road

  • Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

  • Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road

Jiading District:

  • Lighthouse Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Lane 29, Chengzhong Road

  • 26 Chengzhong Street

  • Lane 1357, Fanglin Road

  • Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

  • Lane 1978, Cao'an Highway

  • Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway

  • Lane 68, Yuzhong Road

  • 64 Jianhua Road

  • Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

  • Lane 58, Haichuan Road

  • Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

  • Lane 88, Ka Chung Road

  • Lane 98, Linxia Road

  • Lane 151, Fengzhuang North Road

  • 668 Huide Road

  • Lane 225, Jiahang Highway

  • Lane 175, Cizhu Road

  • Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road

  • Lane 501, Yongjing Road

  • Lane 2888, Bao'an Highway

  • Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road North and Deli Road East

  • Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road

  • No. 746 Zhujiaqiao

  • No. 757, Jiazhu Road, Baoqian Road

  • Lianqun Village and Nigang Village, Anting Town

  • Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town

  • Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

  • Wusi Village and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town

  • Liming Village and Battle Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Tangxingshi Village and Maoqiao Village, Huating Town

  • Fengzhuang Second Village, Zhenxin Street

Jinshan District:

  • Jiang Bang, Wuxing Village

  • Lane 219, Jingbo Road

  • Lane 500, Fengwan Road

  • Lane 2039, Longhao Road

  • Sangyuan Village

  • Lane 1151, Xijing Road

  • Success in Guijing Village

  • Hexiyuan

  • Xinyuan Community

Songjiang District:

  • 85 Yindu West Road

  • Lane 50, Shengang Road

  • Lane 193, Songdong Road

  • Changshui Village

  • Lane 888, Xinlang Road

  • Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

  • Lane 1258, Chenglong Road

  • Lane 86, Rongle Middle Road

Qingpu District:

  • 1750 Yinggang Road

  • Lane 40, Chengzhong North Road

  • Qianming Village

  • Ye Gang Village

Fengxian District:

  • Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

  • Lane 1358, Xizha Highway

  • Lane 66, Juting Road

  • Tainan New Village

  • Daqiao Village

  • Lane 105, Xiuyun Road

  • Caijiaqiao Village

  • Lane 189, Qingyuan Road

Chongming District:

  • Jiangnan Avenue

  • Nanhai Village

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • 88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

  • Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

  • No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

  • 920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

  • Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

A number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered among school students in Dongcheng district, Beijing.

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

International mail will be disinfected and held for up to seven days before delivery upon arrival in China. However, given what we know about how long the virus survives on different surfaces and reacts to temperature changes, is it necessary?

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

How recent COVID lockdowns are affecting Shanghai's F&B industry

Shanghai Disney Resort Closed Due to COVID-19

No mouse until further notice.

Shanghai Reports 509 Local COVID-19 Cases, 261 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city.

Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai.

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Citizens in Shenzhen could face imprisonment for refusing to take a COVID-19 test.

Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has 11 medium-risk areas.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

Opium Smuggling & Femme Fatales: A New Paul French Podcast

Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

An Innovative College for Tomorrow’s Students

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives