Shanghai Reports 509 Local COVID-19 Cases, 261 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 492 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, March 20.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 17 local cases, nine tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; six were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 492 asymptomatic cases, 233 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 259 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following area:

2 in Pudong New Area

Those 259 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

82 in Pudong New Area

48 in Minhang District

41 in Xuhui District



32 in Jiading District

12 in Changning District

11 in Huangpu District

10 in Jing'an District

8 in Putuo District

5 in Qingpu District

3 in Baoshan District

3 in Songjiang District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Yangpu District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Jinshan District



Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Lane 1313, Lijin Road

Lane 555, Shoushan Street

Huinan Village

Lane 32, Lecheng Road

Northwest New Estate

Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village

Lane 339, Xiannan Road

Lane 80, Xia Bi Road

Lane 685, Tingyue Road

Lane 60, Pujian Road

Lane 656, Caogao Branch Road

Haishen Village

Lane 99, Orchid Community

Lane 766, Caogao Branch Road

Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

Lane 281, Xingtai Road

Lane 86, Tinghe Road

Gardening Village

Lane 1876, Qishan Road

Xiangdai Village

Qinfeng Village

Huidong Village

Lane 118, Gaodong 2nd Road

2562 Dongjing Road

Lane 150, Xingtai Road

Lane 698, Gongle Road

Shibaba Village

Lane 728, Long Island Road

Lane 78, Gonghai Road

Lane 1152, East Huaxia Road

Lane 2345, East Huaxia Road

Lane 977, Yunhan Road

Lane 758, Jufeng Road

Lane 451, Laiyang Road

Lane 555, Zhangyang North Road

Lane 811, Boshan East Road

Lane 1700, Qishan Road

Lane 222, Yingxun Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Lane 2388, Chengshan Road

Lane 408, Beizhong Road

Feng's House, Yanglian Road, Lianqin Village

A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village

Lane 91, Gazebo Road

Lane 285, Jianzhong Road

Lane 560, Dongshoushen Road

Lane 70, Minjiabang Road

Lane 2729, Renmin East Road

Lane 278, Gongbei Road

Lane 285, Jujin Road

Lane 84, Longsan Road

Lane 152, Pengyue Road

Lane 630, Yongtai Road

1259 Chengnan Road

Lane 918, Chengnan Road

Far East Village

58 Fuyuan Road

Chen's House in Zhongjie Village

2985 Shangnan Road

Lane 400, Qingxi Road

Wangjia Street, Jijing North Road

Nanquan Community

1548 Kangshen Road

Jiang Xue's House

Lane 588, Zhangyang North Road

807 Donglu Road

Lane 202, Shangpu Road

Lane 1296, Gauss Road

Lane 68, Gaobao Road

Huanglu Village

106 Chengxi Road

Lane 1533, Renmin West Road

Lane 1456, Donglu Road

Lane 3885, Yanggao North Road

1308 Gu Gao Road

Lane 2626, Gongji Road

Lujiazhai, Upstream Village

Lane 226, Nanyuan Road

Lane 141, Xingde Road

Donggou Second Village

147 Huidong Road

Qiaobei Village

Lane 99, Lingzhao Road

Lane 999, Bohua Road

Lane 10, Yanggaogao Road

Lane 477, Lianxi Road

Huangpu District:



Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road

Lane 721, Luban Road

Lane 388, Luban Road

No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

Lane 515, Xujiahui Road

157 Ji'an Road

Lane 85, Back Road, Bureau Gate

Lane 688, South Xizang Road

No. 534 Fangxia Road

Lane 486, Xietu Road

No. 1 Jiande Road

Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road

Lane 349, Hefei Road

873 Liyuan Road

875 Liyuan Road

Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

Lane 904, Quxi Road

Lane 169, Changle Road

55 Hong Kong Road

158 Tangjiawan Road

Lane 98, Xingan Road

No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

Lane 9, Maoming South Road

No. 268 Taikang Road

Jing'an District:

Lane 380, Changlin Road

93 Maoming North Road

Lane 209, Changning Road

948 Wanrong Road

Lane 777, Xinzha Road

Lane 68, Fengxian Road

Lane 817, Lingshi Road

Lane 239, Pushan Road

Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

1085 Liuying Road

Lane 390, Pushan Road

Lane 1025, Liuying Road

Lane 809, Gaoping Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road

Lane 10, Leshan Road

2601 Xietu Road

Lane 168, Nandan East Road

Lane 386, Yongjia Road

1326 Huaihai Middle Road

163 Anfu Road

Lane 9, Fenyang Road

231 Lingling Road

Lane 170, Pingjiang Road

Lane 988, Zhongshan South Second Road

Lane 420, Wanping South Road

Lane 600, Damuqiao Road

Lane 450, Damuqiao Road

Lane 303, Guilin Road

Huicheng Village

Huicheng Five Villages

Lane 799, Luocheng Road

213 Luoxiu Road

No. 2 Luoxiu Road

Lane 289, Shangzhong Road

285 Shangzhong Road

210 Luoxiu Road

Lane 181, Liuzhou Road

Lane 99, Guilin East Street

Lane 14, Guilin West Street

Lane 850, Luoxiu Road

130 Meilong Road

Lane 1055, Laohumin Road

Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

975 Longzhou Road

873 Luoxiu Road

845 Luoxiu Road-3

300 Meilong Road

No. 38-107, Lingyun Road

Lane 55, Shangzhong West Road

Lane 43, Kangjian Road

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

Lane 2888, Longwu Road

Changning District:



Lane 88, Huichuan Road

Lane 113, Xuanhua Road

Lane 57, Xuanhua Road

568 Tianshan West Road

Lane 599, Jianhe Road

628 Suining Road

No. 725, Yuping South Road

Lane 120, Fuquan Road

Lane 180, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Putuo District:



Lane 99, Dongxin Road

Lane 21, Pingli Road

Baiyu New Village

Lane 500, Zhitan Road

Lane 122, Wanquan Road

Yichuan Fourth Village

Lane 465, Zaoyang Road

Lane 55, Gulang Road

Dongjianghai Community, South Street

Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

Lane 5, Ganquan Road

Caoyang Second Village

Guixiang New Village

Lane 701, Baili Road

Lane 2655, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 2451, Zhongshan North Road

Lane 1140, Zhonghua New Road

Hongkou District:

Lane 680, Guangzhong Road

Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road

1545 North Sichuan Road

Lane 1906, North Sichuan Road

Lane 288, Yixian Road

Yangpu District:



Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

Lane 179, Baotou Road

1209 Kongjiang Road

333 Sanmen Road

Lane 66, Ruida Road

Five Villages of Yanji

Three Villages in Fengcheng

Lane 59, Shunping Road

Baoshan District:



Lane 301, Dahua Road

Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village

Lane 455, Dahua Road

Lane 1225, Hualing Road

Lane 135, Hulin Road

Lane 285, Xinhu Road

Lane 89, Julian Road

Lane 475, Xinhu Road

Lane 400, Juquan Street

Lane 837, Xinhu Road

Lane 1201, Yueluo Road

Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road

Lane 1060, Xinhu Road

Minhang District:



990 Hongmei South Road

Jidong Village

Lane 665, Pule Road

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Xupu Village

Lane 1288, Pushen Road

Lane 2015, Lianhang Road

Lane 2165, Lianhang Road

Lane 328, Fuyan Road

1377 Luoxiu Road

Lane 116, Jinyang Road

Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

No. 1 Guanghua Road

Xiangyang Village

2727 Duzhuang Road

Lane 425, Huguang Road

Lane 151, Donghuamei Road

Lane 400, Southwest Xin Road

Lane 176, Yantietang Road

Lane 817, Baochun Road

Lane 100, Jiangwei Road

Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

Lane 200, Pushen Road

Lane 5511, Longwu Road

Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

Lane 789, Shuying Road

Lane 666, Guangnan Road

Lane 155, Southwest Xin Road

Lane 188, Puchi Road

Jiading District:



Liyuan Second Village, Jiading Town Street

Construction Site Dormitory Opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road

Lane 66, Anyan Road

Lianqun Village, Anting Town

Lane 388, Moyu Road

Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

3980 Chengbei Road

No. 25 Huitong Road

Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Lane 747, Loutang Road

1256 Jiatang Road

216 Nanxin Road

Industrial Zone China Trade Century

Lane 213, Chengzhong Road

2300 Cao'an Road

Lane 60, Jiatao Road

Lane 380, Jiayuguan Road

Mansion Style City

Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town

Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road

Lane 801, Linxia Road

Lane 98, Linxia Road

2173 Xinghua Road

Lane 68, Yuzhong Road

Lane 836, Cizhu Road

Lane 225, Jiahang Highway

The first phase of Xuhui City

Lane 104, Middle Street

Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

Yongfeng Village and Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

Lane 3128, Chengliu Middle Road

Jinshan District:

Lane 515, Haisheng Road

Spark Village

Xiafang Village

Songjiang District:



Donggang Village

85 Yindu West Road

Lane 193, Songdong Road

Lane 656, Gulou Highway

Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

Lane 155, Changxi Road

Changlang Village

Qingpu District:



3488 Beiqing Road

Lane 38, Le Ai Road

No. 2095 Huqingping Road

Fengxian District:



Lane 256, Zhentai Road

Lane 168, Zhentai Road

Lane 1118, Xizha Road

No. 8 Hangyi Road

Lane 256, Zhentai Road

Chongming District:

Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:



No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]