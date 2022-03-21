Shanghai Reports 758 Local COVID-19 Cases, 84 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 734 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, March 21.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 24 local cases, 22 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 734 asymptomatic cases, 652 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 82 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

1 in Changning District

1 in Xuhui District

Those 82 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

30 in Pudong New Area

29 in Minhang District

6 in Xuhui District

4 in Huangpu District

2 in Baoshan District

2 in Jiading District



2 in Songjiang District

2 in Yangpu District



1 in Changning District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Jing'an District

1 in Putuo District



0 in Chongming District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Qingpu District



Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Lane 933, Fanghua Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Lane 69, Shangpu Road

Liucun, Weifang

Lane 176, Jufeng Road

Xinlian Jiayuan

South Xiangwan, Jiangdong Branch Road

Lane 620, Chen Chun Road

Lane 202, Shangpu Road

Lane 389, Jinkang Road

Splendid Eastern Suburbs

Lane 118, Zhouxiu Road

Lane 359, Sanlin Road

Lane 737, Jiajuoqiao Road

Lane 461, Jianzhong Road

Hero Village

1239 Century Avenue

Lane 78, Gonghai Road

Qinfeng Village

Lane 128, Sun Yao Road

120 East Chenchun Road

Lane 1391, Hunan Road

Lane 248, Yanmin Road

Chen's House in Zhongjie Village

Lane 553, Boshan East Road

Lane 1555, Qishan Road

Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

Lane 811, Boshan East Road

Lane 789, Fangzhu Road

Lane 460, Beixinyuan Road

518 Fasai Road

Lane 99, Yulan Road

Xiji Family House in Yangqiao Village

Xingchen Garden

Lane 58, Xinhuan West Road

Shu Xin Beiyuan

Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

Lane 625, Hejie Road

Shencheng Jiayuan Phase II

Lane 1455, Huaxia 2nd Road

Lane 126, Yijiang Road

Lane 396, Yijiang Road

Lane 126, Jianzhong Road

Lane 303, Chengnan Road

Lane 1881, Dongfang Road

Lane 2250, Dongjing Road

Lane 124, Miaojing Road

Lane 161, Shouguang Road

Hongjia New House in Xilin Village

4333 Kangxin Road

Lane 440, Boshan East Road

Lane 105, Hejia Road

Lane 1636, Qishan Road

Lane 1700, Qishan Road

Tao's House in Gu Sancun

Lane 1338, Yunhan Road

Lane 847, Chiyue Road

Lane 201, Luyun Road

Lane 1059, Lizheng Road

Lane 128, Luchao Road

Amethyst Garden

Lane 185, Tingda Road

Lane 1107, Shengxia Road

Gujiazhai, Zhongjie Village

Magnolia Garden

Minle Village

Huasheng New Village

Lane 94, Zhan Road, Shibojiayuan Avenue

Lane 79, Gonghai Road

Lane 342, Huidong Road

Lane 685, Tingyue Road

Lane 24, Chengshan Road

Lane 526, Xiannan Road

Lane 1200, Tingyue Road

Lane 810, Shenjianong Road

Jijia Hall, Xunjian Village

Shen Xicun

Lane 1527, Kangshen Road

Lane 1349, East Huaxia Road

Lane 2688, Hunan Highway

Lane 269, Yuqiao Road

Lane 1415, Lingshan Road

580 Pudong Avenue

423 Minsheng Road

160 Pujian Road

Lane 152, Pengyue Road

Lane 288, Yupan North Road

Lane 370, Xiannan Road

Lane 72, Yinshan Road

Lane 2238, Zhangyang Road

Yuxing Home

Wujiazhai, Nanxincun

Lane 1899, Yangnan Road

Lane 145, Peony Road

Lane 101, Linyi Road

Lane 333, Pengfei Road

Zhongxin white-collar Apartment

Lane 900, Hangnan Road

Lane 48, Yuejin Road

Lane 411, Pengfei Road

Nanxin Community

Dongzhong's House, Xiannan Road

Lane 320, Xiannan Road

Lane 1099, Lianxi Road

Lane 480, Beizhong Road

Zhangjiazhai, Fengqiao Team, Lianqin Village

Lane 780, Wulian Road

Lane 433, Xinxing Road

386 Xiannan Road

Lane 1018, Bohua Road

Yao's House

Zhao Jiashe

Pan Yao Village Family Team Gong's House

Lane 115, Xiannan Road

Xizhong's House

Lane 225, Xiannan Road

Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Chenjiazhai, Wuxing Village

Gujiazhai, Wuxing Village

Lane 543, Xinpu Road

Lane 51, Pengfei Road

Lane 100, Lianyuan Road

Lane 1660, Beiai Road

Lane 50, Lvlin Road

269 Lianzhen Road

Lane 350, Xinpu Road

Lane 2877, Yanggao South Road

Lane 477, Xinpu Road

2000 Hunan Road

Three teams in Qiantang Village

Lane 681, Eshan Road

Lane 161, Xiannan Road

Lane 82, Jingpu Road

Kanghua New Village

Lane 1650, Jinxiu Road

Lane 383, Beizhong Road

Lane 255, Linyi North Road

Lane 359, Kang Shan Road

Huang's House in Zhongjie Village

Huangpu District:



