Shanghai Reports 509 Local COVID-19 Cases, 261 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 492 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, March 20.
The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.
Of the 17 local cases, nine tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; six were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and two tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 492 asymptomatic cases, 233 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 259 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Those two previously unquarantined local cases were in the following area:
2 in Pudong New Area
Those 259 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
82 in Pudong New Area
48 in Minhang District
41 in Xuhui District
32 in Jiading District
12 in Changning District
11 in Huangpu District
10 in Jing'an District
8 in Putuo District
5 in Qingpu District
3 in Baoshan District
3 in Songjiang District
2 in Fengxian District
2 in Yangpu District
0 in Chongming District
0 in Hongkou District
0 in Jinshan District
Addresses reported by the Shanghai Health Commission – including of cases already in centralized isolation – broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Lane 1313, Lijin Road
Lane 555, Shoushan Street
Huinan Village
Lane 32, Lecheng Road
Northwest New Estate
Lijiazhai, Lianqin Village
Lane 339, Xiannan Road
Lane 80, Xia Bi Road
Lane 685, Tingyue Road
Lane 60, Pujian Road
Lane 656, Caogao Branch Road
Haishen Village
Lane 99, Orchid Community
Lane 766, Caogao Branch Road
Lane 4567, Gaoqing Road
Lane 281, Xingtai Road
Lane 86, Tinghe Road
Gardening Village
Lane 1876, Qishan Road
Xiangdai Village
Qinfeng Village
Huidong Village
Lane 118, Gaodong 2nd Road
2562 Dongjing Road
Lane 150, Xingtai Road
Lane 698, Gongle Road
Shibaba Village
Lane 728, Long Island Road
Lane 78, Gonghai Road
Lane 1152, East Huaxia Road
Lane 2345, East Huaxia Road
Lane 977, Yunhan Road
Lane 758, Jufeng Road
Lane 451, Laiyang Road
Lane 555, Zhangyang North Road
Lane 811, Boshan East Road
Lane 1700, Qishan Road
Lane 222, Yingxun Road
Lane 99, Hechi Road
Lane 2388, Chengshan Road
Lane 408, Beizhong Road
Feng's House, Yanglian Road, Lianqin Village
A neighborhood of Sanyang New Village
Lane 91, Gazebo Road
Lane 285, Jianzhong Road
Lane 560, Dongshoushen Road
Lane 70, Minjiabang Road
Lane 2729, Renmin East Road
Lane 278, Gongbei Road
Lane 285, Jujin Road
Lane 84, Longsan Road
Lane 152, Pengyue Road
Lane 630, Yongtai Road
1259 Chengnan Road
Lane 918, Chengnan Road
Far East Village
58 Fuyuan Road
Chen's House in Zhongjie Village
2985 Shangnan Road
Lane 400, Qingxi Road
Wangjia Street, Jijing North Road
Nanquan Community
1548 Kangshen Road
Jiang Xue's House
Lane 588, Zhangyang North Road
807 Donglu Road
Lane 202, Shangpu Road
Lane 1296, Gauss Road
Lane 68, Gaobao Road
Huanglu Village
106 Chengxi Road
Lane 1533, Renmin West Road
Lane 1456, Donglu Road
Lane 3885, Yanggao North Road
1308 Gu Gao Road
Lane 2626, Gongji Road
Lujiazhai, Upstream Village
Lane 226, Nanyuan Road
Lane 141, Xingde Road
Donggou Second Village
147 Huidong Road
Qiaobei Village
Lane 99, Lingzhao Road
Lane 999, Bohua Road
Lane 10, Yanggaogao Road
Lane 477, Lianxi Road
Huangpu District:
Lane 247, Zhongshan South 1st Road
Lane 721, Luban Road
Lane 388, Luban Road
No. 27, Lane 612, Shunchang Road
Lane 515, Xujiahui Road
157 Ji'an Road
Lane 85, Back Road, Bureau Gate
Lane 688, South Xizang Road
No. 534 Fangxia Road
Lane 486, Xietu Road
No. 1 Jiande Road
Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road
Lane 349, Hefei Road
873 Liyuan Road
875 Liyuan Road
Lane 506, South Huangpi Road
Lane 904, Quxi Road
Lane 169, Changle Road
55 Hong Kong Road
158 Tangjiawan Road
Lane 98, Xingan Road
No. 3, Lane 28, Mengzi West Road
Lane 9, Maoming South Road
No. 268 Taikang Road
Jing'an District:
Lane 380, Changlin Road
93 Maoming North Road
Lane 209, Changning Road
948 Wanrong Road
Lane 777, Xinzha Road
Lane 68, Fengxian Road
Lane 817, Lingshi Road
Lane 239, Pushan Road
Lane 899, Zhongshan North Road
1085 Liuying Road
Lane 390, Pushan Road
Lane 1025, Liuying Road
Lane 809, Gaoping Road
Xuhui District:
Lane 380, Tianyaoqiao Road
Lane 10, Leshan Road
2601 Xietu Road
Lane 168, Nandan East Road
Lane 386, Yongjia Road
1326 Huaihai Middle Road
163 Anfu Road
Lane 9, Fenyang Road
231 Lingling Road
Lane 170, Pingjiang Road
Lane 988, Zhongshan South Second Road
Lane 420, Wanping South Road
Lane 600, Damuqiao Road
Lane 450, Damuqiao Road
Lane 303, Guilin Road
Huicheng Village
Huicheng Five Villages
Lane 799, Luocheng Road
213 Luoxiu Road
No. 2 Luoxiu Road
Lane 289, Shangzhong Road
