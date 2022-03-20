  1. home
Shanghai Reports 509 Local COVID-19 Cases, 261 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 20, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 492 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, March 20.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the 17 local cases, nine tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; six were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 492 asymptomatic cases, 233 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 259 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following area:

  • 2 in Pudong New Area

Those 259 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 82 in Pudong New Area

  • 48 in Minhang District

  • 41 in Xuhui District

  • 32 in Jiading District

  • 12 in Changning District

  • 11 in Huangpu District

  • 10 in Jing'an District

  • 8 in Putuo District

  • 5 in Qingpu District

  • 3 in Baoshan District

  • 3 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Lane 1313, Lijin Road

  • Lane 555, Shoushan Street

  • Huinan Village

  • Lane 32, Lecheng Road

  • Northwest New Estate

  • Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village

  • Lane 339, Xiannan Road

  • Lane 80, Xia Bi Road

  • Lane 685, Tingyue Road

  • Lane 60, Pujian Road

  • Lane 656, Caogao Branch Road

  • Haishen Village

  • Lane 99, Orchid Community

  • Lane 766, Caogao Branch Road

  • Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road

  • Lane 281, Xingtai Road

  • Lane 86, Tinghe Road

  • Gardening Village

  • Lane 1876, Qishan Road

  • Xiangdai Village

  • Qinfeng Village

  • Huidong Village

  • Lane 118, Gaodong 2nd Road

  • 2562 Dongjing Road

  • Lane 150, Xingtai Road

  • Lane 698, Gongle Road

  • Shibaba Village

  • Lane 728, Long Island Road

  • Lane 78, Gonghai Road

  • Lane 1152, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 2345, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 977, Yunhan Road

  • Lane 758, Jufeng Road

  • Lane 451, Laiyang Road

  • Lane 555, Zhangyang North Road

  • Lane 811, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 1700, Qishan Road

  • Lane 222, Yingxun Road

  • Lane 99, Hechi Road

  • Lane 2388, Chengshan Road

  • Lane 408, Beizhong Road

  • Feng's House, Yanglian Road, Lianqin Village

  • A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village

  • Lane 91, Gazebo Road

  • Lane 285, Jianzhong Road

  • Lane 560, Dongshoushen Road

  • Lane 70, Minjiabang Road

  • Lane 2729, Renmin East Road

  • Lane 278, Gongbei Road

  • Lane 285, Jujin Road

  • Lane 84, Longsan Road

  • Lane 152, Pengyue Road

  • Lane 630, Yongtai Road

  • 1259 Chengnan Road

  • Lane 918, Chengnan Road

  • Far East Village

  • 58 Fuyuan Road

  • Chen's House in Zhongjie Village

  • 2985 Shangnan Road

  • Lane 400, Qingxi Road

  • Wangjia Street, Jijing North Road

  • Nanquan Community

  • 1548 Kangshen Road

  • Jiang Xue's House

  • Lane 588, Zhangyang North Road

  • 807 Donglu Road

  • Lane 202, Shangpu Road

  • Lane 1296, Gauss Road

  • Lane 68, Gaobao Road

  • Huanglu Village

  • 106 Chengxi Road

  • Lane 1533, Renmin West Road

  • Lane 1456, Donglu Road

  • Lane 3885, Yanggao North Road

  • 1308 Gu Gao Road

  • Lane 2626, Gongji Road

  • Lujiazhai, Upstream Village

  • Lane 226, Nanyuan Road

  • Lane 141, Xingde Road

  • Donggou Second Village

  • 147 Huidong Road

  • Qiaobei Village

  • Lane 99, Lingzhao Road

  • Lane 999, Bohua Road

  • Lane 10, Yanggaogao Road

  • Lane 477, Lianxi Road

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road

  • Lane 721, Luban Road

  • Lane 388, Luban Road

  • No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road

  • Lane 515, Xujiahui Road

  • 157 Ji'an Road

  • Lane 85, Back Road, Bureau Gate

  • Lane 688, South Xizang Road

  • No. 534 Fangxia Road

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • No. 1 Jiande Road

  • Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road

  • Lane 349, Hefei Road

  • 873 Liyuan Road

  • 875 Liyuan Road

  • Lane 506, South Huangpi Road

  • Lane 904, Quxi Road

  • Lane 169, Changle Road

  • 55 Hong Kong Road

  • 158 Tangjiawan Road

  • Lane 98, Xingan Road

  • No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road

  • Lane 9, Maoming South Road

  • No. 268 Taikang Road

Jing'an District:

  • Lane 380, Changlin Road

  • 93 Maoming North Road

  • Lane 209, Changning Road

  • 948 Wanrong Road

  • Lane 777, Xinzha Road

  • Lane 68, Fengxian Road

  • Lane 817, Lingshi Road

  • Lane 239, Pushan Road

  • Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road

  • 1085 Liuying Road

  • Lane 390, Pushan Road

  • Lane 1025, Liuying Road

  • Lane 809, Gaoping Road

Xuhui District:

  • Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road

  • Lane 10, Leshan Road

  • 2601 Xietu Road

  • Lane 168, Nandan East Road

  • Lane 386, Yongjia Road

  • 1326 Huaihai Middle Road

  • 163 Anfu Road

  • Lane 9, Fenyang Road

  • 231 Lingling Road

  • Lane 170, Pingjiang Road

  • Lane 988, Zhongshan South Second Road

  • Lane 420, Wanping South Road

  • Lane 600, Damuqiao Road

  • Lane 450, Damuqiao Road

  • Lane 303, Guilin Road

  • Huicheng Village

  • Huicheng Five Villages

  • Lane 799, Luocheng Road

  • 213 Luoxiu Road

  • No. 2 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 289, Shangzhong Road

  • 285 Shangzhong Road

  • 210 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 181, Liuzhou Road

  • Lane 99, Guilin East Street

  • Lane 14, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 850, Luoxiu Road

  • 130 Meilong Road

  • Lane 1055, Laohumin Road

  • Lane 1039, Laohumin Road

  • 975 Longzhou Road

  • 873 Luoxiu Road

  • 845 Luoxiu Road-3

  • 300 Meilong Road

  • No. 38-107, Lingyun Road

  • Lane 55, Shangzhong West Road

  • Lane 43, Kangjian Road

  • Lane 2588, Longwu Road

  • Lane 2888, Longwu Road

Changning District:

  • Lane 88, Huichuan Road

  • Lane 113, Xuanhua Road

  • Lane 57, Xuanhua Road

  • 568 Tianshan West Road

  • Lane 599, Jianhe Road

  • 628 Suining Road

  • No. 725, Yuping South Road

  • Lane 120, Fuquan Road

  • Lane 180, Dongzhou'an Bang Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 99, Dongxin Road

  • Lane 21, Pingli Road

  • Baiyu New Village

  • Lane 500, Zhitan Road

  • Lane 122, Wanquan Road

  • Yichuan Fourth Village

  • Lane 465, Zaoyang Road

  • Lane 55, Gulang Road

  • Dongjianghai Community, South Street

  • Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road

  • Lane 5, Ganquan Road

  • Caoyang Second Village

  • Guixiang New Village

  • Lane 701, Baili Road

  • Lane 2655, Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 2451, Zhongshan North Road

  • Lane 1140, Zhonghua New Road

Hongkou District:

  • Lane 680, Guangzhong Road

  • Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road

  • 1545 North Sichuan Road

  • Lane 1906, North Sichuan Road

  • Lane 288, Yixian Road

Yangpu District:

  • Lane 588, Zhengyue Road

  • Lane 179, Baotou Road

  • 1209 Kongjiang Road

  • 333 Sanmen Road

  • Lane 66, Ruida Road

  • Five Villages of Yanji

  • Three Villages in Fengcheng

  • Lane 59, Shunping Road

Baoshan District:

  • Lane 301, Dahua Road

  • Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village

  • Lane 455, Dahua Road

  • Lane 1225, Hualing Road

  • Lane 135, Hulin Road

  • Lane 285, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 89, Julian Road

  • Lane 475, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 400, Juquan Street

  • Lane 837, Xinhu Road

  • Lane 1201, Yueluo Road

  • Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road

  • Lane 1060, Xinhu Road

Minhang District:

  • 990 Hongmei South Road

  • Jidong Village

  • Lane 665, Pule Road

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Xupu Village

  • Lane 1288, Pushen Road

  • Lane 2015, Lianhang Road

  • Lane 2165, Lianhang Road

  • Lane 328, Fuyan Road

  • 1377 Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 116, Jinyang Road

  • Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road

  • Lane 2799, Metropolis Road

  • No. 1 Guanghua Road

  • Xiangyang Village

  • 2727 Duzhuang Road

  • Lane 425, Huguang Road

  • Lane 151, Donghuamei Road

  • Lane 400, Southwest Xin Road

  • Lane 176, Yantietang Road

  • Lane 817, Baochun Road

  • Lane 100, Jiangwei Road

  • Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road

  • Lane 200, Pushen Road

  • Lane 5511, Longwu Road

  • Lane 150, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 789, Shuying Road

  • Lane 666, Guangnan Road

  • Lane 155, Southwest Xin Road

  • Lane 188, Puchi Road

Jiading District:

  • Liyuan Second Village, Jiading Town Street

  • Construction Site Dormitory Opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road

  • Lane 66, Anyan Road

  • Lianqun Village, Anting Town

  • Lane 388, Moyu Road

  • Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

  • 3980 Chengbei Road

  • No. 25 Huitong Road

  • Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Lane 747, Loutang Road

  • 1256 Jiatang Road

  • 216 Nanxin Road

  • Industrial Zone China Trade Century

  • Lane 213, Chengzhong Road

  • 2300 Cao'an Road

  • Lane 60, Jiatao Road

  • Lane 380, Jiayuguan Road

  • Mansion Style City

  • Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town

  • Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road

  • Lane 801, Linxia Road

  • Lane 98, Linxia Road

  • 2173 Xinghua Road

  • Lane 68, Yuzhong Road

  • Lane 836, Cizhu Road

  • Lane 225, Jiahang Highway

  • The first phase of Xuhui City

  • Lane 104, Middle Street

  • Lane 1050, Jiamei Road

  • Yongfeng Village and Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

  • Lane 3128, Chengliu Middle Road

Jinshan District:

  • Lane 515, Haisheng Road

  • Spark Village

  • Xiafang Village

Songjiang District:

  • Donggang Village

  • 85 Yindu West Road

  • Lane 193, Songdong Road

  • Lane 656, Gulou Highway

  • Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road

  • Lane 155, Changxi Road

  • Changlang Village

Qingpu District:

  • 3488 Beiqing Road

  • Lane 38, Le Ai Road

  • No. 2095 Huqingping Road

Fengxian District:

  • Lane 256, Zhentai Road

  • Lane 168, Zhentai Road

  • Lane 1118, Xizha Road

  • No. 8 Hangyi Road

  • Lane 256, Zhentai Road

Chongming District:

  • Jiangnan Avenue

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

  • 920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

  • Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