Lane 9, Maoming South Road

783 South Huangpi Road

Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

No. 534 Fangxia Road

Lane 601, Mengzi Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

218 Xinzha Road

Lane 550, Shunchang Road

590 Shunchang Road

No. 23, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 25, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 149, Yongnian Road

No. 3, Lane 37, East Jianguo Road

598 Shunchang Road

600 Shunchang Road

Lane 486, Xietu Road

Lane 550, Xietu Road

Lane 388, Penglai Road

Lane 13, Anlan Road

Lane 76, Huangjiaqu Road

No. 133, Lane 339, Dapu Road

Lane 333, Ruijin South Road

Jing'an District:

No. 70, Little Pony Road, Yongxing

Lane 774, Gaoping Road

Lane 1028, Yuanping Road

Lane 649, Wenshui Road

Lane 1336, Jiangchang West Road

1430 Jiangchang West Road

93 Maoming North Road

Lane 814, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 1377, Zhongxing Road

Lane 177, Pushan Road

Lane 938, Datong Road

Lane 13, Kangding East Road

Lane 44, Wuding Road

No. 12, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

No. 29, Railway New Village, Pushan Road

836 Zhonghua New Road

Lane 315, Hutai Road

Lane 939, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 128, Pushan Road

Lane 893, Zhonghua New Road

Lane 100, Haiphong Road

Lane 801, Pingshingguan Road

No. 479, Youth Village Road

Lane 809, Gaoping Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 565, Meilong Road

Lane 230, dongan Road

Nagahashi Qicun

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

Lane 55, Shangzhong Road

Lane 1343, Longwu Road

Lane 440, Xiaomuqiao Road

Lane 10, Leshan Road

Lane 99, Guilin East Street

Lane 468, Cangwu Road

Lane 1107, Gumei Road

Lane 51, Donglan Road

No. 38 Caoxi North Road

Lane 420, Wanping South Road

1373 Fuxing Middle Road

Dong'an 1st Village

Lane 150, Guilin East Street

Lane 2888, Longwu Road

Changning District:



Lane 457, Fahua Town Road

508 Anhua Road

Lane 320, Jiangsu Road

Lane 158, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Lane 381, Xingfu Road

Lane 688, Yan'an West Road

Lane 51, Shuicheng South Road

Zhonghua New Village

1240 Yuyuan Road

1615 Huashan Road

Lane 518, Zhaohua Road

Putuo District:



Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

Lane 21, Pingli Road

Lane 479, Wuwei East Road

Yichuan Five Villages

Lane 151, Huangling Road

Caoyang Qicun

Shiquan Six Villages

Lane 744, Zhennan Road

Lane 77, Zichang Road

Lane 994, Changhua Road

Lane 500, Zhitan Road

Lane 1258, Changde Road

246 Zhitan Road

Lane 97, Vision Road

Lane 355, Dongxin Road

3663 Zhongshan North Road

No. 75 Xixiang Road

Hongkou District:

Lane 1774, North Sichuan Road

Lane 126, Liangcheng Road

Guangling Second Village

Water Circuit No. 680

Lane 407, Wusong Road

Lane 220, Sida Road

Lane 888, Dongdaeming Road

No. 100 Haining Road

Yangpu District:



Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

Three Villages in Fengcheng

348 Wilder Road

Lane 1057, Jiangpu Road

Lane 700, Longchang Road

Lane 75, Zhayin Road

Lane 2, Dunhua Road

Baoshan District:



Lane 22, Baoju Road

Lane 837, Xinhu Road

Lane 400, Juquan Street

Baosteel Eleven Villages

Lane 1318, Changlin Road

220 Taixing Bridge

778 Zhenchen Road

Lane 1059, Xinhu Road

Lane 188, Jufengyuan Road

Minhang District:



Anle Village

Lane 748, Baochun Road

Lane 816, Baochun Road

Lane 817, Baochun Road

Lane 863, Baochun Road

Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

Lane 390, Caojiatang Road

38 Chaitang North Road

430 Changlin Road

1530 Chengjiang Road

Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

Lane 1985, Chunshen Road

Alley 18, Lane 3799, Chunshen Road

800 Dongchuan Road

Dong Family Team

258 Metropolis Road

Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

No. 2 Fanghe Road

Lane 230, Fuyan Road

Lane 328, Fuyan Road

Lane 335, Fuyan Road

Gonghe Village

Lane 3100, Gu Dai Road

Lane 666, Guangnan Road

Lane 180, Hangbei Road

Lane 528, Hangdong Road

Lane 1526, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1660, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1661, Hongmei South Road

Lane 1700, Hongmei South Road

Lane 3509, Hongmei South Road

Lane 3333, Hongxin Road

Lane 39, Huguang Road

Lane 425, Huguang Road

Lane 1351, Humin Road

No. 165, Jizhai South Road

Lane 121, Jianchuan Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

Lane 241, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 633, Jiangchuan Road

Lane 337, Jinping Road

Lane 116, Jinyang Road

Lane 965, Jinglian Road

Lane 301, Lane 22, Lanping Road

Lane 551, Li'an Road

Lane 135, Lianqing Road

Lane 699, Lianqing Road

Lane 4787, Longwu Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 5530, Longwu Road

Lane 5599, Longwu Road

Lane 258, Luojin Road

69 Luojin Road

83 Luojin Road

85 Luojin Road

Lane 1339, Luoxiu Road

1377 Luoxiu Road

1501 Luoxiu Road

Lane 1955, Luoxiu Road

Lane 1980, Luoxiu Road

Civil construction Village

Lane 229, Nanjiangyan Road

Lane 188, Puchi Road

Lane 36, Puhang Road

190 Pujiang Road

Lane 388, Pulian Road

Lane 399, Puquan Road

Lane 69, Pujie Road

Lane 425, Pule Road

Lane 768, Ruili Road

Lane 1011, Shangzhong West Road

711 Shangzhong West Road

Lane 735, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 399, Xindong Road

Lane 51, Xindong Road

Lane 958, Xinsong Road

1365 Xinzhu Road

Lane 1935, Xinzhu Road

Lane 789, Shuying Road

Lane 185, Shujian Road

Lane 51, Shujian Road

Wuyi Village

18 Xiangyun Road

Lane 228, Xiangyang Road

Lane 1058, Xinzhen Street

Xujing Village

Lane 435, Yantietang Road

Yangjiaxiang Village

Lane 111, Yexiang Road

Lane 101, Yiwen Road

Lane 1800, Yinchun Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 666, Yindu Road

Lane 100, Yinlin Road

Lane 369, Yongde Road

Lane 555, Yongyue Road

Lane 181, Yuanhe Road

Lane 4600, Yuanjiang Road

Lane 4805, Yuanjiang Road

Lane 515, Zhenxi Road

Lane 97, West Street, Zhuzhai Town

Lane 135, Zhuansheng Road

Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

Lane 748, Zhuanxing Road

Jiading District:



Lighthouse Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Lane 29, Chengzhong Road

26 Chengzhong Street

Lane 1357, Fanglin Road

Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

Lane 1978, Cao'an Highway

Lane 2300, Cao'an Highway

Lane 68, Yuzhong Road

64 Jianhua Road

Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

Lane 58, Haichuan Road

Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road

Lane 88, Ka Chung Road

Lane 98, Linxia Road

Lane 151, Fengzhuang North Road

668 Huide Road

Lane 225, Jiahang Highway

Lane 175, Cizhu Road

Lane 1760, Shengzhu Road

Lane 501, Yongjing Road

Lane 2888, Bao'an Highway

Construction site at the intersection of Shuangshan Road North and Deli Road East

Construction site at the intersection of Cooperation Road, Yining Road

No. 746 Zhujiaqiao

No. 757, Jiazhu Road, Baoqian Road

Lianqun Village and Nigang Village, Anting Town

Xiyuan, Junfeng Linglongfang, Malu Town

Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

Wusi Village and Zengjian Village, Jiangqiao Town

Liming Village and Battle Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Tangxingshi Village and Maoqiao Village, Huating Town

Fengzhuang Second Village, Zhenxin Street

Jinshan District:

Jiang Bang, Wuxing Village

Lane 219, Jingbo Road

Lane 500, Fengwan Road

Lane 2039, Longhao Road

Sangyuan Village

Lane 1151, Xijing Road

Success in Guijing Village

Hexiyuan

Xinyuan Community

Songjiang District:



85 Yindu West Road

Lane 50, Shengang Road

Lane 193, Songdong Road

Changshui Village

Lane 888, Xinlang Road

Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

Lane 1258, Chenglong Road

Lane 86, Rongle Middle Road

Qingpu District:



1750 Yinggang Road

Lane 40, Chengzhong North Road

Qianming Village

Ye Gang Village

Fengxian District:



Lane 3111, Nanfeng Road

Lane 1358, Xizha Highway

Lane 66, Juting Road

Tainan New Village

Daqiao Village

Lane 105, Xiuyun Road

Caijiaqiao Village

Lane 189, Qingyuan Road

Chongming District:

Jiangnan Avenue

Nanhai Village

There are currently 12 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:



88 Rijing Lu, Pudong New Area

Group 21, Changming Village, Changxing Town, Chongming District

Construction site dormitory, 261 Kangnian Lu, Malu Town, Jiading District

No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Lu, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Lu, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 20, nine Shanghai districts (Pudong New Area, Jing’an District, Huangpu District, Qingpu District, Songjiang District, Jinshan District, Fengxian District, Xuhui District and Yangpu District) require those going to their workplace to have a negative nucleic acid test report from no earlier than March 16.

Meanwhile, those going to their workplace in Putuo District require a negative nucleic acid test report from within five days.

In all areas, places that previously required a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours will stick to that policy.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]