285 Shangzhong Road
210 Luoxiu Road
Lane 181, Liuzhou Road
Lane 99, Guilin East Street
Lane 14, Guilin West Street
Lane 850, Luoxiu Road
130 Meilong Road
Lane 1055, Laohumin Road
Lane 1039, Laohumin Road
975 Longzhou Road
873 Luoxiu Road
845 Luoxiu Road-3
300 Meilong Road
No. 38-107, Lingyun Road
Lane 55, Shangzhong West Road
Lane 43, Kangjian Road
Lane 2588, Longwu Road
Lane 2888, Longwu Road
Changning District:
Lane 88, Huichuan Road
Lane 113, Xuanhua Road
Lane 57, Xuanhua Road
568 Tianshan West Road
Lane 599, Jianhe Road
628 Suining Road
No. 725, Yuping South Road
Lane 120, Fuquan Road
Lane 180, Dongzhou'an Bang Road
Putuo District:
Lane 99, Dongxin Road
Lane 21, Pingli Road
Baiyu New Village
Lane 500, Zhitan Road
Lane 122, Wanquan Road
Yichuan Fourth Village
Lane 465, Zaoyang Road
Lane 55, Gulang Road
Dongjianghai Community, South Street
Lane 3725, Zhenbei Road
Lane 5, Ganquan Road
Caoyang Second Village
Guixiang New Village
Lane 701, Baili Road
Lane 2655, Zhongshan North Road
Lane 2451, Zhongshan North Road
Lane 1140, Zhonghua New Road
Hongkou District:
Lane 680, Guangzhong Road
Lane 280, Guangling 4th Road
1545 North Sichuan Road
Lane 1906, North Sichuan Road
Lane 288, Yixian Road
Yangpu District:
Lane 588, Zhengyue Road
Lane 179, Baotou Road
1209 Kongjiang Road
333 Sanmen Road
Lane 66, Ruida Road
Five Villages of Yanji
Three Villages in Fengcheng
Lane 59, Shunping Road
Baoshan District:
Lane 301, Dahua Road
Neighborhood C, Qilian Second Village
Lane 455, Dahua Road
Lane 1225, Hualing Road
Lane 135, Hulin Road
Lane 285, Xinhu Road
Lane 89, Julian Road
Lane 475, Xinhu Road
Lane 400, Juquan Street
Lane 837, Xinhu Road
Lane 1201, Yueluo Road
Lane 1030, Zhenhua Road
Lane 1060, Xinhu Road
Minhang District:
990 Hongmei South Road
Jidong Village
Lane 665, Pule Road
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Xupu Village
Lane 1288, Pushen Road
Lane 2015, Lianhang Road
Lane 2165, Lianhang Road
Lane 328, Fuyan Road
1377 Luoxiu Road
Lane 116, Jinyang Road
Lane 666, Zhuanxing Road
Lane 2799, Metropolis Road
No. 1 Guanghua Road
Xiangyang Village
2727 Duzhuang Road
Lane 425, Huguang Road
Lane 151, Donghuamei Road
Lane 400, Southwest Xin Road
Lane 176, Yantietang Road
Lane 817, Baochun Road
Lane 100, Jiangwei Road
Lane 228, Beijiangyan Road
Lane 200, Pushen Road
Lane 5511, Longwu Road
Lane 150, Jianchuan Road
Lane 789, Shuying Road
Lane 666, Guangnan Road
Lane 155, Southwest Xin Road
Lane 188, Puchi Road
Jiading District:
Liyuan Second Village, Jiading Town Street
Construction Site Dormitory Opposite No. 267 Chongjiao Road
Lane 66, Anyan Road
Lianqun Village, Anting Town
Lane 388, Moyu Road
Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town
3980 Chengbei Road
No. 25 Huitong Road
Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Lane 747, Loutang Road
1256 Jiatang Road
216 Nanxin Road
Industrial Zone China Trade Century
Lane 213, Chengzhong Road
2300 Cao'an Road
Lane 60, Jiatao Road
Lane 380, Jiayuguan Road
Mansion Style City
Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town
Lane 1115, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road
No. 555, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road
Lane 801, Linxia Road
Lane 98, Linxia Road
2173 Xinghua Road
Lane 68, Yuzhong Road
Lane 836, Cizhu Road
Lane 225, Jiahang Highway
The first phase of Xuhui City
Lane 104, Middle Street
Lane 1050, Jiamei Road
Yongfeng Village and Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town
Lane 3128, Chengliu Middle Road
Jinshan District:
Lane 515, Haisheng Road
Spark Village
Xiafang Village
Songjiang District:
Donggang Village
85 Yindu West Road
Lane 193, Songdong Road
Lane 656, Gulou Highway
Lane 299, Grandma Jing Road
Lane 155, Changxi Road
Changlang Village
Qingpu District:
3488 Beiqing Road
Lane 38, Le Ai Road
No. 2095 Huqingping Road
Fengxian District:
Lane 256, Zhentai Road
Lane 168, Zhentai Road
Lane 1118, Xizha Road
No. 8 Hangyi Road
Lane 256, Zhentai Road
Chongming District:
Jiangnan Avenue
There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:
No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District
920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area
Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District
9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District
Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District
1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District
1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District
1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.
READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?
At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments